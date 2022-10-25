MORRISVILLE - Long balls to Becca Dupere were starting to get a little too predictable Tuesday, but the Paine Mountain girls soccer team stuck to its guns and finally hit the bull's-eye.
The senior striker scored a breakaway goal in the 44th minute on an Isabel Humbert assist, lifting her No. 9 team to a 1-0 victory over No. 8 Peoples Academy in Division III playdown action. Paine Mountain (7-6-2) advances to play No. 1 Fair Haven (13-1) in Friday's 3 p.m. quarterfinal.
"Their center backs were phenomenal today keeping Becca contained," Paine Mountain coach Steve LaRock said. "But as the game goes on, people get tired. And we just weren't going to deviate from our game plan. We didn't feel like we were going to be able possess the ball a lot. So I told the girls at halftime that long ball over the top is on, so lets look to play Becca through. There was one time she got in and missed wide of the goal. And then the next one played to her she got."
Dupere paced her team with 22 goals during last season's semifinal campaign, which ended with a narrow loss to two-time defending champ Stowe during a semifinal penalty-kick shootout. LaRock's team was content to rely on counterattacks to Duprey for much of the 2022 playoff opener, even though Peoples anticipated the strategy from start to finish.
"They have a very strong center back and she was very fast," Dupere said. "Most of the time I felt like she was going to get the ball."
Paine Mountain completed a sweep over the Wolves after winning by scores of 4-1 and 2-1 during the regular season. A strategic tweak at halftime helped the visitors take control after facing non-stop offensive pressure by PA for the opening 40 minutes.
"We changed some things going into each game against them and we made some adjustments," LaRock said. "Peoples had been getting stronger as the season went on and we had been trying different formations. And honestly we haven't really found that consistent formation that we want to use. Today we switched formations at halftime and went from a 4-5-1 to a 4-4-2. So we put an extra body up top. And early on in the second half it made a big difference, because my two strikers were getting the ball and looking to play each other through."
Both squads performed well against high-caliber D-II competition in the Capital Division, thanks in large part to exceptional play by Paine Mountain keeper Olivia Boyd and PA goalie Josie Simone.
"I had mentioned to several people that I did not want to be matched up against Peoples Academy in the playdowns," LaRock said. "Josie is great and it's going to take getting into the goal and slotting one past her - which fortunately Becca could do."
Simone recorded 17 saves, though the majority were routine stops on shots from outside the 18-yard box. Boyd finished with 14 saves and made two of her most impressive stops in the first half to keep things level entering the break.
"Olivia is very strong in the back, being a sophomore in goal," Humbert said. "I rely on her a lot to save some good shots and she played really well today."
For a game that turned into a defensive chess match and a highlight-reel collection for both keepers, Peoples Academy came out firing. The Wolves created one of their best offensive chances in the fourth minute when an inswinger corner kick from the left side forced Boyd to make a two-handed block, preventing the ball from going directly into the far-side netting.
Wolves senior Shelby Wells made a late run from the back post, lifted her left leg and knocked the loose ball toward the goal line. However, Paine Mountain's Mya Sanders backtracked a few feet while moving laterally across the goal line and stuck with the play long enough to deliver a goal-saving clearance.
"Mya is really good at protecting the post," LaRock said. "She was there, she read the ball and she cleared it out. That was a huge play for us."
The remainder of the first half with filled with scoring chances by both teams. In the 9th minute Wolves Ella Bliss, Lucy Nigro and Gabbie Schaffer collapsed defensively at the top of the penalty area and thwarted a shot by Neveda Orton. A few minutes later Humbert blasted a 25-yard free kick over the crossbar. Dupere wedged between Nigro and Morgan Reeve in the 12h minute on the right side and hammered a low shot that Simone stopped outside the near post.
Peoples Academy's Ariana Keene was fouled in the 15th minute and Boyd rose to the occasion by stopping a cannon by Hannah Cleary on the ensuing 25-yard free kick. A few minutes later Wolves standout Anna Isselhardt rifled a close-range shot from the left side over the iron.
"Anna was the one who scored a goal in our 2-1 game against them," LaRock said. "And Hannah was solid in the middle today and definitely gave our center midfielders a lot to work with."
Boyd barley blocked a shot in the 21st minute and the deflection ricocheted off the left post, allowing Paine Mountain to breathe a sigh of relief. Hannah Cleary took a 45-yard free kick in the 24th minute and showed off her shooting range by forcing Boyd to make a leaping save just below the crossbar.
"That's the sport and that's how it goes," Peoples coach Bill Cleary said. "It's a cruel game sometimes."
Nigro headed away a Paine Mountain direct kick in the 25th minute and then her team mounted a quick counterattack. Isselhardt dribbled toward the left post and unleashed a shot that prompted a brief series of cheers from the PA bench, but it turned out the ball landed in the outside netting instead of the back of the target.
"I expected Peoples to come out and be strong," LaRock said. "This is the third time we've played them and they move the ball around really well. We were maybe a little slow at the start and gave them a little bit too much space. But they're good enough to find the shots and I wasn't surprised."
Reeve dispossessed Dupere on a breakaway opportunity in the 28th minute and then Nigro stopped Autumn DeForce a few moments later. Nigro used her head to block a shot by DeForge in the 31st minute, keeping things scoreless. The Wolves earned a corner in the 34th minute and Paine Mountain's defense scrambled to make a clutch clearance during a fight for a loose ball at the top of the 6-yard box. Schaffer's point-blank header clearance on an Emma Korrow shot in the 40th minute allowed the Wolves to keep the score knotted at 0-0 entering halftime.
"We definitely came into this thinking it's going to be a tough game and we're going to have to bring our best," Humbert said. "And we definitely did."
The wind picked up during the break and favored Paine Mountain for the second half. And it only took a few minutes before Dupere raced past two PA defenders on a long forward pass and dribbled in alone on Simone. Dupere waited until the PA keeper stepped forward a few feet before directing a right-footed shot inside the left post.
"I just remember running and then shooting and then being on the ground," Dupere said.
Dupere went tumbling to the grass after PA's last defender came storming in from behind, resulting in a high-speed collision between Dupere and a diving Simone. But the ball wound across the goal line and that was all that mattered for the visitors.
"Becca has that mentality where she's fearless, she's gutsy, she stays focussed on the ball and just wants to put it in the back of the net," LaRock said. "It's great to have that."
Peoples Academy's Sadie Baranyay was denied on a corner kick from the left side before Humbert served up a massive clearance at the top corner of the penalty area in the 60th minute. Hannah Cleary sent a 20-yard shot over the crossbar in the 68th minute and then Sanders beat Baranyay and Wells to a loose ball on the left side of the penalty area.
PA's victory hopes took a major turn in the 72nd mine when Hannah Cleary drew a foul at the top of the penalty area. The resulting restart led to back-to-back situations where the ball bounced off the forearm of Paine Mountain players. During the second occurrence the officials ruled that the defender's arm was not in a natural position, resulting in a penalty kick for the Wolves. Hannah Cleary stepped up to the spot and send the PK wide of the left post.
"We possessed it and we missed a few very pivotal chances," coach Cleary said. "It's tough to lose like that, but I think we played great."
Boyd raced to the near post in the 75th minute to make a save after a PA corner kick. She resisted the urge to send a hurried punt up the field, allowing her teammates to get back in position before putting the ball back in play.
"Olivia is a consistent goalkeeper and she plays smart," LaRock said "She knows her strengths and she knows her weaknesses. She's always going to protect her line, she's always going to come out and try and win the ball that's running through the back line at the top of the box. She has her moves and she sticks to it. It's good to have Olivia just being such a solid goalkeeper and it's kept us in games this year. She's one of the hardest workers on the team. And I've said all season-long that she's definitely one of the best players."
Dupere was tripped up near midfield with a minute remaining, allowing her team to drain 30 key seconds off the clock before the victory celebration. Boyd jumped for joy toward the center circle and the forwards, midfielders and defenders joined together with everyone from the bench.
"It was a really hard-fought game," Humbert said. "Peoples is a very strong team and we always have to work really hard when we play them. I played a ball right to Becca and she ran onto it and got it in. It really gave us some motivation to get the win."
Peoples will graduate 10 seniors, including eight starters from Tuesday's match. The Wolves' 12th-graders are Isselhardt, Reeve, Simone, Wells, Hannah Cleary, Emma Courten, Mia Smith, Ariana Keene, Marketa Pittinaro and Alisha Rai.
"The senior class, I started coaching them in first grade," coach Cleary said. " And so I know all of them and they're the best group of people I know. They're great."
Peoples Academy ends the season at 7-8. It marks the Wolves' third losing season in a row after they hadn't finished with a losing record for two decades. But PA proved that it was a top-tier side during regular-season victories over Capital League opponents North Country (12-2-1) and U-32 (7-7-1).
According to coach Cleary, drawing Paine Mountain in the first round was far from a best-case scenario.
"It's interesting with these middle seeds," the PA coach said. "And you look at the No. 12 team (Springfield), and they're playing a No. 5 team (Woodstock) that hasn't done very well. So it's frustrating that we're all bunched together right in the middle. And if we had won this, we would have had to play the No. 1 team on Friday. It's just the way it happens, but the Capital League is very strong."
Paine Mountain ended the regular season with a 2-2 draw vs. Division II title contender North Country, snapping the Falcons' nine-game winning streak to gain undeniable momentum heading into the tournament. The cooperative Northfield-Williamstown squad also kept things close during one-goal losses to D-II Spaulding (11-3-1) and Montpelier (12-2).
"We've had ups and downs and that's been in the back of my mind all season-long," LaRock said. "It's frustrating sometimes because you just want to find something that works and you want consistency. But it's just been what it is this season and we're OK with it."
LaRock's teams will make defense a top priority Friday against a 13-1 Fair Haven squad. The Slaters have never won a championship but have taken no prisoners this fall, led by Brittney Love (25 goals), Lily Briggs (24 goals), Elizabeth Love (13 goals) and Maddy Perry (11 goals).
"We're just going to have to go in and play solid defense," LaRock said. "We'll probably be a little defensive-minded at the start of the game just to feel it out and then build from there."
