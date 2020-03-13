MEDFORD – Vermont native Kyle Dezotell has been hired as the new coach for the Tufts men's soccer program, which has won four of the last six NCAA Division III championships.
The native Vermonter was a high school standout for North Country, leading the Falcons to a 17-0-1 season and a Division I title in 1998. He went on to become a star for Middlebury College, where he is the Panthers' all-time leading goal scorer while ranking second in career assists and points.
"We are thrilled that Kyle will be leading our men's soccer program in its annual pursuit of academic excellence and championships," Tufts Director of Athletics John Morris said. "Kyle's experience, track record of success and reputation within the coaching community really stood out. But in the end, it was his vision for our men's soccer program, his commitment to academic achievement, mentoring and developing student-athletes, and his alignment with our core values that made Kyle the obvious choice for us. We are very excited to welcome Kyle, his wife Taylor and their young son Griffin into the Jumbo family."
In high school, Dezotell was the NSCAA Gatorade Vermont Player of the Year in soccer and was a New England champion in Nordic skiing. Dezotell earned a Bachelor of Arts degree at Middlebury in Film & English Studies. He was an All-NESCAC and All-New England selection in soccer in addition to competing for the Middlebury ski team.
David Saward was the Panthers soccer coach from 1985-2017 and is confident that his former star with thrive in his new position. Dezotell and Saward coached against each other when Norwich played Middlebury and the two have known each other for close to 30 years.
"From a young age, (Dezotell) was an annual attendee at our summer soccer camp up in Vermont," Saward said. "As a young player he always had a deep affection for the game of soccer. From this he has developed a lifelong desire to give back as a coach to the next generation of soccer players, which over his career he has done very effectively. Kyle is an educator and has always been a student of the game of soccer. One of Kyle's great strengths is his open-minded approach to the craft of coaching. As a player he was a risk taker, a quality that all great goal scorers require. He has taken that quality into the coaching arena and has the strength of character and belief to take the necessary risks and decisions that all effective coaches have to be willing to do."
After college, Dezotell played three seasons with the semi-professional Vermont Voltage. At the same time, he launched his coaching career by serving as an assistant at Saint Michael's College for the 2003 season. He became head coach at Johnson State College in 2004. The following year the Badgers won the NAC regular-season championship and Dezotell was voted the conference's coach of the year.
He took over at the helm of Norwich's program in 2006 and coached the Cadets through the 2015 season. At Norwich he was a four-time GNAC Coach of the Year and his teams qualified for the NCAA or ECAC postseason tournament nine times. Dezotell coached at Manhattanville College in 2016 before taking over the top job at Ithaca for the past three years. He will replace former Tufts coach Josh Shapiro, who left after 10 seasons to take the coaching job at Harvard University.
"I am well aware that I am taking over the preeminent program in NCAA D-III men's soccer over the last decade," Dezotell said. "The success achieved by the men's soccer student-athletes, head coach Josh Shapiro and his amazing coaching staff and support staff is remarkable. The level of respect I have for what coach Shapiro and the program have achieved couldn't be higher. I am humbled, prideful, eager and ready to continue to build upon the last decade as we head into 2020 and beyond."
Dezotell has compiled 185 victories and a 62.2 winning percentage. The Jumbos are two-time defending NCAA champs.
"Moving forward at Tufts, we have no plans whatsoever of taking steps backward," Dezotell said. "Our goals, standards and expectations will remain exactly the same as they have been for the last decade. The program has become synonymous with excellence and competing for championships. And this is why I eagerly accepted this opportunity. I can't wait to get started."
During the 2018 and 2019 seasons at Ithaca, Dezotell led the Bombers to a combined 27-8-6 mark that included a NCAA Tournament berth in 2019 and a school-record 14 wins in 2018. This past fall his team was ranked in the national top 25 all year, shooting as high as No. 8. The Bombers were Liberty League finalists in 2018.
"It is a bittersweet moment to announce that I will be leaving Ithaca College," Dezotell said. "I am forever grateful to Director of Athletics Susan Bassett and Associate Athletic Director Will Rothermel for the opportunity to be part of such a wonderful athletic department. I am sad to leave the wonderful players, staff, support staff and administrators. But I know that the program is poised for success next year and beyond as they continue their ascent toward being one of the top teams in the country."
Shapiro’s teams accumulated a 126–37–28 record during the past decade and piled up 20 victories in 2019. The Jumbos received the United Soccer Coaches Coaching Staff of the Year award following each of the four NCAA title seasons. Shapiro received the United Soccer Coaches Coach of the Year award in 2014 and 2018. He was named the NESCAC Coach of the Year three times.
"I have known Kyle for a long time and I feel he is a terrific fit for Tufts and the men's soccer program," Shapiro said. "I think he is an ambitious and progressive thinking coach. I think he will relate to and understand the NESCAC student-athlete. He has great experience as a Division III coach and will be able to draw on that experience to quickly make the adjustment to the conference and help lead the program going forward. I am really excited to see what Tufts will do under Kyle's leadership, I have every confidence the program will continue its success."
