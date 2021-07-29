CASTLETON — Seventy-two of the top high school football players from New Hampshire and Vermont will begin practicing Sunday for the 68th annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, which is set for Aug. 7 at Castleton University's Dave Wolk Stadium.
Players from both states are scheduled to arrive Sunday and double sessions will be in store for both teams with Brattleboro coach Chad Pacheco and Kingswood Regional coach Paul Landry leading the way for their respective states.
The two teams will be headquartered at Castleton University for six days before playing in the Shrine Game on the following Saturday.
On Tuesday, Castleton will be host to a local Media Day for coach and player interviews, complete with Shrine Hospital patients from around the region.
Shrine Bowl General Chairman Kristi Morris says, "the two teams will witness the true meaning of Shrine football and why they play the game."
Longtime Vermont radio staple and supporter of the Shrine Game Jack Healey will be the Grand Marshall.
Healey will be on the radio call for the game with Bob Lipman as well.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional parade was canceled due to the unknown future restrictions at the time of scheduling. The 2021 game will also not feature the traditional all-star band, as a result of schools not having in-person musical programs this past spring.
Cheerleaders from both New Hampshire and Vermont will again be cheering for both teams.
Advanced ticket sales are available online thru Eventbrite - Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, through Aug. 6. Pregame introductions start at noon next Saturday with kickoff scheduled for 12:30 p.m.
The Maple Sugar Bowl Game is sponsored by the Cairo Shriners of Rutland and Mt. Sinai Shriners of Montpelier. This game is played as a fundraiser for three area Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Online pre-order ticket cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-17. Children age five and under get in free. Ticket prices purchased on the day of the game are $20 for adults, $15 for children ages 6-17 with age 5 and under remaining free.
Pre-ordered parking costs $10, while a parking pass purchased day-of will cost $15. Handicap accessible parking is available next to the Pavilion/Stadium for those needing assistance.
"It is our hope that those attending recognize our efforts of this classic football game for the benefit of our patients and will support this worthwhile cause," Morris said in a Shrine Bowl press release.
This year will feature the ever-popular 50-50 raffle with the winning ticket to be drawn at halftime.
Also at halftime, there will be recognition of the 2020 players and coaches who weren’t able to attend due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several will be in attendance.
Internet live streaming coverage of the game will again be available by Northeast Sports Network. The NSN website address is www.nsnsports.net.
