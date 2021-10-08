Division I boys soccer teams may not have to travel far for this year's semifinal round.
The potential for a Final Four featuring exclusively Metro Division talent is growing every week, with Essex, South Burlington, CVU and Burlington emerging as strong favorites.
During most years at least one outsider makes it past the quarterfinals, but that will be a tall task this season. The Hornets (8-0-1), Wolves (7-1-1), Redhawks (6-1-2) and Seahorses (6-1-1) have dropped a combined two matches and are poised to lock up the top four seeds for playoffs.
Essex received top-25 votes nationally in the United Soccer Coaches poll and is ranked sixth in Region I. The lower-ranked Metro teams have also been rapidly improving and are likely be tough draws in the playoffs. BFA-St. Albans is fresh of a 1-0 victory over St. Johnsbury, which falls out of this week's Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings. Rice opened the season with seven straight losses before heating up with victories over Missisquoi and Middlebury.
In D-II, the Capital Division has three quality contenders to make the semis with Stowe (6-1-2), Harwood (8-1-1) and Montpelier (8-1). There's a strong chance that Lake Division powerhouse Milton (8-0) will carry a perfect record into the D-II tourney, so one of those Capital squads could face a long bus ride in order to play the Yellowjackets.
The top of the D-III pecking order includes schools from six counties: Lamoille, Windsor, Addison, Chittenden, Franklin and Caledonia. A title rematch between Green Mountain (10-1) and defending champ Peoples Academy (7-2-1) could be in the cards, but Vergennes (6-1-2), Winooski (7-1) and Enosburg (8-1) are also capable of going all the way. Cheiftains star Everett Mosher is closing in on 100 career goals as his team shoots for its third straight finals appearance. Hazen (4-5) has never won a title and will be one of the more battle-tested D-III squads after moving to the Capital Division this fall.
Connecticut Valley and Southern Vermont teams dominate the D-IV field, although a cooperative program with Twinfield and Cabot is off to a 6-1 start. MSJ (8-0) is the clear team to beat, led by Ryan Jones (15 goals) and former Mill River standout Tyler Corey (16 goals). Twin Valley (6-3) is gunning for a repeat title after winning last year's championship during a penalty-kick shootout. Sharon (6-1) and Rivendell (6-3-1) are also in the mix.
Here are the newest rankings before most teams return to the field Saturday:
1. Essex (8-0-1) Joel Marquardt scored on an Eli Robinson assist in a 1-1 tie with South Burlington and goalie Andrew Seavers made five saves. The Hornets outshot the Wolves 9-6. Marquardt and Omar Daoudi scored in a 2-0 win over Mount Mansfield, with Seavers recording a one-save shutout.
2. South Burlington (7-1-1) Scoring machine Sumner Nenninger capitalized on an Evan Richardson assist in their team's tie against Essex. Nenninger tallied one goal and two assists in a 4-2 victory over St. Johnsbury and teammate Tenzin Yeshi made three saves in goal.
3. CVU (6-1-2) Back-to-back clean sheets by keeper Aiden Jaremczuk and the Redhwawks defense were just what the doctor ordered at Soccer Central. Sam Dennison scored in a 1-0 victory over Colchester, while Fritz Wetzell (two goals) and Zach Spitznagle (one goal, one assist) led the offense in a 3-0 victory over BFA-St. Albans.
4. Burlington (6-1-1) Joey Manley served up the game-winning goal in a 1-0 victory over Mount Mansfield Owen Dinklage scored in the 65th minute during a 1-0 victory over Colchester and Liam Hand recorded an eight-save shutout.
5. Milton (8-0) Caden Button (two goals), Cooper Goodrich and Zack Logan scored in a 4-2 victory over Middlebury. Logan (two goals) and Button also scored in a 3-0 victory over Vergennes.
6. Stowe (6-1-2) Adrian Bryan scored twice to help the Raiders salvage a 2-2 tie with Peoples Academy. Bryan (one goal, two assists) and Ben Nessenbaum (four goals, one assist) led Stowe to a 5-0 win over Lyndon.
7. Harwood (7-1-1) Jordan Shullenberger had a hat trick in a 4-1 win over Paine Mountain and scored three goals again in an 8-1 win over Spaulding. The Highlanders are in the hunt for the Capital Division title after tying Stowe and beating Montpelier and Peoples Academy.
8. Colchester (5-5) Goalie Domenkick Puttlitz stopped 11 shots in a 1-0 loss to Burlington. Essex, South Burlington and CVU also recently beat the Lakers by a single goal. Colchester proved its legitimacy during wins over Mount Mansfield and St. Johnsbury.
9. Mt. Mansfield (3-6) Goalie Eric Bissell made five saves in a 2-0 loss to Essex. Prior to that MMU suffered one-goal losses to Colchester, South Burlington and Burlington. The Cougars earned their last victory over three weeks ago by blanking Middlebury, 3-0.
10. Montpelier (8-1) Ronnie Riby-Williams (14 goals) scored twice in a 6-1 victory at GMVS and contributed two second-half goals in a 4-0 victory over U-32. The Solons won their first title in 24 years last fall and are fired up for a shot at a repeat crown.
THE TOP FIVE
DIVISION I
1. Essex (8-0-1) 2. South Burlington (7-1-1) 3. CVU (6-1-2) 4. Burlington (6-1-1) 5. Colchester (5-5)
DIVISION II
1. Milton (8-0) 2. Stowe (6-1-2) 3. Harwood (7-1-1) 4. Montpelier (8-1) 5. Middlebury (5-4-1)
DIVISION III
1. Peoples (7-1-1) 2. Green Mountain (10-1) 3. Vergennes (6-1-2) 4. Winooski (7-1) 5. Enosburg (8-1)
DIVISION IV
1. MSJ (8-0) 2. Sharon (6-1) 3. Rivendell (6-3-1) 4. Twin Valley (6-3) 5. Twinfield-Cabot (6-1)
