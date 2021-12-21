ROY VARNEY EASTERN CUP

CLASSIC XC SKI RESULTS

WOMEN’S 5K

1. Ava Thurston 15:16 2. Callie Young 15:16.6 3. Lucinda Anderson 15:35 4. Emma Strack 15:37.8 5. Avery Ellis 15:41.9 6. Annie McColgan 15:42.8 7. Phoebe Sweet 15:47.9 8. Agnes Macy 15:48.4 9. Hattie Barker 16:03.4 10. Gretta Scholz 16:09.2 11. Rose Clayton 16:09.5 12. Stephanie Nicols 16:10.2 13. Clara Lake 16:10.8 14. Anna Lehmann 16:19.4 14. Sofia Scirica 16:19.4 16. Quincy Massey-Bierman 16:23.4 17. Emma Charles 16:24.7 18. Evelyn Walton 16:25.2 19. Emma Page 26:28.7 20. Virginia Cobb 16:30.1 21. Olivia Cuneo 16:30.5 22. Francesca Kitch 16:32 23. Miley Bletzer 16:32.1 24. Charlotte Brown 16:36.3 25. Olivia Skillings 16:37.6 26. Liza Bell 16:40.8 27. Sophia Gorman 16:42.4 28. Elsa Bolinger 16:43.2 29. Lili Baer 16:46.6 30. Maggie McGee 16:57.2 31. Catherine Stow 16:59.5 32. Amelia Circosta 17:02.7 33. Julia Thurston 17:03.1 34. Isabelle Serrano 17:03.9 35. Alice House 17:04.4 36. Isabel Seay 17:10 37. Maddie Hooker 17:10.5 38. Anika Leahy 17:10.7 39. Izzy Quam 17:15.1 40. Sarah Glueck 17:20.8 41. Eleonora Olsmats 17:26.6 42. Kaitlyn Watt 27:27.4 43. Grace Mattern 17:33.7 44. Phoebe Hussey 17:38.5 45. Beth McIntosh 17:41.7 46. Ruth Krebs 17:45.8 47. Elizabeth Graziani 17:46.1 48. Maria Anderson 17:47.7 49. Rebecca Cunningham 17:48.7 50. Rosalie Brown 17:52.7 51. Julia Oliver 17:54.1 52. Gillian Fairfax 17:56.8 53. Isabella Synnestvet 17:58 54. Adrienne Remick 17:58.3 55. Frances Trafton 17:59.4 56. Emelia Jordan 18:02 57. Mackenzie Greenberg 18:04.4 58. Margaret Voisin 18:08.1 59. Annelies Hanna 18:10.5 60. Mary Elliot 18:14.2 61. Dariya Kuznetsova 18:14.5 62. Brynne Robbins 18:15.8 63. Maeve Fairfax 18:17 64. Elise Creagan 18:17.2 65. Sadie Bell 18:17.4 66. Marlia Richer 18:19.8 67. Katherine Culliton 18:23 68. Elsa Sanborn 18:23.8 69. Mirra Payson 18:24.7 70. Eliza Skillings 18:25.9 71. Reese Runeaux 18:31.3 72. Zola Bruner 18:35.5 73. Lily Sabol 18:36.5 74. Tali Wong 18:40 75. Wren Hybertson 18:44.7 76. Caroline Tarmy 18:45 77. Adah Chapman 18:50.8 78. Kayley Bell 18:51.4 79. Addison Englund 18:51.9 80. Sarah Kirincich 18:53.7 81. Bridget Reusch 18:54.3 82. Molly Ellison 18:54.5 83. Emily Appleby 18:55.2 84. Britta Arold 19:13.1 85. Nyla Scott 19:13.5 86. Moriah Reusch 19:13.7 87. Rachel Smith 19:18.2 88. Sierra Aponte Clarke 19:23.6 89. Morgan Nault 19:24.8 90. Grace Elliot 19:29.5 91. Wyethe Murray 19:30.2 92. Kamryn Joyce 19:34.7 93. Leska Whitmarzh 19:37 94. Snow Lindemuth 19:37.5 95. Sara McGill 19:39.2 96. Maisie Franke 19:44.1 97. Ella Ronci 19:46.5 98. Grace Erholtz 19:47.8 99. Reid Donovan 19:51.2 100. Ayla Bodach-Turner 19:52.5 101. Ada Gardner 19:59.4 102. Hannah Petersen 19:59.5 103. Alex Collins 20:05.5 104. Keya Amundsen 20:05.8 105. Finley Barker 20:06.9 106. Aidan Burns 20:08.1 107. Nora McCourt 20:11.9 108. Ann Rightmire 20:13.6 109. Cecelia Schmeltzie 20:19.4 110. Carli Krebs 20:21.2 111. Ava Rothe 20:30.2 112. Ada Mahood 20:41 113. Eva Calcutt 20:51.9 114. Georgia Eckhardt 20:58.7 115. Sylvia Harvey 21:02.9 116. Josephine Lynch-Shaddock, 21:13.1 117. Mathea Graham 21:13.3 118. Rachel Pelletier 21:14.8 119. Meg MacLaury 21:15.6 120. Polina Kontorovich 21:16.8 121. Nora Condit 21:21.1 122. Beatrice Beale Tate 21:28.3 123. Clara Roth 21:26.8 124. Cambelle Nutting 21:39.5 125. Lucinda Carroll 21:41 126. Alexis Hills 21:56.4 127. Elena Ivanova 21:58 128. Jane Stout 22:33.6 129. Sarah Morgan 22:59.6 130. Sarah Morgan 22:59.6 131. Rachel Porth 23:18.9 132. Allison Gill 23:34.1 133. Delaney Whitmarsh 25:23.6

MEN’S 10K RESULTS

1. Will Koch 27:17.2 2. Finn Sweet 27:25.9 3. Gregory Burt 27:38.6 4. William Kerker 28:02.4 5. Jack Lange 28:16.6 6. Finegan Bailey 28:24.6 7. Sam Hodges 28:25.2 8. Aidan Burt 28:28.4 9. Bjorn Westervelt 28:30.6 10. Wilson Moore 28:36.2 11. Jack Young 28:48.7 12. Seth Wyatt 28:59.5 13. Joshua Valentine 29:00.1 14. Will Solow 29:03.6 15. Janne Koch 29:08.1 16. Victor Sparks 29:19.3 17. Andy Rightmire 29:19.4 18. Zander Martin 29:23.6 19. Declan Hutchinson 29:25 20. James Kitch 29:30.4 21. Carl Kellogg 29:31.4 22. James Schneider 29:31.9 23. Elvis McIntosh 29:37 24. Roger Anderson 30:03.9 25. Jack Christner 30:07.9 26. Andrew Meyer 30:08.9 27. Everett Olson 30:11.2 28. Joseph Graziadei 30:15.3 29. Charles Martell 30:16.8 30. Marcus Wentworth 30:17.1 31. Wyatt Teaford 30:18 32. Caden Cote 30:25.8 33. James Eysenbach 30:27.9 34. John Paluszek 30:28.2 35. Tzevi Schwartz 30:33.7 36. Anders Hanson 30:35.8 37. David Shycon 30:38.5 38. Gaelan Boyle-Wright 30:40.2 39. Sam Murray 30:46.5 40. Anders Sonnesyn 30:49 41. Dirk Andrew 30:55.8 42. Sam Gallaudet 31:01.7 43. Lucas Palcsik 31:04.3 44. Eli Grossman 31:10.5 45. Samuel Clark 31:15.1 46. Spencer May 31:23.3 47. Rye MacCurtain 31:24 48. Sawyer Weale 31:30.8 49. Clinton Macy 31:36.5 50. Luke Rizio 31:37.1 51. Cormac Leahy 31:38.3 52. Benjamin Condit 31:38.4 53. Silas Brown 31:40.3 54. Gunnar Caldwell 31:41.6 55. Sam Holt 31:51.7 56. Eli Shifrin 31:56.9 57. Joey Rouhana 31:58.3 58. Tyler Lee 32:09.4 59. Cooper Jones 32:13.8 60. Nathan Doughty 32:16.4 61. Samuel Heyliger 32:17.2 62. Leif Harvey 32:21 63. Simon Phipps 32:21.8 64. Chip Freeman 32:23.5 65. Aidan McGaugh 32:31.1 66. Miguel Sanciemente 32:31.5 67. Geo Debrosse 32:43 68. Michael Halligan 32:44.9 69. Kieran Hahn 32:59 70. William Riley 32:59.4 71. Leo Circosta 33:07.3 72. Jax Lubkowitz 33:09.1 73. Zachary Ross 33:14 74. Aiden Bondaz 33:21.2 75. Ian Brenner 33:24.1 76. Devin Wong 33:28.3 77. Ian Hardenbergh 33:34.3 78. Will Meehan 33:37.9 79. Harrison Bigos-Lowe 33:38.4 80. Noah Phipps 34:00.6 81. Nico Hochanedel 34:00.9 82. Caleb Zuckerman 34:07.3 83. Charles Krebs 34:11.2 84. Noah Taracena 34:23.3 85. Logan Ouellette 34:28.8 86. Riley Thurber 34:32.4 87. Justin Levesque 34:34.5 88. Caleb Hunter 34:50.5 89. Kai Donnelly 34:50.7 90. Jonathan Hills, 35:09 91. Michael Pelletier 35:10.1 92. Felix Taracena 35:13.3 93. Ryan Gray 35:16.7 94. Owen Siff 35:27.4 95. Foster Savitsky 35:43.4 96. Owen Redfield 36:07.2 97. Elias Baer 36:38.1 98. Ethan Butler 36:38.2 99. Cal Wiby 37:16.8 100. Sam Weber 37:36.1 101. Felix Battle 37:46 102. Aksel Yeo 38:25.2 103. Isaac Seeker 39:27.1 104. Bryce Lublin 39:41.9 105. Cornelius Welsh 40:36.5 106. Jonah Carter 41:00.2 107. Ryan Callaghan 41:04.7 108. Ken Zou 45:26.4 109. Tim Bernard 45:46.6 110. Elliot Robinson 46:23.6 111. Gabriel Lloyd 46:33.6

