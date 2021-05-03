WEST HAVEN — Demetrios Drellos picked up right where he left off last year: On top at Devil’s Bowl Speedway.
The reigning Sportsman Modified champion opened the new season on Saturday with a dominant win during a wildly unpredictable night.
A total of 118 cars jammed the pit area and outer parking lot as a nice spectator crowd filtered in for the 2021 lid-lifter, and Drellos collected a whopping $3,200 for his victory in the race honoring the late Matt Bilodeau.
Joining Drellos in victory lane during the evening were Steve Pope, Andrew FitzGerald, Daryl Gebo and Ray Hanson, with a broad spectrum of experience represented across the winners.
Like Drellos, FitzGerald opened his title defense with a win, but neither Pope nor Gebo had ever turned a competitive lap before the night began, and Hanson had not raced in several years.
Drellos benefitted from a good draw for starting position in the 32-lap main event, and he was lucky to be ahead of an incredible wreck on the second lap that involved 10 cars and sent Frank Hoard III flipping wildly down the frontstretch; no drivers were injured. Don Mattison led the opening 10 laps in his return to Devil’s Bowl, but Queensbury, New York runner Drellos worked past him and stretched out to a healthy lead.
Six restarts bunched the field and gave Tim LaDuc multiple chances to get to Drellos. The Orwell veteran drove a brand-new car with extra motivation, as his mother, Barbara LaDuc – a staple of the local racing community for seven decades – had passed away the previous night. LaDuc tossed his car into the corners and put up a strong fight, but Drellos pulled away each time and knocked down the win.
Justin Stone, the 2020 Rookie of the Year, drove from 21st starting position to finish third, followed by Robert Bublak Jr. and a hard-charging Vince Quenneville, who earned his first top-five finish since September 2019.
Rookie Steve Pope scored a huge upset in the 25-lap feature for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman division. Making his first start in any kind of racecar, the Shoreham racer wheeled his open-wheel Modified out front from the drop of the green flag. The race was slowed three times, including one red flag for a scary flip and fire by Timmy Aldrighetti and a second red flag for another 10-car pileup following a botched restart.
Third-year racer Anthony Ryan drove from 15th at the start to challenge Pope, and the pair traded the lead in each of the final four laps, but Pope made a sensational drive on the outside lane in the final corner to beat Ryan to the checkered flag.
Young racer Joe Venditti finished third in his first Devil’s Bowl start, followed by John Gosselin and Larry Gallipo.
Pope won an impressive $570 including a big bonus from Liberty Graphics of Glens Falls, New York. A track record 32 cars entered the Limited Sportsman division for 24 starting spots.
Andrew FitzGerald wasted no time in making a statement that the Super Stock championship will once again run through him. The West Rutland runner needed just four laps to drive from sixth to the lead. After a brief battle with Chris Murray, FitzGerald checked out on the field over the balance of the 20-lapper.
Murray survived a couple of hairy moments to take the runner-up finish, followed by Don Williams, rookie Chris Brown and Mark Norris.
Daryl Gebo authored an impressive start to his racing history book, winning in his very first race in the Summit Up Construction Mini Stock division. The Orwell rookie rocketed from fifth place at the start to lead the opening lap, and he never looked back with a dominant 15-lap run. Arty Heino finished second ahead of Craig Kirby, Chris Sumner, and Aaron Bunker.
Ray Hanson picked a good night to return to racing, winning on the night presented by his employer and main sponsor, Mike’s Fuels. The Orwell veteran took several years off from racing, but returned to win an ultra-competitive 15-lap feature for the Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint division. Young drivers Kaidin White and Kamden Duffy traded the lead back-and-forth in the first half of the race before Hanson entered the fray, and then he assumed the point and drove away in the final five circuits.
Duffy, 12 years old, finished second. Austin Chaves got past White and then held on in the final two laps as the top wing on his car peeled back and dangled behind the car. White, 11, finished fourth with Roger LaDuc fifth.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway returns to action on Saturday at 6 p.m. with the Mother’s Day special. All five divisions will be in action, along with ladies-only Street-Legal Spectator Races.
