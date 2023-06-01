Track and Field
Members of the U-32 track and field team run in the gym during a preseason training session.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff File Photo

DIVISION II TRACK AND FIELD

PERFORMANCE LIST

JUNE 2, 2023

BURLINGTON , VT

BOYS SEEDS

100 METERS

1 Seth Almans Spaulding 12.01 
2 Abel Atocha Mt Abraham 12.69 
3 Angelito Bates Spaulding 11.74 
4 Noah Beayon Fair Haven 10.96 
5 Payton Bessette Hartford 12.15 
6 Hunter Bove Harwood 12.36 

200

1 Noah Beayon Fair Haven 22.75 
2 Benjamin Dossett Burr And Burton 22.84 
3 Gabe Guillette Hartford 22.94 
4 Kenique Josephs Peoples 23.36 
5 Sawyer Beck Peoples 23.72 
6 Henry Riley Peoples 23.74 

400

1 Sawyer Beck Peoples 51.69 
2 Luke Page U-32 51.95 
3 Caleb Fitzpatrick Burr And Burton 52.12 
4 Austin Cox Burr And Burton 52.26 
5 Eliot Schneider Middlebury 53.54 
6 Haakon Olsen Middlebury 53.63 

800

1 Matteo Gallazzini Burr And Burton 2:00.37     
2 Sargent Burns U-32 2:01.07     
3 Noah Rivera Montpelier 2:02.61     
4 Oliver Laxer Montpelier 2:04.68     
5 Bennett Moren Hartford 2:04.87     
6 Cameron Cook Montpelier 2:05.31     

1,500

1 Sargent Burns U-32 4:06.43     
2 Wilder Brown U-32 4:14.79     
3 Taggart Schrader U-32 4:16.74     
4 Cyrus Hansen U-32 4:16.78     
5 Mason Porter Lamoille 4:17.50     
6 Avery Smart Montpelier 4:19.16     

3,000

1 Avery Smart Montpelier 8:50.45     
2 Cyrus Hansen U-32 8:58.52     
3 Taggart Schrader U-32 9:14.74     
4 Sargent Burns U-32 9:26.55     
5 Wilder Brown U-32 9:27.27     
6 Jay Borland Montpelier 9:28.77     

100 HURDLES

1 Gavin Bannister Mt Abraham 15.83 
2 Ivan Buczek Peoples 15.95 
3 Seth Almand Spaulding 18.28 
4 Max Kuhnle Peoples 18.63 
5 Noah Mayhew Missisquoi 18.68 
6 Angelito Bates Spaulding 11.74

300 HURDLES

1 Benjamin Dossett Burr And Burton 42.01 
2 Ivan Buczek Peoples 42.94 
3 Nathaniel Young Fair Haven 43.65 
4 Gavin Bannister Mt Abraham 43.75 
5 Cooper Shove Peoples 45.75 
6 Cameron Cook Montpelier 45.91 

4X100 RELAY

1 Peoples 44.82
Riley, Shove, Josephs, Huhnle
2 Fair Haven 45.67
Matta, Spaulding, Stone, Beayon
3 Burr And Burton 45.9
Gordon, Cox, DeSanto, McMahon

4X400 RELAY

1 Burr And Burton 3:34.01
Abdul Raheem, Trave-Adolphus, Fitzpatrick, Cox
2 U32 3:36.8
Page, Burns, Mckinstry, Young
3 Peoples 3:40.25
Beck, Marcoux, Buczek, Mara

4X800 RELAY

1 Burr And Buron 8:26.39
Vernon, Abdul Raheem, Fitzpatrick, Gallazzini
2 U-32 827.72
Lamb, Young, Page, Malloy
3 Montpelier 8:29.34
Rivera, Laxer, Supan, Cook

HIGH JUMP

1 Ayodele Lowe Hartford 1.87m 
2 Myles Marcoux Peoples 1.78m 
3 Ed Sayers U-32 1.78m 
4 Hunter Bove Harwood 1.73m 
5 Aiden Mckenzie Lyndon 1.73m 
6 James Tudor Burr And Burton 1.73m 

POLE VAULT

1 Patrick Stone Fair Haven 3.27m 
2 Jace Hetrick Fair Haven 3.27m 
3 Charles Rowe Hartford 3.10m 
4 Evan Roy Mt Abraham 2.95m 
5 Alex Kopeck Burr And Burton 2.95m 
6 Logan Perry Lyndon 2.90m 

LONG JUMP

1 Ayodele Lowe Hartford 6.60m 
2 Joseph Darling Mt Abraham 6.25m 
3 Benjamin Dossett Burr And Burton 6.12m 
4 Aiden McKenzie Lyndon 6.11m 
5 Aiden McMahon Burr And Burton 6.10m 
6 Carson Gordon Burr And Burton 6.03m 

TRIPLE JUMP

1 Carson Gordon Burr And Burton 12.91m      
2 Jordan Davi Hartford 12.60m      
3 Ed Sayers U-32 12.27m      
4 Henry Riley Peoples 11.73m      
5 Ray Clayton Burr And Burton 11.30m      
6 Atif Milak Montpelier 11.23m      

SHOT PUT

1 Jordan Davi Hartford 13.30m      
2 David Doran Fair Haven 13.28m      
3 Ed Sayers U-32 13.05m      
4 Alan Aldrich Hartford 12.98m      
5 Rocco Clough Hartford 11.96m    
6 Seth Almand Spaulding 11.8m  

DISCUS

1 Jordan Davis Hartford 41.58m      
2 David Doran Fair Haven 39.35m      
3 Joseph Darlin Mt Abraham 39.09m      
4 James Tudor Burr And Burton 38.96m      
5 Kole Matta Fair Haven 38.91m      
6 Cooper Spaulding Fair Haven 38.79m      

JAVELIN

1 Eric Mulroy Burr And Burton 47.43m      
2 Jordan Davis Hartford 46.57m      
3 Kole Matta Fair Haven 40.59m      
4 Austin Defelice Hartford 39.07m      
5 Nathaniel Young Fair Haven 37.57m      
6 Matrix Gwozds Lamoille 37.52m      

GIRLS

100

1 Olivia Thomas Milton 12.89 
2 Robin Tashjian Burr And Burton 12.92 
3 Sarah Hailey Peoples 13.17 
4 Megan Carson Burr And Burton 13.29 
5 Ila Rankin Lamoille 13.39 
6 Solstice Binder Middlebury 13.40 

200

1 Jazmyn Hurley Middlebury 26.11 
2 Amelia Maier Burr And Burton 27.45 
3 Robin Tashjian Burr And Burton 27.57 
4 Ruby Connell Montpelier 27.72 
5 Solstice Binder Middlebury 27.92 
6 Lucy Nigro Peoples 27.97 

400

1 Jazmyn Hurley Middlebury 58.80 
2 Ginger Long U-32 1:00.85     
3 Katie Prive Peoples 1:02.02     
4 Brooke Hailey Peoples 1:03.03     
5 Madison Pelletier Lamoille 1:03.64     
6 Ila Rankin Lamoille 1:04.30     

800

1 Elizabeth Cunningham Rice 2:21.01     
2 Madison Beaudoin U-32 2:26.50     
3 Madelyn Harris Burr And Burton 2:27.73     
4 Charlie Flint Harwood 2:30.04     
5 Charlotte Young Spaulding 2:31.74     
6 Jane Miller-Arsenault U-32 2:31.99     

1,500

1 Charlie Flint Harwood 4:54.36     
2 Elizabeth Cunningham Rice 4:59.56     
3 Jane Miller-Arsenaul U-32 5:04.02     
4 Siobhan O'Keefe Burr And Burton 5:04.54     
5 Ginger Long U-32 5:11.76     
6 Isobel Koger U-32 5:13.12     

3,000

1 Charlie Flint Harwood 10:50.59    
2 Amy Felice U-32 11:04.14    
3 Siobhan O'Keefe Burr And Burton 11:09.81    
4 Ginger Long U-32 11:22.04    
5 Jane Miller-Arsenault U-32 11:30.64    
6 Evey Slavik Rice 11:48.07    

100 Hurdles

1 Isabel Moustakas U-32 16.16 
2 Robin Tashjian Burr And Burton 16.88 
3 Toni Levitas Burr And Burton 16.90 
4 Maia Pasco U-32 17.17 
5 Morgan Towne U-32 17.95 
6 Ruby Jean Hall Mt Abraham 18.11 

300 Hurdles

1 Amelia Maier Burr And Burton 47.71 
2 Isabel Moustakas U-32 48.69 
3 Ellie Simmerman Peoples 50.29 
4 Emilia Marron Peoples 50.58 
5 Maia Pasco U-32 50.99 
6 Toni Levitas Burr And Burton 51.74 

4X100 RELAY

1 Burr And Burton 51.69
Levitas, Tashjian, Prescott, Carson
2 U-32 52.24
Pasco, Beaudoin, Little, Moustakas
3 Peoples 52.42
Pike, Baranyay, Nigro, Zimmerman

4X400 RELAY

1 U-32 4:18.16
Beaudoin, Little, Schall, Koger
2 Peoples 4:22.13
Prive, Hailey, Marcoux, Beck
3 Burr And Burton 4:33.92
Harris, DiStasio, Keopeck, Harris

4X800 RELAY

1 U-32 10:04.5
Long, Beaudoin, Young, Haley
2 Middlebury 10:50.54
Harrington, Lapiner, McIntosh, Benz
3 Montpelier 10:54.55
McGill, Plummer-Tripp, Voisin, Rand

High Jump

1 Sophie Beck Peoples 1.49m 
2 Isabel Moustakas U-32 1.45m 
3 Holly Gannon Fair Haven 1.45m 
4 Katie Prive Peoples 1.45m 
5 Clare Pritchard Montpelier 1.42m 
6 Hazel Stoddard Mt Abraham 1.40m 

Pole Vault

1 Abigail Kopeck Burr And Burton 2.90m 
2 Clare Pritchard Montpelier 2.50m 
3 Olivia Devino Mt Abraham 2.44m 
4 Addison Sayers U-32 2.44m 
5 Maia Pasco U-32 2.44m 
6 Genevieve Mott Middlebury 2.30m 

Long Jump

1 Olivia Thomas Milton 5.17m 
2 Sadie Baranyay Peoples 4.83m 
3 Amelia Maier Burr And Burton 4.80m 
4 Megan Lang Hartford 4.71m 
5 Madison Perry Fair Haven 4.60m 
6 Tristan Prescott Burr And Burton 4.46m 

Triple Jump

1 Tristan Prescott Burr And Burton 10.42m      
2 Abigail Kopeck Burr And Burton 9.89m 
3 Madison Perry Fair Haven 9.72m 
4 Amelia Maier Burr And Burton 9.68m 
5 Chloe Gordon Burr And Burton 9.62m 
6 Addison Sayers U-32 9.61m 

Shot Put

1 Cara Richardson U-32 11.28m      
2 Hannah Cleary Peoples 9.48m 
3 Alex Weller U-32 9.34m 
4 Avery Knauss U-32 9.25m 
5 Onyx Baird Peoples 9.19m 
6 Elizabeth Curry Rice 8.86m 

Discus

1 Cara Richardson U-32 31.58m      
2 Ariana Keene Peoples 31.54m      
3 Hannah Cleary Peoples 30.31m      
4 Avery Knauss U-32 28.65m      
5 Alex Weller U-32 26.44m
6 Rowan Dumont Hartford 26.3m      

Javelin

1 Streeter Middleton Lyndon 30.54m      
2 Ariana Keene Peoples 30.50m      
3 Alexandra Bourdeau Missisquoi 28.09m      
4 Fiamma Battistini Middlebury 27.39m      
5 Lily Briggs Fair Haven 26.59m      

6 Rowan Dumont Hartford 26.30m

