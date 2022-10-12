NEWPORT - Montpelier's good-luck leprechaun was nowhere to be found Wednesday.
The Solons' bid for a perfect season came to a screeching halt against North Country during a 2-0 girls soccer loss in Capital Division action.
After rallying past Peoples Academy and U-32 with late comeback feats, a shorthanded MHS squad lacked the firepower to continue its bid for the first undefeated record in program history.
"We got a little down and the energy dropped halfway through that second half when we started really chasing the game," MHS coach Jay Geibel said. "And (North Country) stepped up with that energy and they made it really tough for us to handle the ball and try to create chances."
Cora Nadeau hammered home the opening goal on a direct kick from the right corner in the 51st minute. Star Poulin took advantage of a defensive miscue to double the lead in the 64th minute. The Falcons (9-2) extended their winning streak to seven games and gained some ground on the Solons (8-1) in the Division II standings.
"It was back and forth," Geibel said. "Both teams were trying to figure out how the other team played. We had some moments when we knew we were going to be able keep possession and we knew we were going to be able to move the ball in the midfield a little bit. But it didn't quite result in enough chances. And it really came down to them outworking us and making more of a commitment to get to the ball. I think this game was won in some 50-50s. We were just a step behind and got exposed in being a little flat today."
North Country keeper Maya Auger finished with 10 saves during her team's fifth shutout of the season. The Falcons have outscored opponents 25-2 during their current win streak, earning clean sheets against Randolph, U-32, Lake Region, Thetford and Montpelier. Auger also led her team to 2-1 victories over Harwood and Division I BFA-St. Albans during the recent hot streak.
"We're picking it up a lot more now than we were in the beginning of the season," Auger said. "I think we can make it all the way."
North Country is competing in D-II for the first time in program history after four decades of D-I competition. The Falcons made semifinal appearances in 1982, 1988, 1998 and 2019 but have never advanced to a final.
"From the start of the year we knew we had a chance," Nadeau said. "And now, with our seventh win in a row, we definitely know we have a chance. …Last year we went to the second round for Division I, so I think we knew in Division II we had a chance. There's a few good teams, but we're right there with them."
Central defender Josi Fortin led the Falcons' back line along with left fullback Rileigh Fortin and right fullback Opal Beauchesne. Nadeau was also a clutch defensive player while switching roles between stopper and defensive midfielder.
"Opal is really getting back with balls that are played behind the 18 that I can't get to," Auger said. "She's really fast. And Josie is really covering when Opal's up."
The Falcons were content to put some of their top offensive weapons on the back line to continue their bid for a Capital Division title. An unfortunate series of setbacks before the first match of the fall forced North Country coach Peter Kellaway to fill some voids at the last minute. But every recent result has proven that it's a winning combination.
"We were playing pretty strong in the back," coach Kellaway said. "We had three injuries before the season even started, and two of those were All-Conference players. One of them is done for the year and she had ACL surgery two weeks ago. And then the other one is just coming back now and she may be cleared to play by Friday - maybe for five or 10 minutes. So what we had to do is we had to shake things up a little bit. Josi Fortin is actually a striker - she scored 11 goals last year for us as a freshman. Cora is an outside midfielder for us by trade. But obviously we had to make some adjustments. And those two made the most sense for us and kept us strongest in the back, and also allowed us to be strong at the midfield spot."
The Falcons had to work overtime to contain Solons striker Sienna Mills, who was robbed by Auger in the 33rd minute on a shot that the NCU keeper tipped off the far post.
Mills and her teammates had a hard time generating many offensive chances for the opening 20 minutes, but the four-year varsity standout was a force to be reckoned with while beating multiple defenders at once during the end of the first half. Fortunately for the Falcons, Mills found herself operating all alone in the attacking third most of the time and had few passing options after she dribbled past her opponents.
"She's been on an island," Geibel said of Mills. "And credit to them: They were committed to getting numbers forward and they were flying around to win the ball. So when we did get out of that pressure, we needed to get out of our shell a little bit. We created a fair amount from (Mills) - just because she's a phenomenal player and she could hold the ball and allow other players to get involved."
North Country will host two-time defending D-III champ Stowe on Friday at 6 p.m. The Falcons suffered their only losses with a season-opening 1-0 defeat at Peoples Academy and a 3-2 setback at Spaulding.
"The Peoples match was a kick in the shins: We felt like we had dominated that game," coach Kellaway said. "We just could not put past that goalie. We just fired it right at her. The Capital is so solid that it's quite a year not only for the teams, but also for the fans to come and watch. It's exciting stuff. Every game you come to watch is really something that you're competing for either index points or you're competing for rankings in the Capital itself. And so every game counts - in particular, at this stage."
Keeper Bella Wawrzyniak made 14 saves for Montpelier. The Solons will host Lyndon at 6 p.m. Friday before welcoming Spaulding for a 1 p.m. match Saturday.
"If we can get our work rate and effort to get the ball up, I still see us as one of the most talented teams," Geibel said. "If we can balance those things and not have days where we give up that competitive edge to the other team, I still think we're one of the most competitive teams in Division II."
