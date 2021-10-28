MONTPELIER — Fair Haven entered Thursday’s Division III field hockey quarterfinal at Montpelier with only two subs and faced the daunting task of ending a 14-year playoff drought.
For a team with a skeleton-crew roster, the Slaters showcased an abundance of heart while earning a 2-1 victory.
First-half goals by Emilee Higgins and Vivian Ladabouche lifted their No. 5 squad past the No. 4 Solons, giving Fair Haven a semifinal date with top-seeded Windsor on Tuesday. Goalie Bailey Pettis (two stops) locked up the final outcome with a last-minute pad save against Solons’ star Eli Muller, helping Fair Haven improve to 5-9-1.
“Everybody was just so excited to have the opportunity to show the school and our community what we’ve worked for,” Slaters coach Allison Resnick said. “Obviously they wanted to win, but I don’t even know if any of them knew the stats on (the post-season drought). The program hadn’t won a game in so long — and now to have our fifth win. We were hoping for one win this season — that was our goal. So to make it here, we’re just all really happy and excited and glad our hard work paid off.”
Muller scored for the Solons with 5:03 left in the fourth quarter and teammate Isabelle Shrout finished with four saves. Montpelier earned 13 penalty corners, including seven in the second quarter. But Pettis and the Fair Haven defense refused to concede any easy shots on target, denying the Solons’ bid for their first semifinal berth since 2010.
“Our whole defense is really good and we all count on each other,” Fair Haven senior captain Tegan Hoard said. “Marissa (Holcomb) does a really great job getting the ball out of circle when it comes in. So does Laurel (Boutwell) and so does Kat (Stevens). There’s really no one that stands out. We work pretty equally together and that what makes us a good team.”
The Slaters endured a six-game winless streak midway through the fall and closed out the regular-season with back-to-back losses. Montpelier scored in every game but one and secured home-field advantage for the quarterfinals by locking up late-season victories over Milton and Missisquoi.
Even though Resnick’s team had to make the 85-mile trip to the Capital City, the Slaters dominated the opening 12 minutes and barely let the Solons past midfield.
“We’ve got our playlist, we’ve got our speaker and we kind of love our bus rides,” Resnick said. “It’s a great opportunity to just hang out and bond — and I think it’s what built our chemistry so much too. We got here nice and early so that we could make sure we didn’t have bus legs. Everybody was just so excited that I don’t think anyone cared about the bus ride. Honestly, that bus ride went by so fast. We were just anxious to get here.”
The Slaters’ early offensive pressure forced the Solons to collapse into a defensive shell to protect Shrout. Montpelier’s Izzy Jackson, Ella Averbeck and Olivia Jerome worked overtime to contain Fair Haven’s attacking players during the crisp, sunny afternoon. Maggie Kords, Amelia Currier, Somerset Pierce, Maaika Samson and Muller also raced back defensively to thwart the Slaters on some high-percentage scoring opportunities.
Hoard and Muller waged an impressive midfield battle throughout much of the opening quarter, and it wasn’t until the final five minutes that Montpelier advanced the ball toward the Slaters’ goal. The Solons nearly headed into the second quarter locked in a scoreless tie, but a corner by Hoard led to the go-ahead goal with one second on the clock. Her service bounced in front of the cage and Higgins tipped in a close-range shot just before time expired.
“Urgency is something we talk about all the time: Just always playing that intensely,” Resnick said. “I think they just wanted it that bad and knew the time was running out. We worked hard under pressure in practice a lot. And they just really wanted to come off that corner with a goal — and they did. They were just that driven to not go 0-0 into the quarter. It’s just pure dedication and we got that with one second left.”
The second half featured more back-and-forth action, with the Solons’ offense finally showing its true colors. Fair Haven didn’t help its cause by committing a pair of minor offenses that let to two green cards, resulting in separate two-minute suspensions. Muller’s quick restarts gave MHS a massive boost moving forward, but Higgins and teammate Alexis Murray both stole the ball from the Solons’ top scorer during counterattacks.
After withstanding several minutes of non-stop pressure, Fair Haven used a quick transition up the field to extend its lead to 2-0. Alana Williams served a cross into the circle and Ladabouche knocked the ball across the goal line during a scramble, allowing her team to breathe a little more easily entering halftime.
“We work really hard on finishing,” Resnick said. “That was something that was hard for us at the start of the season, and even last year. I just started coaching the program last year and scoring was just something that was really hard — finishing and being hungry right in front of the net. We work every day on that. And that’s what it came down to. This is what we practice for. And in the heat of competition, they followed through.”
Fair Haven did not allow any shots on goal during the third quarter and then Hoard spoiled a penalty corner by the Solons at the start of the fourth. Montpelier’s Hazen Green was inches away from finishing a cross outside the left post with 9:15 remaining, but the ball took an unpredictable skip off the ground and rolled out out of bounds.
The MHS defense stepped up at the other end a few minutes later during a prolonged scrum in front of the cage. Williams attempted to seize the moment with a pair of scoring attempts, but Shrout and a wall of Solons blocked the ball both times.
Montpelier closed the deficit to a single goal when Muller advanced the ball toward the top of the circle, beat a Fair Haven defender and unleashed a low shot toward a crowd of players near the goal. Teammate Hanna Grasso moved toward the ball and nearly got a stick on it, but the velocity of Muller’s shot was enough to beat Pettis and the Fair Haven defense to make it 2-1.
Muller almost scored again during the final minute after advancing the ball past midfield and all the way into the attacking third of the field. Fair Haven’s Paityn DeLong briefly stopped the incoming Solon, but Muller was resilient and quickly regained possession.
Muller raced past Hoard outside the left post and fired off a rising shot toward the near side. Boutwell guarded Samsom closely to deny any rebound chances and the Slaters dodged a bullet when Pettis charged toward the ball and used her leg pad to knock the shot across the end line.
“It’s a great thing that they didn’t see many shots,” Resnick said. “But at the same time, when you’re not practicing that, it makes it that much harder. When you don’t see the ball all day, the moment it comes to you, you’re like, ‘Oh my god, am I ready for this? I haven’t practiced and the game’s almost ending.’ And especially when it was only a one-goal, that pressure is really tough. It’s really hard. At the end of the day, yeah, you’ve got to score. But we always say, ‘If they don’t score, we can’t lose.’ So defense is really what’s the most important thing. So to stay that composed when they hadn’t seen much action and get the job done was really great.”
The Fair Haven defense recorded two shutouts this season against Springfield and also shut out Rutland. Thursday marked the third time that Pettis and the defense limited an opponent to a single goal.
“The way she handled that pressure, I’m really proud of her,” Resnick said. “She’s come so far in the two years in the two years I’ve been with her. We work her hard every day in practice, and that’s what it comes down to. These girls just work hard every day in practice and that’s why they’re prepared for these game. We knew coming into today that (Muller) was their star player and we talked about shutting him down. It was a different style of play than we’re typically used to playing, so it took us a little while to figure it out. But they kept working on it and kept focusing on trying to shut him down.”
Montpelier ends the season at 5-8. Fair Haven will face No. 1 Windsor (9-5-1) during the semifinals. The Slaters suffered a 5-3 loss to the Yellow Jackets three weeks ago before claiming payback with a 2-1 victory a week later.
“We know their game, they know our game and I’m really excited to play them again,” Resnick said. “Honestly, it’s just good competition. And I think our girls are really stoked to go out there and show them that it wasn’t a fluke that we beat them once. That was our hard work and determination.And I’d love to beat them again and make it to the finals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.