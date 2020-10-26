Undefeated CVU, Fair Haven, Enosburg and Proctor are on quests for perfection and will begin the girls soccer post-season from the pole position.
The D-I Redhawks have won nine titles in the last decade and own a 59-game winning streak after outscoring opponents 42-1 this fall. They coasted to 5-0 victories four times in three weeks and faced their only real test in a 2-1 victory at South Burlington.
Last year Fair Haven won its first playoff game since 2010 and suffered an overtime loss to Harwood in the semis. The D-II Slaters have never been the top seed before now and the program has never won a title. Fair Haven is powered by two sets of siblings in addition to Courtney Brewster, whose cousin is Harwood standout Ashley Proteau.
Enosburg’s didn’t win a playoff game for seven straight seasons and then broke through with a semifinal campaign in 2019. A runner-up finish in 1990 was the team’s only appearance in a final. This year the Hornets have outscored teams 38-4, but they had close battles with Hazen, Missisquoi, BFA-Fairfax and Danville.
Maggie McKearin (31 goals) is the top striker for Proctor, which has buried 69 goals while allowing three. Five years ago her older sister Abby shattered Vermont’s scoring record by graduating with 168 career goals. The Phantoms will seek their 10th straight trip to the final.
Championships for boys and girls will be held Nov. 7. The finals will take place in Burlington for D-I, South Burlington for D-II, Hartford for D-III and Manchester for D-IV.
Here’s a sneak peak at the storylines in the girls field:
DIVISION IDark horse if favorite stumbles: No. 4 Rutland (5-3). The Raiders have a solid shot at winning a playoff game for the first time in five years. And if they lock up a home quarterfinal date with Brattleboro or Spaulding, they can cross their fingers and hope that Essex or Burlington upsets CVU.
Best first-found matchup: No. 12 Brattleboro (4-5) at No. 5 Spaulding (4-2-2). It has been eight years since the Crimson Tide were playoff hosts. The 2012 season was also the last time Spaulding advanced past the playdowns. Something will have to give because the Colonels claimed their last playoff victory in 2007.
Lower seed nobody wants to play: No. 10 Colchester (3-5-1). The defending runners-up lost steam the last few weeks, dropping four straight matches. Victories over South Burlington, Rutland and Rice tell a different story about the Lakers.
Longest trip: No. 12 Brattleboro at No. 5 Spaulding (115 Miles)
Fun Fact: Burr & Burton won the 2016 crown by eliminating four Metro Division opponents.
DIVISION II
Dark horse if favorite stumbles: No. 3 U-32 (7-1). Can you really call the Raiders a dark horse after they outscored teams 34-4? The Raiders are 0-3 in title appearances, falling each time to Milton. Midfielder Caroline Kirby (21 goals) and fullback Payton Garibolidi lead this year’s squad.
Best first-found matchup: No. 13 Middlebury (1-5-2) at No. 4 Montpelier (6-1). Striker Sienna Mills is on a tear for the Solons, who have done a phenomenal job at rebuilding after losing key starters from 2019. The Tigers tied Vergennes (4-2-3) and Spaulding (4-2-2) and suffered a pair of one-goal losses to Milton.
Lower seed nobody wants to play: No. 6 Milton (6-2). The 16-time champs won four straight from 2015-18 before falling at Harwood last season. The Yellowjackets beat Rice (6-3-1) and Vergennes, so U-32 will not be a huge favorite if Milton visits East Montpelier in the quarterfinal.
Longest trip: No. 9 Hartford (4-5) at No. 8 Missisquoi (6-4) (125 Miles)
Fun Fact: Khadija Hussein switched to play goalie for the first time mid-season last year and wound up leading the No. 9 Green Knights to the title.
DIVISION III
Dark horse if favorite stumbles: No. 5 Green Mountain (7-4). Kim Cummings (eight goals) and Riley Paul (five goals) power the balanced Chieftains, who feature former standouts from recently closed Black River. Green Mountain handed Windsor (8-1) its only defeat and suffered a 1-0 loss against D-I Brattleboro.
Best first-found matchup: No. 13 Peoples (2-7) at No. 4 Vergennes (4-2-3). This will be the Wolves’ first losing season since 1996. They got a bad first-round draw against a Commodores side that’s been to the past two championships. Coach Jim Eisenhardt led PA all the way as a No. 5 seed in 2014 and will look to write the ultimate Cinderalla story the next few weeks.
Lower seed nobody wants to play: No. 14 Mill River (1-9). Junior goalie Malori Carlson made 37 saves in a 4-2 loss to Woodstock and can keep her team in any game. A trip to Windsor is not the worst first-round matchup for the Minutemen.
Longest trip: No. 11 White River (2-3-1) at No. 6 BFA-Fairfax (5-3) (80 Miles)
Fun Fact: A Capital Division school has prevailed in D-III every year since 2008.
DIVISION IV
Dark horse if favorite stumbles: No. 6 Hazen (3-5). Playing with three subs didn’t stop the Wildcats from defeating Danville (5-3) on Friday. If things go to overtime or penalty kicks this week, goalie Alleigh Gabaree should give Hazen the upper hand.
Best first-found matchup: No. 9 Arlington (3-4) at No. 8 West Rutland (4-5-1) Freshman Sidney Herringon and eighth-grader Taylor Wilkins are making sure the future looks good for the Eagles. Keeper Serena Coombs guides the Golden Horde, who pulled out a 4-3 victory over Arlington at the start of the season.
Lower seed nobody wants to play: No. 15 Craftsbury (1-7). The Chargers defeated Winooski and endured close losses to Blue Mountain, Twinfield, Rivendell and Lyndon. They open against a Danville side that’s lost three straight.
Longest trip: No. 10 Long Trail (3-6) at No. 7 Twinfield (3-4) (105 Miles)
Fun Fact: No. 3 Blue Mountain is in position to make the semifinals for the first time since 2001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.