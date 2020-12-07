Four decades of race organizing helped the Central Vermont Runners adjust quickly while figuring out alternatives for a long list of annual events in 2020.
Although most mass-start competitions from all Vermont running clubs were canceled due to the pandemic, there was some success in the fall with live events held within the guidelines set by the CDC and state officials. The CVR race committee recently agreed on a tentative plan for the 2021 schedule, which will be announced at a future date.
“The successes give us a great feeling that we too may be able to hold events in 2021 following the guidelines in place at the time of the event,” CVR president Manny Sainz said.
Organized recreational sports are currently not permitted in the Green Mountain State, with Gov. Phil Scott re-evaluating the issue on a weekly basis. As a result, CVR organizers are delaying the start of Winter Long Runs and will not hold an in-person New Year’s Eve 5-kilometer race.
“The New Year’s Eve 5K race is also going to fall victim of Covid-19 due to the latest surge,” said Sainz, who is the event’s race director. “I am considering how to run it as a virtual race. Our race series sponsor is still willing to support the race, so we will consider how we will do that.”
Last year’s New Year’s Eve 5K drew a field of 97 racers, with Calais twins Leo and Patrick Cioffi setting the pace. Leo prevailed in 18 minutes, 26 seconds, beating his brother by six seconds. World mountain running champ Kasie Enman was the top female in 19:10. Eight-year-old East Randolph racer Yianna Rhodes was the youngest runner, finishing in 36:27. Montreal runner Jean Bernaquez crossed the line in 39:25 at the age of 88.
Even though CVR canceled nearly 20 races in 2020, many aspects of the modified schedule were a big hit. The Summer Participation Series was created to keep runners motivated and provide options for completing the CVR courses in a socially distant manner. Participants raced on the courses of the canceled races from June 21 to Labor Day. The same format carried over into the Fall Series, with virtual races taking place on the courses of the originally scheduled events.
The Summer Virtual Participation Series kicked off with a turnout of 38 runners for the Paul Mailman 10-Miler. The numbers remained steady, with fields of18 for the Adamant Half Marathon, 16 for the Barre Town Spring Run and 17 for the Capital City Stampede. Twenty racers recorded times for the Montpelier Mile, which typically takes place immediately before the town’s Independence Day Parade on July 3. There were 21 runners for the Bear Swamp Race, 15 for the Barre Heritage 5K Trail Run and 28 for the Berlin Pond 5-Miler.
Thirty-seven racers completed the Sodom Pond 4-Miler, kicking off the Fall Virtual Race Series. One of CVR’s flagship races, the Leaf Peepers 5K and Half-Marathon, featured 43 runners. Nineteen competitors made it out for the Autumn Onion 5K. The Fallen Leaves 5K turnout varied between 19 and 25 finishers during each race of the three-event series.
There is no plan for Winter Long Runs in January, but the event could return in February. Runners of all ages and abilities are encouraged to take part in CVR events. Volunteers include Sal Acosta, John Hackney, Donna Smyers, Andy Shuford, Jeff Prescott, Shannon Salembier, Jackie Jancaitis and Tim Noonan.
The non-profit corporation has donated money to local high school cross -ountry teams for many years. Proceeds from races also support Girls on the Run programs and the Special Olympics. The Fallen Leaves 5k series in November contributes several hundred dollars to the Vermont Foodbank each year. Thirty-one random prizes were awarded to 22 participants, thanks to generous donations.
SUMMER BASEBALL
Coaches discus
Legion details
Interest in hosting the 2021 American Legion Tournament has been minimal from posts across the Green Mountain State.
Vermont Legion baseball commissioner Scott Stevens was not surprised given the way posts are hamstrung in fund-raising efforts by COVID. Stevens said there was talk about Rutland Post 31 and Lakes Region being co-hosts for the tournament, but those discussions took place between coaches and managers. That arrangement would still need the approval of the posts’ administration.
The organization held a Zoom meeting last weekend to discus plans for next summer. According to Stevens, Manchester is still interested in coming aboard for the 2021 Legion season.
Stevens also confirmed that the OEC Kings will be back in 2021. The Northeast Kingdom squad was the only team that did not have players participating in the Vermont Summer Baseball League, the substitute for Legion play in 2020.
If there are no volunteers to host the 2021 tourney, Stevens said an option is to have a one-game playoff between the top teams in the Northern Division and a one-game playoff between the top teams in the Southern Division. The winners would meet in a best-of-three series to represent Vermont in the Northeast Regional Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.