BOSTON — The University of Vermont men’s basketball team had three student-athletes earn All-America East honors on Thursday morning.
The league announced its year-end award winners and All-Conference Teams and UVM’s Ryan Davis was selected as the Kevin Roberson Player of the Year and landed on the All-Conference First Team.
Ben Shungu made the All-Conference Second Team and All-Defensive Team. Stef Smith joined Shungu on the All-Conference Second Team.
Davis averaged 18.8 points per game for the second-highest scoring average in the league and boasted the conference’s top field-goal percentage at 57.8%.
Shungu earned his first career All-Conference Team nod and landed on the All-Defensive Team for the second consecutive season. Shungu ranked third on the team with 10.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.
Smith collected his second straight All-Conference honor. The 6-foot-2 sharp shooter sits second on the team behind Davis with 13.8 points per game.
UVM is the fifth school in NCAA history to win the conference’s Player of the Year award five years in a row.
Vermont finished the regular season with a 10-4 record and earned a share of the regular season title for the fifth consecutive season.
The Catamounts will be the No. 2 seed in the 2021 America East Tournament and received a first-round bye to the semifinal round under the new format. UVM will host the highest-remaining seed on March 6 at 4 p.m.
The tournament will start Saturday with pod play. UMBC and Vermont shared the regular-season season crown and earned byes to the semifinals. The Retrievers, who are the regular-season champs for the first time since the 2007-08 season, are the top seed. The Catamounts have earned at least a share of the crown for a conference-record five straight seasons.
Sixth-seeded UMass-Lowell will take on No. 7 Stony Brook at 1 p.m. Saturday. Fourth-seeded Hartford will face No. 2 Binghamton the same day at 2 p.m., while No. 5 Albany will battle No. 8 NJIT at 5 p.m.
New Hampshire will face either UMass-Lowell or Stony Brook at 1 p.m. Sunday. The winner of the Hartford-Binghamton game will face either Albany or NJIT at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The pod winners will advance to the semifinals, where the Catamounts and Retrievers await. The field will re-seed after the pod play, with the lowest remaining seed playing at UMBC at 2 p.m. The highest remaining seed will face Vermont.
The two semifinal winners will play for the America East title and an automatic NCAA bid on March 13 at 11 a.m. The higher remaining seed will host. All tournament action will be broadcast on ESPN networks.
