BURLINGTON – Aaron Deloney fueled the offense with a career-high 32 points as Vermont kicked off the season with an 80-65 men’s basketball victory over Brown at Patrick Gym.
Deloney was incredibly efficient from the floor, delivering an 11-for-14 shooting effort. The senior knocked down 4 of 5 attempts from 3-point range and sank all six of his free throws. Deloney also distributed five assists in the victory.
“It was a great way to start the year with a great crowd tonight,” UVM coach John Becker said. “Having TJ Sorrentine back was great and I appreciate the fans giving him a standing ovation. I thought that was pretty cool and well deserved obviously. I thought, for all the newness and uncertainty, our guys came out and played Vermont basketball. They were really tough. And then offensively, our numbers were really good. Aaron was incredible tonight and carried the offensive load for much of it.”
Finn Sullivan also reached double figures for the Cats with 12 points. The guard was 5 for 10 from the field and made a pair of free throws. Sullivan also pulled in seven rebounds. Teammate TJ Hurley tallied 11 points in his collegiate debut. The rookie was 3 for 5 from the field and was a 4 of 4 from the foul line.
“TJ Hurley off the bench was really good for his first college game,” Becker said. “He’s going to be a special player and we’ve kind of felt that through the recruiting process and through practice so far. I thought everyone did their part tonight and it was a great, great win.”
Dylan Penn knocked down a pair of free throws for the first Catamount points of the season as Vermont jumped out to a 9-2 lead to start the game. UVM continued to maintain its lead over Brown, pulling ahead by 13 points when Kam Gibson and Deloney hit back-to-back 3-pointers. The long-range shots from the guards gave Vermont a 21-8 lead with 7:25 left in the half.
Brown surged back with a quick 8-0 run as Perry Cowan hit a corner 3-pointer to cut Vermont’s lead to 23-18 with 4:50 remaining in the first half. The Catamounts countered with an 8-2 run to temporarily reclaim a double-digit lead. Kino Lilly Jr. sank a 3-pointer in the final seconds for the Bears to cut Vermont’s lead to 37-28 heading into the break.
Deloney and the Cats continued to build their lead after halftime, with the senior netting his fourth 3-pointer of the game just a few minutes into the second half. Deloney rattled off 10 points before the first media timeout as the Catamounts stretched their lead to 51-39 lead with 15:48 remaining.
Lilly Jr. and Paxson Wojcik led a minor charge for Brown, shrinking the UVM lead to 60-51 with 10:13 remaining. The Catamounts managed to double up the Bears down the stretch, with Hurley serving up a dunk and draining a 3-pointer to push his team in front 80-60 with 2:17 left on the clock. The 20-point lead was Vermont’s largest of the night.
UVM heads west for a California road swing, beginning with a stop at Saint Mary’s on Thursday in Moraga, Calif. The Catamounts and Gaels will tip off at 10 p.m. at McKeon Pavilion. Saint Mary’s opened the season Monday by defeating Oral Roberts, 78-70. Mitchell Saxen scored 16 points and Logan Johnson finished with 10 points and nine rebounds in the victory.
Thursday’s non-conference matchup will broadcast live on the West Coast Conference Network. Fans can listen to the action for free on the Vermont Sports Network, which will air on 97.1 FM in Burlington, 105.9 FM in Plattsburgh and 960 AM around the rest of the region.
VERMONT 80, BROWN 65
BROWN (0-1)
Owusu-Anane 1-5 1-2 3, Friday 4-7 5-5 13, Lilly 7-16 2-2 18, Wojcik 5-12 2-2 13, Cooley 1-4 0-0 2, Ferrari 2-3 0-0 6, Cowan 1-3 1-3 4, Ndur 1-1 0-0 2, Anya 1-1 0-2 2, Kloman 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 23-52 13-18 65.
VERMONT (1-0)
