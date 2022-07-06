The stars of the American-Canadian Tour will compete at Oxford Plains Speedway for the 57th time Sunday for a high-stakes midseason event.
The Oxford 125 is the fifth event on the 2022 ACT calendar and follows up the first major points shake-up of the season. With the absence of several full-time teams at Autodrome Chaudiere on June 25, New Hampshire racer D.J. Shaw took advantage with a strong fourth-place run to gain the point lead.
Shaw and his 04VT machine have been consistent so far, recording four top-10 results. His early success puts plenty of pressure on a big group of contenders who will have to make a big move soon. Shaw has piled up 393 points to build a sizable lead over second-place drivers Patrick Laperle and Derek Gluchacki, who are tied with 312 points apiece. Laperle is a Quebec veteran who has only cracked the top-10 once, while Gluchacki is a Massachusetts native a pair of top-five results.
Shaw, Laperle and Gluchacki are likely to be front-runners again when the action kicks off at the historic oval on Route 26 in Maine. Gluchacki will certainly be a racer to watch after making two strong runs at the Oxford venue in 2021. He will seek his first "Vacationland" victory with the American-Canadian Tour. Sunday will be the first time Shaw attempts to defend his points cushion, and he’s also in search of redemption after his second-place finish during Oxford 250 weekend last season.
Rounding out the top 10 in points are Erick Sands (309), Jonathan Bouvrette (302), Alexandre Tardif (301), Jimmy Hebert (297), Jason Corliss (291), Remi Perreault (286) and Cody LeBlanc (255). Bouvrette and Sands both took advantage of strong showings at Autodrome Chaudiere to shoot past some of their rivals.
Post time is 3 p.m. and the afternoon schedule will the second doubleheader of the season as ACT drivers battle in addition to the Pro All Stars Series Super Late Models. The PASS Modifieds, Open Street Stock Series and Sportsman make up the undercard for the five-division showdown.
Oxford Plains remains a tricky track for the ACT's full-time races. Yearly visits to the oval attract a slew of part-time invaders and other teams attempting to take their first shots in ACT competition. ACT Ironman, Claude Leclerc, returns to the field after making his first start at Chaudiere. Maine’s David MacDonald returns to his home track, while Seekonk regular Ryan Flood is poised to make his first ACT start.
