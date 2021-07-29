The 37th Annual Bolduc Metal Recycling Enduro 200 and Street Stock Special rumble around Thunder Road will take place Sunday.
“The People’s Race” is one of the year’s most popular events, with 100 or more cars expected to battle for the top prize.
The Enduro has allowed amateurs and top racers alike to experience the thrills of low-budget, no-holds-barred racing since 1985. The cars are mostly taken off the street, with only safety modifications and new paint jobs allowed. All 100-plus cars line up three-wide on the track for a standing start. No caution flags are thrown, and the only red flags are for safety concerns. The first driver to complete 200 laps will receive a $3,000 check.
The competition has helped launch racing careers during the past few decades. Past winners include Matt White, Steve Renaudette and Scott Corey, who all went on to become successful Late Model drivers. Other former participants include Thunder Road drivers Paul Hodgdon, Monty Lamare, John Pelkey, Don Tofani, Dean Switser Jr. and Taber Gagne.
The pre-entry list for this year’s Enduro is on par with recent years. Recognizable names include 2015 winner Richie Turner, Flying Tiger regular Chris LaForest, Larry Underwood and Kyle Morris. Many crew members and relatives of current racers, such as Derek Holbrook and Jennesta Garrett, are getting their chance behind the wheel. The Enduro is also a family affair, with John and Kevin Raper, Ryan and Seth Deuso, and Caleb and Kyle Bedard among those getting their Enduro cars ready to race.
Prior to the Enduro, a 50-lap affair is set for the RK Miles Street Stocks. Drivers are currently chasing Williamstown’s Tommy Smith in the point standings. The division's all-time winningest racer is in the driver’s seat for a second championship. Smith holds a 34-point lead over Kaiden Fisher, a 13-year-old phenom who has finished in the top-10 during every feature this year.
Plenty of shuffling could occur throughout the rest of the top-10. Berlin’s Kyler Davis has stepped things up during his second season to hold the No. 3 position in points. Midseason winner Dean Switser Jr. and veteran Justin Blakely round out the top-five. Former champions and Street Stock Special winners Jamie Davis and Jeffrey Martin are also contenders to watch Sunday. The division has featured lots of growth in 2021, and another large field expected for the 50-lap showdown.
The action will kick off at 6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $18 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and $36 for a family of four (two adults, two children). As part of the Enduro, Thunder Road is hosting a COVID-19 walk-up vaccine clinic from 2-6:30 p.m.
