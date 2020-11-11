Coach Scott Bliss and the CVU girls are the gold standard for all high school sports programs in Vermont.
The Redhawks are 12-time defending champs in Division I and have captured 17 of the past 20 titles. They suffered their first defeat to a Vermont opponent since 2014 on Saturday when Harwood earned a nine-point victory at the Meet of Champions. Despite the setback, the two-time defending New England champs still end the season atop the power rankings.
The Redhakws were not quite at full strength, with several of their top guns battling injuries. The Highlanders ran a smart and gutsy race, serving notice that they might be the team to beat in 2021. CVU has prevailed at New England’s five times in the past decade, so Harwood coach John Kerrigan ranked the achievement among the top of his career.
CVU placed four runners in the overall top 20 at state championships. Jasmine Nails, Alicia Veronneau and Alice Larson are each individual title threats for the Redhawks. With only a few graduation loses on the horizon, the deepest girls team in Vermont is ready to keep churning out titles like nobody’s business.
Second-ranked U-32 was the first team to get all five scorers across the line during the Division II state meet. Raiders veteran May Lamb overcome an injury-plagued fall to narrowly beat Harwood’s No. 2 racer. After that, freshman Amy Felice and the next four U-32 runners crossed the finish line in a 20-second window. Coach Mark Chaplin and the Raiders were three points away from upsetting CVU at the Meet of Champions.
Harwood sisters Ava and Julia Thurston powered the young and hungry Highlanders, who were motivated after falling to the Raiders the previous week. With all seven varsity racers set to return in 2021, the No. 3 Highlanders should be a threat to run at the front of almost any race next year.
St Johnsbury and Burlington were tied at No. 4 coming out of the state meet. The Seahorses beat the Hilltoppers in the D-I competition, but St. Johnsbury edged the Seahorses once results from all the divisions were combined. The Hilltoppers rely on the 1-2 punch of Merrick Hemond and Isabella Bostic. The Seahorses were led by an inspired run by Rebecca Cunningham, who plead second at states. Burlington also had its best performance of the season as a team.
Sixth-ranked Essex has battled all season to keep the pressure on St. J and BHS. Hornets Scarlett Stimson and Natalie Preston have been two of the most consistent front-runners in the the state. The improvements of the No. 3-5 runners are a big reason why Essex remains among the top squads in D-I.
Seventh-ranked BFA-St. Albans and No. 8 South Burlington shifted spots throughout the fall. BFA was led by Loghan Hughes and one of the tightest packs in the state. With only a few seniors, BFA is likely to mix it up with the top teams for the next couple of years. The Wolves could be one of the most dangerous contenders in the state when they are at full strength. They have four freshmen and only one senior, so the future is bright.
Bellows Falls and Mount Mansfield round out the top 10. The Terriers have one of the region’s top runners in Abby Broadley, who edged Ava Thurston to win the Meet of Champions. Bellows Falls also boasts a strong No. 2 competitor in Stephanie Anger. The Cougars are poised to return their top five athletes.
OVERALL TOP 10
1. CVU 2. U-32 3. Harwood 4. Burlington 4. St Johnsbury 6. Essex 7. BFA-St. Albans 8. South Burlington 9. Bellows Falls 10. Mt. Mansfield
DIVISION I
1. CVU 2. Burlington 2. St. Johnsbury 4. Essex 5. BFA-St. Albans.
DIVISION II
1. U-32 2. Harwood 3. Burr & Burton 4. Middlebury 5. Lamoille
DIVISION III
1. Bellows Falls 2. BFA-Fairfax 3. Rice 4. Hazen 5. Thetford. 5 Randolph
