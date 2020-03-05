BARRE — Making the extra pass and cleaning up the glass was a winning combination Thursday for Enosburg.
The No. 4 Hornets trailed just once all game and used a major size advantage to eliminate top-seeded Hazen, 66-55, during Thursday’s Division III boys basketball semifinal at the Barre Aud.
The Hornets committed 23 turnovers, compared to 12 by Hazen. But Enosburg’s 31-22 rebounding advantage made all the difference. Enosburg (13-10) will face No. 7 Thetford (13-10) in Saturday’s 7 p.m. championship.
“We were gritty and scrappy and we hit a couple shots,” Hazen coach Aaron Hill said. “But ultimately they’d come down and they’d get a layup inside on us. So I learned some things, certainly going forward for us. We’re going to have to defensively do some different things to hide our lack of size a little bit better. But those Enosburg bigs were great tonight. They were awesome. Sometimes we were in the right position, and they were just too big and strong.”
Ethan Williams recorded 13 points and 16 rebounds for the Hornets. The 6-foot-3 senior picked up his third foul midway though the third but stayed in the game. He grabbed four boards during the remainder of the third quarter and crashed the glass four more times during the final eight minutes.
“The game plan was to go in and box them out and get as many rebounds as possible,” Williams said. “We knew we had to do that to stop them because they don’t have that many bigs. But they’re rugged, so they go in there.”
Devyn Gleason (13 points, two steals) and Aidan Kelly (17 points, four rebounds) also reached double figures for the Hornets. Point guard Owen McKinstry contributed nine points and nine assists in the victory.
“(McKinstry) runs their offense and does most everything for them,” Hazen sharp-shooter Isaiah Baker said. “He’s a great player.”
McKinstry was whistled for his third foul with 4:45 left in the second period and spent a short period of time on the bench. But the junior guard didn’t hold back the rest of the game, playing a crucial role in neutralizing Baker.
“I trust my teammates and I know every single one of them are good,” McKinstry said. “When I came back in, they had me not on Isaiah Baker — their best player — to try to conserve energy so I don’t get into foul (trouble). So later in the game, when it really mattered, I would have energy and not have the amount of fouls to guard (Baker).”
Gleason, Williams and Tommy Benoit all dished out two assists apiece. Whenever Hazen’s defense collapsed to one side, the Hornets found a way to make a pass to the open player.
“Our team does a really good job of going to where you can pass the ball,” McKinstry said. “They move to open spots and they don’t just stand behind people. So we were dribbling full-court, because they like a full-court press, and there’s so many options to where you can see those people. And they just did a great job moving for me.”
Shea Hawrigan added eight points for the Hornets, who led 14-11 after one quarter and built a 31-24 halftime advantage. Enosburg carried a 46-37 lead into the fourth quarter before Hazen closed the gap to 56-52 on a floater by Baker with 3:20 remaining. The Hornets entered the double-bonus with 2:43 left to play and went 8 of 14 from the line down the stretch.
“We got flustered for a second, which let them back into the game,” McKinstry said. “But we were able to control ourselves, cool down and stick with our game plan and finish it out.”
Hazen made four 3-pointers and was 13 of 23 from the foul line. Enosburg drained five 3-pointers and went 15 of 26 from the stripe.
Isaiah Baker paced Hazen with 24 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists. Teammate Tyler Rivard added five points, four rebounds and two steals. Jadon Baker (nine points), Carter Hill (six points, two steals, three assists) and Lincoln Michaud (four rebounds) were also solid for the Wildcats, who will graduate seniors Stephen Martin and Cody Davison.
“I’m very proud of the season we had,” coach Hill said. “We had one kid come back from last year’s team: After Cody went down (with an injury), it was just Isaiah. It’s such a bunch of young kids. And sometimes you’ve got to go through that real hurtful loss to motivate you and build for the future. And I’m hoping that is going to do that for us.”
Hazen ends the season at 18-5.
“We had an awesome group of young guys and we were able to come back to the Aud, just like last year,” Baker said. “We battled and I’ve never seen such a great group of young guys, so we were very fortunate.”
