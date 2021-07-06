The New England Late Model Challenge Cup standings continue to shuffle as the regional weekly racing championship enters the month of July.
Mother Nature wiped out most of the Challenge Cup action on Independence Day weekend. But one track was able to get its program in, allowing a handful of drivers to roar up the rankings.
In a race against the rain, Thunder Road was the winner last Thursday. The Barre venue hosted the Late Model Firecracker 54, which went off without a hitch. Nearly all of the 12 NELMCC racers in attendance made significant gains in the chase for the $5,000 top prize.
Danville’s Tyler Cahoon used his 11th-place finish to move up to third place in the overall Challenge Cup standings. The veteran trails Rhode Island racer Gerry DeGasparre Jr. and New Hampshire driver Alby Ovitt. Both DeGasparre and Ovitt finished on the podium at their respective tracks the previous weekend.
Cahoon started the season racing weekly at New Hampshire’s White Mountain Motorsports Park. With White Mountain running its first points-counting event on May 8, Cahoon used the time to make five WMMP trips while racing alongside his father Stacy. Cahoon had to wait until June 4 before making a move at Thunder Road.
Those extra starts did more than just give Cahoon additional Challenge Cup events for his “Pick 10”. They also helped his team learn about the new Hoosier racing tire that most American-Canadian Tour Late Model tracks switched to for 2021. As a result of that extra seat time, Cahoon sits fifth in Thunder Road points and became the second driver to reach 10 Challenge Cup starts. He can now spend the rest of the season improving on his overall score. With five events where Cahoon has totaled 20 points or lower, there is certainly room to gain ground.
Cahoon recently noted that if his team wants to achieve the goal of a top-three points finish at Thunder Road, it will require constantly coming from the back of the pack. The Challenge Cup points system features "passing points", so there could be many more opportunities for the driver to rack up big single-event scores.
Barre’s Jason Corliss and Graniteville’s Stephen Donahue are the other most prominent Thunder Road names in the Challenge Cup ranks. Corliss, the current Thunder Road points leader and two-time defending track champion, is sixth overall for the NELMCC. His five starts are the fewest of any driver in the current top-11. However, Corliss has earned at least 33 points for each start, with two scores of 50 or more. His 42.6 points per event is easily the highest average, setting him up well to be a contender later this year.
Donahue also has been on the move the last two weeks. He won the Thunder Road Late Model feature on June 24, then charged from 15th to finish third last Thursday. That pushed Donahue up to eighth overall. During two of Donahue’s seven Challenge Cup starts, he only took home the minimum two points. If he continues to race on a weekly basis, it is likely that those two events will be replaced by much higher scores.
The rest of the top-10 is filled with names that have become familiar around the regional racing circuit. A pair of White Mountain Motorsports Park regulars, Jimmy Renfrew Jr. and Quinny Welch, are fourth and fifth, respectively. Seekonk Speedway racer Mark Hudson is seventh. Gilman’s Jeff Marshall and Graniteville’s John Donahue complete the top-10. Both Vermonters race weekly at White Mountain Motorsports Park. St. Johnsbury’s Kasey Beattie is the top Late Model rookie in 11th.
A packed card of Challenge Cup action is on tap for the days ahead. Connecticut’s Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park has a 25-lap, $1,200-to-win Late Model feature on Wednesday. The following night, the Late Models of Thunder Road will go 50 laps in the final tune-up for the Vermont Governor’s Cup featuring Ryan Preece.
On Friday, both New Hampshire’s Claremont Motorsports Park and Lee USA Speedway have a full Late Model schedule. Saturday features a 60-lap feature at White Mountain Motorsports Park and a regular-distance show at Monadnock Speedway.
