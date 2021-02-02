Fast skiing and clean shooting helped a handful of Vermonters qualify for the U.S. squad heading into next week’s Biathlon World Championships.
Barton native Susan Dunklee is one of the top threats as a returning two-time silver medalist. She will by joined by Craftsbury Green Racing Project teammates Jake Brown and Clare Egan for competition Feb. 10-21 in Pokljuka, Slovenia. Rutland native Chloe Levins also made the squad after delivering a string of solid results recently in Europe.
Hinesburg athlete Leif Nordgren and New Hampshire standout Sean Doherty are two-time Olympians who will lead the men’s squad. Paul Schommer and Max Durtschi round out the five-person men’s team, while Joanne Reid and Deedra Irwin add depth for the U.S. women.
Dunklee captured the sliver medal in the mass-start event at 2017 world championships. She won silver again during last year’s world championship sprint.
The 34-year-old is a 2004 St. Johnsbury Academy graduate who competed in skiing, cross-country running and track and field for Dartmouth College. She joined the U.S. Biathlon development program at the age of 22 and finished fifth at 2012 biathlon world championships during the individual race. She closed out the 2017 season ranked 10th in the World Cup standings. Her father Stan competed for the U.S. Nordic team at the 1976 and 1980 Olympics.
Dunklee is 55th in the World Cup standings with 46 points. Egan is 26th with 202 points, while Reid (31 points) is 61st. Norwegians Marte Olsbu Roiseland (625) and Tiril Eckhoff (617) led the rankings ahead of Sweden’s Hanna Oberg (616).
Egan placed 11th in the sprint during 2019 world championships and was 12th in the pursuit. She competed in cross-country running and track and field at Wellesley College, where she founded the ski program as a freshman. She raced for the University of New Hampshire in both skiing and cross-country running in 2011 as a graduate student.
The Maine native was a consistent top-5 finisher in Nordic on the U.S. SuperTour before entering a biathlon race for the first time in 2013. She was named to the U.S. Biathlon development program after the 2014 season and has raced on the World Cup circuit since 2015.
She cracked the top-15 more than 10 times during the 2018-19 season, finishing 18th in the overall standings. She was third in a mass start World Cup event in 2019 and will compete in her fifth world championships. In 2018 Egan was elected to be Chair of the International Biathlon Union Athletes’ Committee until 2022.
Reid is heading to worlds for the fourth time and was 10th in the 2019 mass start. She was 15th in last year’s sprint. Levins and Irwin are making their debut at worlds.
Brown grew up in Minneapolis and raced for St. Olaf College before joining the Northern Michigan University squad as a graduate student. He earned NCAA All-American honors and cracked the top-5 at national championships. He was on the U.S. Biathlon development team in 2016 and 2017 before linking up with the Craftsbury crew.
This will mark the third world championships appearance for Brown, who was 46th in the individual, 68th in sprint and eighth in the relay in 2020. During the 2019 event he was 58th in sprint, 53rd in pursuit, 68th in individual and 19th in the relay. He is ranked 68th in the the World Cup standings with 11 points.
Nordgren will make his ninth trip to world championships after placing eighth in an individual event last year. He was 17th in the world in the same discipline in 2019. He sits 51st in the World Cup rankings with 31 points.
Doherty is set to make his sixth trip to worlds, while Schommer and Durtschi return for the second time. Doherty (19 points) is 61st in the standings, with Schommer ranked 85th. Norway’s Johannes Thingnes Bo (709), Sturla Holm Laegreid (645) and Tarjei Bo (566) are battling for the overall title.
Each country can enter up to four athletes in individual races. The 10-person roster was released by the US Biathlon International Competition Committee. All events will be broadcast live on the Olympic Channel. The NBC Sports Network will offer same-day or next-day coverage.
The men’s world championships will have a 10k sprint, a 12.5k pursuit, a 20k individual, a 4x7.5k relay and a 15k mass start. The women’s lineup includes a 7.5k sprint, a 10k pursuit, a 15k individual, a 4x6k relay and a 12.5k mass start. Competition begins Feb. 10 with a mixed relay.
SCHEDULE
(ALL TIMES EST)
Feb. 10
Mixed relay (9 a.m.)
Feb. 12
Men’s 10k sprint (8:30 a.m.)
Feb. 13
Women’s 7.5k sprint (8:30 a.m.)
Feb. 14
Men’s 12.5k pursuit (7:15 a.m.) Women’s 10k pursuit (9:30 a.m.)
Feb. 16
Women’s 15k individual (6:05 a.m.)
Feb. 17
Men’s 20k individual (8:30 a.m.)
Feb. 18
Single mixed relay (9:15 a.m.)
Feb. 20
Women’s 4x6km relay (5:45 a.m.) Men’s 4x7.5km relay (9 a.m.)
Feb. 21
