The Vermont high school sports schedule was expected to start next week, but that plan has been put on hold.
In order for games and scrimmages between schools to occur, schools must move from Step 2 to Step 3 of the Strong and Healthy Start guidance.
The Agency of Education said they will not move to Step 3 by next week, which postpones games that were scheduled for the week. The original expectation was that the move to Step 3 would happen two weeks into the school year.
Many Washington County schools will be affected by the decision. Both Spaulding and Montpelier were scheduled to face off in a soccer scrimmage Monday before regular-season games kicked off later in the week. U-32 has already opted to push games back a week later than other schools.
Step 2, which schools are currently in, states that, “schools are open for in-person instruction with enhanced physical distancing measures and for children who live in counties that are eligible for quarantine-free travel.”
Step 3, the stage when games can occur, states “schools are open for in-person instruction with distancing measures. Restrict attendance to those from limited transmission areas (counties eligible for quarantine-free travel) only.”
The guidance states that, “Steps will be determined for the entire state by the Department of Health based on the epidemiological data, including indicators based on symptoms, cases and hospital readiness. All schools in Vermont will operate under the same step level, unless epidemiologic conditions warrant otherwise.”
Golfers will be especially affected by the cancelled matches because their season is so short. However, practice-round scores will help determine the lineup for sectionals on Oct. 1. Neshobe Golf Club in Brandon will host the Division I event, while Woodstock Country Club will host the D-II tourney. The girls golf championship will take place Oct. 6 at Champlain Country Club. The Country Club of Barre will host the boys golf championship the following day.
GOLFVBCA évent on tap
BENNINGTON — The 6th annual Vermont Basketball Coaches Association golf tournament is set for Saturday, Oct. 10 at Mount Anthony Country Club.
The four-person scramble tournament gets going at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start.
The cost of the tournament is $110 per player, which along with the golf includes lunch and a cart.
Special guest Tom Brennan, who is a past UVM head men’s basketball coach and ESPN analyst, will be in attendance.
For more information, contact Larry Andrews at landrews@bakerdistributing.com or by phone at 802-375-3140 or Kelly Kennedy at kellypkennedy1@gmail.com or by phone at 802-733-1029.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.