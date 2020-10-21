NORTHFIELD — North Country snapped a three-match winless skid during Wednesday’s 3-1 victory over Northfield-Williamstown.
The Falcons (5-2-1) are ranked sixth in the Division I standings after securing the program’s first semifinal appearance in 2019. The Falcons will host Randolph at 4 p.m. Friday and could pass Rutland and Spaulding for the No. 4 or 5 spot with a victory.
Northfield-Williamstown (3-4) will travel to play Lamoille at 11 a.m. Saturday. The cooperative team with Marauders and Blue Devils is fighting to earn a first-round home playoff game in Division III. Coach John Triano’s team earned victories over Randolph, Lake Region and Lyndon.
GIRLS SOCCER
U-32 5, Lake Region 0
EAST MONTPELIER — Caroline Kirby reached the 20-goal mark in her team’s seventh match of the season Wednesday.
Kirby blasted in three shots during the first half. A free kick, a gutsy individual effort and a pass from Tegan O’Donnell set the stage for Kirby’s natural hat trick. Sasha Kennedy scored on a pass from Kirby in the 45th minute for a 4-0 advantage.
“That was a well-timed pass from Caroline,” Towne said. “She collected it, held off some defenders and played it through. And Sasha flew by them and had 5 or 6 yards on the defense by the time she got the ball. …They’ve always played really well together. The two of them have an ability to know where roughly the other one is going to be and where they’re positioned most of the time. They’re dangerous because if you want to step to one, the other one can take over.”
Alice Lamb registered her first varsity goal to cap the scoring on a Kirby corner kick.
“The ball hit one of their defenders and dropped down,” Towne said. “There was a scramble and Alice knocked it in.”
Goalie Evie Moore (one saves) and the Raiders defense closed out their fifth straight shutout.
“The back four cleaned up a lot of stuff,” Towne said. “There’s not a lot of opportunities they’re giving up right now. And in the second half we were focussed on trying to possess and trying to keep the ball at feet and move with each other. Going forward, with Montpelier on Saturday, this was a huge game and we want to possess. We need to work on linking up a little better, but in the second half Payton (Gariboldi) and Ireland (Hayes) were able to win a lot of balls and come out of there with possession if there was time and space.”
U-32 (7-0) will travel to play Montpelier at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Spaulding 2,
Middlebury 2
MIDDLEBURY — Sage MacAuley scored the opening goal for the Tide and teammate Halle Pletzer buried a second-half penalty kick Wednesday.
Pletzer set up MacAuley in the fourth minute for a 1-0 lead. Hannah Turner scored on a Zoe Noble assist in the 12th mine to tie the game.
Elisabeth Crawford found the back of the net on a Sophie Larocque assist in the 42nd minute for a 2-1 Middlebury lead. A Tigers infraction inside the 18-yard box led to Pletzer’s equalizer eight minutes later.
Goalie Rebecca McKelvey made seven saves for the Tide, while Audrey Schnoor stopped nine shots for the Tigers. Spaulding (4-1-2) will host defending Division II champ Rice at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Fair Haven 1, Hartford 0
FAIR HAVEN — Megan Ezzo’s goal in the 80th minute helped the Slaters hold onto their No. 1 spot in the Division II standings. Goalie Emma Ezzo made two saves in the Slaters’ fifth shutout of the season. Her 7-0 team will travel to play Otter Valley at 4 p.m. Friday.
FOOTBALL
Spaulding 35, North Country 26
NEWPORT — The Crimson Tide overcame sloppy conditions to earn their first victory of the season Wednesday.
Five touchdown passes by Andrew Trottier put Spaulding in control against the high-octane Falcons. Trottier found Christian Titus in the corner of the end zone for a 35-20 lead at the start of the fourth quarter. Cole Benoit tipped a NCU pass in the end zone and Titus intercepted the ball to deny quarterback Jack Young and the Falcons on the next possession.
Young completed a long touchdown pass in the final minute, but NCU ran out of time in a potential playoff preview. Spaulding (1-4) will host U-32 at 7 p.m. Friday in the last game of the regular season.
The VPA recently announced that six Central Vermont and Northeasst Kingdom teams will compete in one of three regional playoff tournaments. Spaulding, North Country, U-32, Oxbow, Lyndon and St. Johnsbury will battle for top honors in the COVID-adjusted post-season.
Spauldng will face Oxbow on Oct. 27 for an opportunity to play North Country. St. Johnsbury and Lyndon will face off Oct. 28. The winner will visit U-32 on Oct. 30.
