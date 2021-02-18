EAST MONTPELIER — U-32 didn’t charge any money Thursday for putting on one of the best defensive clinics in program history.
The Raiders were staring at an 11-5 deficit late in the first quarter and would have been content just to keep things competitive.
Instead, U-32 limited Lamoille to zero field goals in the final three quarters to lock up a 34-14 girls basketball victory.
Lancers standout Heidi Tinker made a trio of 3-pointers in the opening quarter but was held scoreless the rest of the way.
Point guard Casey Flye (12 points) spearheaded the Raiders’ comeback, while teammate Ari Hawkins added eight points. Flye made a pair of 3-pointers and dished out three assists, while Hawkins nabbed four steals.
“We play team-centric offense and defense,” U-32 coach Erik Bennett said. “Everybody is doing their job and everybody has a role. We’re a tough cover because you can’t focus your attention on any one player. We’re multi-faceted and our offensive approach is to have an answer and exploit what that defense is giving you. As the games are rolling in, we’re doing a better job of doing that stuff we talk about.”
Alaina Beuregard finished with six points and six rebounds for the Raiders. Teammate Cara Richardson and Caitlin McGinley also grabbed six rebounds.
The Lancers led 11-7 after the first quarter. The Raiders held the Lancers scoreless for the first 7:57 of the second quarter. A pair of late foul shots sliced the halftime deficit to 18-13. A 3-pointer by Hawkins from the right corner extended the lead to 23-13, and her team kept up its defensive intensity to pull ahead 34-13. A Lamoille foul shot with two minutes remaining closed the gap to 34-14 before the Raiders’ defense put the finishing touches on the victory.
“We didn’t give up,” Bennett said. “We talked about playing it possession by possession. The girls know that I’m a defensive-minded coach and they see me spend a ton of time preaching it and talking about it. And I couldn’t be happier. We got off to a slow start and gave up some stuff that, as a group, we agreed we should not give up. And we locked in and played it how it’s supposed to be played for the final three quarters. We have a team goal where we try to hold teams under 30 points every game. And they were so focussed on that. So when I told them afterwards that we held them with a basket for the final three quarters, it was a surprise.”
U-32 (3-0) will travel to play Lyndon at 7 p.m. Monday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Spaulding 51, South Burlington 41
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Crimson Tide went 16 of 23 from the foul line in the four quarter to rally past the Wolves on Thursday.
Spaulding (1-2) picked up its first victory of the season after outscoring South Burlington 20-9 in the fourth quarter. The Tide led 14-13 after the opening eight minutes and enjoyed a 25-20 halftime advantage. The Wolves’ defense limited Spaulding to six third-quarter points, resulting in a 33-31 South Burlington lead at the start of the fourth quarter.
“We’re close to halfway through the season after three games,” Spaulding coach Tanya MacAuley said. “The midseason slump was hitting us early, and they needed this to push us forward. It’s giving us the confidence and now we can remember what it was like to win.”
Natalie Folland paced Spaulding with 12 points and nine rebounds. Emily Poulin went 7 of 8 from the foul line for the Tide, who made 19 of 27 free-throw attempts as a team. Poulin finished with nine points and two steals. Teammate Sage MacAuley chipped in with nine points and four steals. Mercedes Rozzi (17 points) and Miranda Hayes (11 points) led the way for South Burlington.
Spaulding closed out the first quarter with a 14-13 advantage and headed into halftime leading 25-20. The Wolves clawed back after the break and carried a 33-31 advantage into the final quarter.
Josie Diego finished with eight points and five rebounds for the Tide. Hazen transfer Caitlyn Davison also tallied eight points while making her varsity debut for the Granite City squad. Raven Premont and Davison both hit 3-pointers for the Tide.
“We’ve had that fourth-quarter slump, and finally it clicked tonight,” coach MacAuley said. “And once things start falling, then the momentum shifts. Everyone did a nice job sharing the ball and we were in the double bonus with four minutes left.”
The Tide bounced back from a 46-34 loss at St. Johnsbury and a 61-42 defeat against BFA-St. Albans. Spaulding will host Essex at 7 p.m. Monday.
Thetford 52, Oxbow 43
BRADFORD — Namya Benjamin (15 points), Macey Smith (13 points) and Addison Cadwell (10 points) lifted the Panthers past the Olympians on Thursday.
“They do a 2-2-1 zone press, and we didn’t have any problem getting it over half-court,” Oxbow coach Barry Emerson said. “But we just made some poor decisions. We just turned it over too much, especially in the third quarter.”
Oxbow led 23-20 entering halftime, but Thetford turned on the jets to pull ahead 39-32 at the end of the third quarter. Emma Parkin finished with a team-high 18 points in the loss. Arianna Bolles and Alexa Kosakowski scored eight points apiece for Oxbow.
“I was proud of the effort our girls put in,” Emerson said. “They worked hard and they were disappointedd with the outcome. It was a good game, and it’s all relative. We’ve had some times when we weren’t even in the game with them.”
Oxbow will return to action Monday against Montpelier.
Montpelier 67, Randolph 19
MONTPELIER — Grace Nostrant poured in a career-high 19 points Thursday to light a fire under the Solons.
Grace Murphy and Willow Sterling contributed 12 points apiece in the victory. Ryleigh Chamberlin (nine points, 14 rebounds) was also in strong early-season form. Freshman Ireland Donahue tallied eight points and 10 rebounds for MHS.
The Solons jumped ahead 19-7 in the first quarter and led 36-13 at the break. Not much changed in the third quarter, with MHS holding a 44-17 advantage entering the final eight minutes.
“We dressed 10 and eight scored,” Montpelier coach Brian Donaghue said. “We played with a ton more defensive energy. We were able to reshuffle the lineup a little bit and we started much better than we had the first two nights. We have two sisters — Lexi and Aaliyah Shannon — and they both came off the injured list and it was their first practice this week. They were incredible and they were able to get their hands on everything. They probably had almost a half-dozen steals apiece. So we had some really good momentum going and it was a good pace.”
North Country 51, Hazen 32
NEWPORT — Riann Fortin reached double figures for the Division II Falcons during Thursday’s victory over the D-IV Wildcats. North Country established a 28-13 halftime advantage and led 41-26 after three quarters.
