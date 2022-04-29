BARRE — Thunder Road has a 62-year history of local Vermonters putting on one of the best shows in Northeast stock car racing.
This Sunday's Community Bank competition is not likely to be an exception.
For the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers and rk Miles Street Stocks, the season-long points battle will kick off with a high-stakes event. And for drivers in the the Burnett Scrap Metal Road Warriors division, it will be time to see if their junkyard rigs will hold together until the end. At the end of all three races, one happy camper in each race will have the honor to hoist a big trophy in victory lane.
Starting the season with success will be the top goal for every racer, with every team attempting to establish a positive wave that they can ride to October.
“Opening-day wins are like winning the lottery, just a huge surprise sometimes,” 2021 Flying Tiger Community Bank winner Jaden Perry said. “It sets you up for a great year with those bragging rights in the pit area.”
The Flying Tigers are expected to be flooded with a heap of top drivers, including from early Rookie of the Year favorite Kaiden Fisher. He is likely to be joined by veterans like Craig Bushey, Joel Hodgdon and Jason Woodard.
Street Stocks racers will be just as hungry to start their year off on the right foot, with the championship field wide open this season. Featuring a strong batch of rookies, the Street Stock ranks are also filled with former champions and race winners. This top-to-bottom depth and high level of competition has kept the division a fan favorite for over 35 years.
One driver to watch on opening day is Josh Lovely, who will drive the #54 car. Lovely is still riding high after an outstanding Mini-Milk Bowl victory last October. Proven drivers such as Tommy Smith, William Henniquin, Jamie Davis and Jeffery Martin are all expected to be in contention for the first-place bonus check.
Officials reimplemented the Road Warriors division in 2017, and since then it has provided one of the highlights of weekly Thursday night racing. The class has been steadily growing, often serving as a springboard as drivers attempt to move up the Thunder Road ladder system.
Several Warrior drivers have moved on to join the Street Stocks, including Mark Beaulieu, Josh Vilbrin and Paige Whittemore. But a crew of new drivers continue to flood the roster. To win, these up-and-coming teams will have to defeat a contingent of veterans like Jason Kirby, Jamie York and Fred Fleury.
The annual car show will be held at the track from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, with open practice for all divisions to follow from 1-5 p.m. Post time for Sunday will be 1:30 p.m. Front gates will open at 9 a.m. before Class Day Activities and 2021 Championship celebrations start at 12:55 p.m. Admission is $25 for adults, $10 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 5-and-under.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.