PLAINFIELD - CVU churns out dynasties like no other school in Vermont.
The Redhawks added golf to their list of elite three-peat programs Wednesday.
Seniors Evan Forrest, Alex Leonard, Cam Saia and Kyle Rexford were masterful in rainy conditions at the Country Club of Barre, securing a 24-shot victory over runner-up Rutland in Division I.
Forrest and Leonard both fired 7-over 78s, while Saia (80) and Rexford (81) were close behind. Will Bartley added a non-scoring 93 for CVU, which posted a winning score of 317 strokes.
"It was really a grind," CVU coach Seth Emerson said. "Par was a good score today, so there wasn't anything spectacular going on. The greens here are really fast and really tricky. And it took my guys a little while to figure them out. You have to miss in the right spots and you can't be above the pin, or else you're really defensively putting. There was a chip-in by Cam Saia for a birdie, but other than that it was just trying to make pars out there."
Last week the Redhawks posted a 296 during Sectionals to prevail by 34 shots. Members of the team knew they were heavy favorites entering states, but they were also aware that the Country Club of Barre could a tricky course.
"During our practice round we figured out that there are some spots you just can't force driver around here," Emerson said. "You just have to play positional golf out here. And approach shots, you really have to be under the hole if you want to have a chance at a birdie putt. And we talked about being prepared for the weather. If it surprises you, then all of a sudden you can get flustered. So even if you're going to be grinding in the mud and the rain, mind-set is half the battle."
Teammates were paired together in groups of four or five to follow COVID-related protocol, with the Redhawks heading out as the second school. As conditions grew more foul, the CVU players kept their shots near the fairway and avoided hazards or triple-bogeys. They were happy to finish up early in the afternoon and sign their scorecards before heavier rain and some standing water affecter later pairings.
"When the weather is tough, it brings the field a little closer together," Emerson said. "But better players are going to play better in the wind and the rain. So the cream rises to the top."
Forrest carded two birdies for a front-nine 37 and made five pars on the back nine for a 42. Leonard (38-40) also birdied a pair of holes on the front and recorded five pars on the back. Saia was more up-and-down, firing a front-nine 38 following a trio of birdies. Rexford (38-43) had six pars all day and only one double-bogey.
"Leonard and Forrest have been studs for me for four years," Emerson said. "The Rexford kid and the Saia kid are also four-year players. You don't get a class like this very often. These four guys play a ton of golf together and they play a ton of golf in general. They're all members of Williston and they play all summer-long with each other. They're always competing, always grinding against each other and talking a little smack. They have a good time with it and they're great guys. It's one of those classes that you get once in your career if you're lucky."
CVU captured its third straight championship and can now claim dynasty status along with a few of the school's more high-profile programs. The Redhawks have won seven straight boys lacrosse titles and 11 consecutive girls cross-country running crowns. The school also boasts 38 soccer championships.
"I'd love to get into the girls cross country and the soccer and the lacrosse realm," Emerson said. "Three in a row is pretty cool, but we're not in that cross-country realm yet - or Mount Anthony wrestling."
St. Johnsbury's Nelson Eaton and North Country's Austin Giroux tied for medalist honors with rounds of 74. Giroux scored a goal during Tuesday's 2-1 boys soccer victory over Lamoille and had a quick turnaround before his early-morning tee time.
"I was trying to zone it out for the game and just get a win for the team," Giroux said. "After the game was done, I tried to focus and think about golf."
Eaton carded birdies on No. 1, 7 and 8 to build an early one-shot lead over Giroux. The NCU standout made five straight bogeys midway through his round, but he kept the ball in play and used brides on No. 3 and No. 15 to match Eaton.
"CVU had four scores in the 70s in the qualifiers," Giroux said. "I knew that, individually, at least one of them was going to show up to play. But Nelson and I were just able to finish up a pretty good round. We didn't know if we had a chance to win or not, but we just tried to grind it out."
Rutland placed second with a 341. The Raiders were led by Dillon Moore (78), William Latkin (83), Jason Ryan (85) and Brady Kenosh (95). Moore made a 15-foot putt that broke sharply to the left on the 18th green.
"It helped when I just focussed on going shot to shot today, instead of looking at the bigger picture," Moore said. "There's definitely a little thinking about the other teams, but we were trying to just focus on our scores."
Garrett Cameron (84), Brady Lamberti (87), Kieran McNamara (94) and Dylan Blanchard (97) paced sixth-place Spaulding.
"For Garrett being a freshman and to shoot 80 at the qualifier and 84 here today was huge," Crimson Tide coach Jordan Blais said.
Spaulding posted a team score of 346 during Sectionals before serving up a 362 Wednesday. Lamberti had the most tournament experience on the team entering states and he delivered under pressure to shave six shots off his qualifying score.
"Brady didn't play very well in our qualifier," Blais said. "And so I told him before the round, 'You know this place better than anybody. So go out there, and if you play golf, you're going to shoot a good score. He did a really good job on the front nine. He made a couple big numbers on the back nine, but he kept fighting and never gave up. You have to forget about the holes before - that's part of playing golf."
The Crimson Tide were playing at their home course, though the advantage was limited because of the short season. Schools weren't allowed to begin practices until Sept. 8, and Spaulding didn't play any matches before Sectionals.
Competing in a drizzle was not something the Tide had practiced, making states even more of an uphill battle.
"We got through the first 10 holes before the rain hit," Blais said. "And I told them (Tuesday) night, 'It's going to rain, so be prepared to go mudding. It was tough and it was cold. Regardless of how prepared you are, it's still different. We haven't played in these conditions all year, but I was proud of the way they competed. When it's harder, you have to dig deeper and it takes a little bit more to stay focussed. And I thought they did a great job of that."
