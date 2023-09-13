Thunder Road’s championship battles will all come down to Friday’s full slate of racing as razor-thin margins separates the top weekly drivers.
Champions will be crowned in the Late Model, Flying Tiger and Street Stock divisions, while the Road Warriors are gearing up for double features. Post time is 7 p.m.
Despite plenty of rainouts all season, this summer has featured some of the closest points battles in track history.
The top six Late Model drivers are separated by 20 points, with top dog Stephen Donahue leading Marcel Gravel by six points. Scott Dragon, Nick Sweet, Kaiden Fisher and Christopher Pelkey have all proven that they have the speed and consistency to make a strong run at the title during Friday’s 64-lap championship chase. Three of those racers already have their names etched in the granite pillars at the front gate after claiming crowns in previous seasons, while three do not.
After losing a right-front tire on lap 8 of last Friday’s feature event, Sam Caron watched his Flying Tigers point lead disappear. He now sits in fourth place and is five points behind new leader Brandon Gray. The tightest championship battle of the night also include Kyle Streeter and Jason Pelkey in that top-four mix. The difference between one or two positions among these top four in both Friday’s heat race qualifier and 50-lap feature event will determine the 2023 champion.
Northfield’s James Dopp holds a 24-point lead over defending Street Stock champion Dean Switser Jr., who has come on strong over the last half of the season. After claiming the Street Stock Triple Crown honors last Friday, Switser would love nothing more than to claim back-to-back championships in New England’s most competitive four-cylinder division. Throughout the season the Street Stocks have shown time and again that it’s not over until it’s over, indicating that a last-lap dash or a tough break late in the race could easily be in store again.
AUTO RACING
ACT action resumes
A famous American-Canadian Tour tradition continues this Saturday at White Mountain Motorsports Park with the 45th Fall Foliage 200.
The event will mark the sixth ACT and Pro All Stars Series doubleheader of the season as the PASS Super Late Models, New England Supermodified Series and PASS Modifieds join in on the action as the ACT championship battles come down to the wire.
The Fall Foliage has been a Northeast tradition since 1974. The list of winners includes both Bobby and Beaver Dragon, Ontario’s Don Biederman and Junior Hanley, Southeast stars L.D. Ottinger and Butch Lindley. Additional legends to prevail in the ACT classic have been Jean-Paul Cabana, Dave Dion, Robbie Crouch, Brian Hoar, Jean-Paul Cyr and Patrick Laperle.
Following a tough Labor Day Classic at Thunder Road for the ACT regulars, Gabe Brown has come within two points of leadings the standings as he trails defending champion D.J. Shaw. The two drivers have been battling back and forth on the track over the past several events, showing no signs of slowing down as they enter a facility where they’ve both enjoyed continued success with just two events left on the calendar.
American-Canadian Tour rookies Tanner Woodard and Bryan Wall Jr. are ready to return to White Mountain, a track where they also have each raced to success. Fellow rookie Andrew Molleur would love nothing more than to bounce back from his up-and-down introduction at the Midsummer Classic 250 in August. Derek Gluchacki is seeking his first ACT win at White Mountain after winning all three Platinum Series events and the inaugural series crown last season. Jimmy Renfrew Jr. and Erick Sands have also both been strong on the White Mountain high banks.
Defending the home turf will be Midsummer Classic winner Jesse Switser,w who is looking to make it two-for-two and stay out of the Last Chance B-Feature this time around. Ryan Olsen is a 2023 White Mountain weekly winner who is also entering the event along with Mini Late Model points leader Cody LeBlanc.