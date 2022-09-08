The 2022 Thunder Road championship season comes down to the end Friday with WDEV/Calkins Portable Toilets Night.
The final points-counting event for the Late Models, Flying Tigers and Street Stocks will be full of fireworks as drivers attempt to lock up the coveted top prize. The popular Road Warriors will join the iconic Port-a-Potty Grand Prix to complete one of the most anticipated cards of the season.
The King of the Road championship comes down to a 12-point split between the top three drivers in the Late Model division. Graniteville’s Christopher Pelkey leads Milton’s Scott Dragon by 10 points, while Montpelier native Kyle Pembroke stands just two points behind Dragon in third. Still mathematically in play are Stephen Donahue and Marcel Gravel. Both racers are tied for fourth place and sit 37 points behind Pelkey. Thunder Road fans know how fast things can change on the Barre high banks and it’s still a five-way battle for the crown.
After a strong run by Williston’s Justin Prescott and an uncharacteristically poor performance for Milton’s Sam Caron, the Flying Tigers racer is closer than expected. Caron is the leader and sits 14 points ahead of his chief rival in the 44VT. Caron will also keep an eye out for Hinesburg’s Derrick Calkins, with the Chittenden County Clash continuing among the top three for the 2022 Flying Tiger track championship. Defending champion Mike Martin has also turned up the heat over the month of August. Although his 42-point deficit will make him a long-shot to prevail, it’s far from impossible for the championship-caliber team.
Waterford’s Dean Switser Jr. has enjoyed a comfortable lead in the Street Stock division for the majority of the season. But with the final event looming, it’s still far from over. The Street Stocks have averaged over 30 cars per event this season, leading to the risk of calamity on every corner of the quarter-mile track. Switser’s closest competition is Berlin’s Kyler Davis, whose ultra-consistency has kept him quietly in the title hunt all season. Davis is 42 points behind the leader and will have to cross his fingers in hopes of pulling off an upset victory. But crazier things have happened at Thunder Road over the years and Davis is still in the hunt.
The Road Warriors won’t have points to battle over, but racers are still bound to compete just as fiercely as the rest of the divisions. After Frank Putney took down the win on Labor Day, everyone’s sights are set on the final race of the regular season. Sunday’s runner-up, Ryan Foster, will attempt to move up one spot to finish off the 2022 campaign with a bang.
