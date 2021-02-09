Some of Vermont’s top auto racers plan to get a jump on spring by heading south for a doubleheader April 2-3 at North Carolina’s Hickory Motor Speedway.
The first points-counting event for ACT Late Model drivers will take place two weeks later. Drivers from across New England will head to Loudon, N.H., for the the inaugural Northeast Classic on April 17. The events will kick off the 36th season of ACT competition and the 30th for ACT Late Model competitors.
Many of the region’s top racers are taking advantage of the opportunity to compete on two of the country’s biggest stages for short-track warriors. The historic Hickory oval is known as the “Birthplace of the NASCAR Stars.” The entry lists for both events are already filled with high-profile names.
Some of the drivers currently slated to compete at both Hickory and NHMS include Duxbury sisters Reilly and Peyton Lanphear. Multi-time Pro All Stars Series champion Ben Rowe is also signed up for two events along with defending Monadnock Speedway champion Aaron Fellows and former Riverside Speedway champions Jeff Marshall and Shawn Swallow.
Three-time ACT champion Wayne Helliwell Jr. has committed to the Hickory doubleheader. Two-time defending Thunder Road King Late Model champ Jason Corliss will also head south, joining 2017 track champ Bobby Therrien. Drivers ready to start their season at NHMS include defending ACT champion Jimmy Hebert, former Rookie of the Year Ryan Kuhn and multi-time Thunder Road and White Mountain Motorsports Park winner Stephen Donahue.
The PASS Super Late Models will also be at both venues and their entry lists are loaded with notable racers. More than 30 drivers have already registered to compete in the Northeast Classic.
Former champions Ben Rowe, D.J. Shaw, Johnny Clark, Travis Benjamin and Cassius Clark are top contenders. Recent New Smyrna Speedweeks winner Derek Griffith is entered for NHMS along with Kuhn, Jake Johnson and Curtis Gerry.
Rowe, Shaw, Griffith and Johnson will travel to Hickory Motor Speedway for the annual Easter Bunny 150s on April 15-16. They’ll be joined by Canadian Super Late Model standout Cole Butcher and youngsters Trevor Sanborn, Gabe Brown and Evan Hallstrom.
Results from Hickory as well as the Northeast Classic will count toward the 2021 PASS National Championship. The ACT Late Models will run the Hickory 125 on Friday and the Easter Bunny 125 on Saturday. The PASS Super Late Models will have one Easter Bunny 150 race each day.
The card in Loudon includes $5,000-to-win battles for the ACT Late Models, PASS Super Late Models and Tour-Type Modifieds. The North East Mini Stock Tour, EXIT Realty Pro Truck Challenge and an 8-cylinder Street Stock Open are also part of the program. An optional practice day is scheduled for April 16.
