Rising auto racing star Stephen Donahue won the 59 Mekkelsen RV Memorial Day Classic on Sunday at Thunder Road.
Nearly 140 race cars packed the pit area of as five divisions were in action. The Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Model field ballooned to 31 total cars, with local point chasers joined by several new visitors. The 125-lap event featured some growing pains for more than a few part-timers and Rookies, with Jeff Marshall, Laci Potter and Evan Hallstrom among those who bowed out of the race early. Former Labor Day Classic champion Brooks Clark led the early stages of the event, but by the halfway point it was all Donahue.Donahue made his way through lapped traffic throughout the feature, while Kyle Pembroke and Derrick O’Donnell stalked him until the end. In a daring dash in the final laps, Donahue made his way through a four-way battle that included former track champions Jason Corliss and Phil Scott to seal his victory. Pembroke and O’Donnell would round out the podium, with Christopher Pelkey nabbing fourth and Clark making his way back to place fifth.
Along with the four weekly Thunder Road divisions, Tour-type Modifieds made their triumphant return to the track for the first time in 12 years with the inaugural Granite City 100. New England’s most successful open modified touring series brought an interesting mix of 25 touring megastars and weekly drivers from across the East. Just after the halfway point, Chase Dowling took over the lead from former Thunder Road winner Kirk Alexander and never looked back. A lap-80 restart pitted Dowling against fellow stalwarts Anthony Nocella and Matt Hirschman, but Dowling never faltered to walk away with the $10,000 top prize.
Thirty-three rk Miles Street Stocks took the green flag for their 25-lap feature, with Dean Switser Jr. taking the lead early and holding on until the end. Switser was followed into victory lane by youngsters Tyler Whittemore and Kyler Davis.
The Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers launched into a quick 40-lap feature, with Williamstown’s Michael MacAskill taking down the win. Frequent hard-luck drivers Adam Maynard and Robert Gordon had fortune on their side by taking second and third, respectively.
The Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors ended the night with a 20-lap feature that was won handily by Neal Foster. He was followed by Taylor Sayers and Fred Fleury.
Thunder Road is back in action June 10 with the debut of the New England Supermodified Series along with the first leg of the Myers Container Service Flying Tiger Triple Crown series.
Thunder Road Results
Sunday, May 29th, 2022
59th Mekkelsen RV Memorial Day Classic
1 2VT Stephen Donahue Graniteville, VT 2 27VT Kyle Pembroke Montpelier, VT 3 60NH Derrick O’Donnell N. Haverhill, NH 4 64VT Christopher Pelkey Graniteville, VT 5 68VT Brooks Clark Fayston, VT 6 04VT Matthew Smith Fairfax, VT 7 16V Brandon Lanphear Morrisville, VT 8 99VT Cody Blake Barre, VT 9 66VT Jason Corliss Barre, VT 10 94VT Brendan Moodie Wolcott, VT 11 0VT Scott Dragon Milton, VT 12 38VT Tyler Cahoon Danville, VT 13 42VT Matt White Northfield, VT 14 55VT #Keegan Lamson Berlin, VT 15 14VT Phil Scott Middlesex, VT 16 91CT Woody Pitkat Stafford, CT 17 01VT #Stephen Martin Craftsbury Common, VT 18 86VT Marcel J. Gravel Wolcott, VT 19 9VT Chip Grenier E. Barre, VT 20 8VT Andy Hill Waterford, VT 21 3VT Chris Roberts Washington, VT 22 67MA Jared Curtis Rutland, MA 23 22VT Peyton Lanphear Waterbury, VT 24 48VT Evan Hallstrom Northfield, VT 25 4VT Scott Coburn Barre, VT 26 40VT Eric Chase Milton, VT 27 00NH Jimmy Renfrew Jr. Candia, NH 28 9NH Gabe Brown Ctr. Conway, NH 29 22NH Jeff Marshall Littleton, NH 30 55NH Laci Potter Barre, VT 31 7VT Cooper Bouchard Hinesburg, VT
Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series Granite City 100
1 9CT Chase Dowling 2 92 Anthony Nocella 3 60 Matt Hirschman 4 25 Ronnie Williams 5 76 Kirk Alexander 6 6 Woody Pitkat 7 89 Matt Swanson 8 15MA Jake Johnson 9 25NH Brian Robie 10 5 Chris Pasteryak 11 50K Matt Kimball 12 21 Richard Savary 13 13 Dylan Izzo 14 55B Robert Bloxsom III 15 06MA Sam Rameau 16 20 Max Zachem 17 51 Anthony Bello 18 04 Joey Jarvis 19 06 Les Hinkley 20 50M Carl Medeiros 21 24 Todd Patnode 22 11 Cory Plummer 23 20C Chase Cook 24 95 TJ Bleau 25 79VT Jason Bonnett
Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers
1 3VT Michael MacAskill Williamstown, VT 2 45VT Adam Maynard Milton, VT 3 20VT Robert Gordon Milton, VT 4 90VT Cameron Ouellette Barre, VT 5 44VT Justin Prescott Williston, VT 6 8VT Mike Billado Grand Isle, VT 7 31VT Logan Powers Middlesex, VT 8 92VT Jaden Perry Hardwick, VT 9 01VT Mike Martin Craftsbury Common, VT 10 68NH Tanner Woodard Waterbury Ctr., VT 11 07VT Sam Caron Colchester, VT 12 68VT Jason Woodard Waterbury Ctr., VT 13 15VT Joel Hodgdon Craftsbury Common, VT 14 28VT Ryan Boutin Fairfax, VT 15 5VT Tyler Austin E. Calais, VT 16 35VT Colin Cornell E. Burke, VT 17 66VT J.T. Blanchard Graniteville, VT 18 13VT Ty Delphia Duxbury, VT 19 18VT #Kaiden Fisher Shelburne, VT 20 23NY #Cam Gadue Highgate, VT 21 56VT Chris LaForest Barre, VT 22 11VT #Jacob Roy Danville, VT 23 33VT #Matt Ballard Williamstown, VT 24 8NH Rich Lowery South Hero, VT 25 67VT Kevin Streeter Waitsfield, VT 26 64VT Jason Pelkey Barre, VT 27 73VT Larry Underwood Fairfax, VT
rk Miles Street Stocks
1 16 Dean Switser Jr. Waterford, VT 2 74 Tyler Whittemore Barre, VT 3 68 Kyler Davis Berlin, VT 4 8 Jeffery Martin Barre, VT 5 43 Jamie Davis Johnson, VT 6 34 Patrick Tibbetts Plainfield, VT 7 47 William Hennequin Morrisville, VT 8 54 Josh Lovely Williamstown, VT 9 22 Tommy Smith Williamstown, VT 10 3 Michael Gay Burlington, VT 11 5 Kyle Gravel Wolcott, VT 12 17 Justin Blakely Graniteville, VT 13 48 Taylor Hoar South Hero, VT 14 9 #Zach Audet Morrisville, VT 15 69 Christopher Davis Berlin, VT 16 2 Hayden Pierce Chelsea, VT 17 04 Scott Weston Berlin, VT 18 73 #Paige Whittemore Graniteville, VT 19 26 Luke Peters Groton, VT 20 24 Todd Raymo Swanton, VT 21 29 Gary Mullen Tunbridge, VT 22 30 Ethan Tyrell Worcester, VT 23 6 Eric MacLaughlin Milton, VT 24 5 Derek Farnham S. Royalton, VT 25 79 Juan Marshall Pittsfield, VT 26 12 Mekaylah Bowen Morrisville, VT 27 33 #Curtis Franks Thompson, VT 28 96 Thomas Peck Waterbury, VT 29 71 Jesse Laquerre Berlin, VT 30 7 Kyle MacAskill Williamstown, VT 31 57 Trevor Jaques Milton, VT 32 0 James Dopp Northfield, VT 33 98 Casey Collins Berlin, VT
Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors
