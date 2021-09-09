The Thunder Road weekly racing season nears its conclusion Friday at WDEV Radio/Calkins Portable Toilets Night.
The special event is the penultimate points-counting competition of the track's 62nd season.
That means everything is coming to a head in the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, RK Miles Street Stocks and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors. Points leaders Jason Corliss (Late Models), Mike Martin (Flying Tigers) and Kaiden Fisher (Street Stocks) have two events left to hang on to the top spot. Their challengers have two chances left to catch them.
The night will feature intense racing battles in addition to a good amount of fun. The program includes the long-awaited return of the “Port-a-Potty” Grand Prix, pitting one driver from each division against each other in rolling outhouses. Christopher Pelkey, the Late Model point leader at the time of the original event date, will represent that division. Mike Martin is the Flying Tiger entry, Kaiden Fisher and Davis Martin Racing will tag-team the Street Stock portalet. Nate Brien has his Road Warrior potty ready to mash the competition.
Once the Port-a-Potty Grand Prix winner breaks the line of toilet paper, things will get serious. In the Late Model division, Corliss has completed his comeback from a last-place finish on double-points night. He holds the Late Model record for most weekly feature wins in a season. And with a 25-point lead over Graniteville’s Pelkey, Corliss has a great shot at securing his third straight “King of the Road” crown.
But it’s not over yet. Corliss’ torrid stretch the last four events means he will be starting way out back on Friday. That gives Pelkey a chance to make up some ground and create a real nail biter at Efficiency Vermont Championship Night on Sept. 17. Both drivers are also attempting to sew up strong results in the New England Late Model Challenge Cup, with Corliss leading those standings and Pelkey sitting in sixth.
The battle for the rest of the top-10 is fierce. Shelburne’s Trampas Demers has climbed to third but has only a seven-point edge over Danville’s Tyler Cahoon. Fifth-place racer Kyle Pembroke is 30 points ahead of 11th-place Chip Grenier. Only 10 drivers get an invite to the Banquet of Champions, so the pressure is on to capture one of those spots.
The closest championship shootout is in the Flying Tigers division. Michael and Stephen Martin, the father-son tandem out of Craftsbury Common, have been one-two in the standings since the Midseason Championships. Michael Mrtin took the point lead back from his son at Sunday’s Labor Day Classic, but his lead is only six points.
Fourteen Flying Tiger features have produced 12 winners this season, so there is plenty to watch beyond the Martin family feud. Hinesburg’s Derrick Calkins has made it up to third in points but is still looking for his first win of the year. Hardwick’s Jaden Perry is having the best start-to-finish season of his Thunder Road career with two wins and consistent top finishes. Bryan Wall Jr., Sam Caron, Robert Gordon and Labor Day winner Colin Cornell are other racers to watch.
After a solid effort in Sunday’s RK Miles Street Stock double features, Shelburne’s Kaiden Fisher is on the verge of becoming the youngest track champion in Thunder Road history. Fisher will be 13 years old on Championship Night. This would obliterate the record set by Stephen Martin in 2018 when he won the Street Stock title at age 16.
Fisher is 43 points ahead of new second-place runner Kyler Davis. Although Berlin’s Davis would need some help to make up that deficit, it’s certainly not impossible because a Street Stock driver can gain 72 points in a single event. Davis' DMR teammate Jeffrey Martin has authored the comeback of the season, rising to third in points after being as low as 21st. The back half of the top-10 is a dogfight as well, with Josh Lovely, Justin Blakely, Jamie Davis and others jockeying for position.
The Road Warrior division is back on the rise with growing fields at the last two events. The division continues to put racers on the map, as Worcester’s Rodney Campbell became the sixth first-time Warrior winner of the year Sunday. Potential drivers who could become No. 7 include Dan Garrett Jr, Matt Ballard, Taylor Sayers and Bill O’Connor. To do so, they’ll have to beat elite Warriors like Brien, Fred Fleury and Josh Vilbrin.
