BARRE — The 58th Vermont Milk Bowl at Thunder Road is quickly shaping up as the Northeast’s premier Late Model showcase.
Well-known regional racers and local stars are eagerly throwing their names into the hat for one of the toughest short track stock car races in North America. The main event will take place Oct. 4 following two days of additional races at the track.
The early entry list is already filling up with ACT Late Model racers and Thunder Road weekly standouts. Many more names will be added over the coming days for the 58th edition of the nationally-known event.
Most of this year’s regular Late Model competitors have signed up to defend their turf. This includes Barre’s Jason Corliss and Hinesburg’s Bobby Therrien, who have combined to win the last three Vermont Milk Bowls. They finished first and second, respectively, in the season-long Thunder Road standings this year. Both drivers have repeatedly proved that they are still at the top of their games.
Entries are also in from two-time “King of the Road” Scott Dragon along with top-10 point finishers Brendan Moodie, Tyler Cahoon, Matt White and Christopher Pelkey. Cahoon and Jim Morris are former Milk Bowl segment winners, while Graniteville’s Stephen Donahue has victories at both Thunder Road and White Mountain Motorsports Park.
Among the invaders, Fayston’s Brooks Clark may be the best bet on the board. The unassuming veteran finished third and second in the last two Milk Bowls and won the 2019 Vermont Governor’s Cup. Clark made several late-season starts at Thunder Road to fine-tune his steed for another charge at the sought-after kiss with a Vermont dairy cow.
Craftsbury Common’s Joel Hodgdon is returning to his roots for Vermont Milk Bowl weekend. The former Thunder Road Flying Tiger champion is in the hunt for the Late Model title at New Hampshire’s White Mountain Motorsports Park. He aims to bring the same speed to Barre.
As always, the Milk Bowl will be a regional affair. This year’s Midsummer Classic 250 winner Dillon Moltz filed the first Milk Bowl entry. Multi-time Pro All Stars Series Champion Ben Rowe has entered the Milk Bowl for the first time in many years. Ryan Kuhn is the top American-Canadian Tour regular currently on the entry list. These drivers are trying to become the first non-Vermonter to win since Eddie MacDonald in 2014.
Also of note are two names returning from the sidelines for the Milk Bowl. Multi-time Thunder Road Late Model winner and Flying Tiger champion Shawn Fleury is climbing behind the wheel of a car recently purchased by his stepson Logan Powers. Meanwhile, Danville’s Stephen Hodgdon will take the weekend off from his job as track tech inspector to barrel around the high banks himself.
The 58th Vermont Milk Bowl is part of a three-day festival to cap Thunder Road’s 61st season. Milk Bowl Friday kicks off Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. with the Pro All Stars Series Super Late Models, PASS Modifieds Street Stock Series, and North East Mini Stock Tour. The following day will feature Milk Bowl qualifying, which kicks off at 1 p.m. The three-segment Milk Bowl will begin Oct. 4 at 12:15 p.m. Drivers from 10 divisions will compete throughout the weekend.
Advance tickets for all three days of Vermont Milk Bowl Weekend are available online. Adult admission is $20 for Friday, $10 for Saturday and $30 for Sunday. The cost for childrewn 12-and-under is $5 for Friday or Saturday and $10 on Sunday. In-person attendance is limited due to state health and safety requirements. All three days of the Vermont Milk Bowl will also be broadcast live on the Northeast Sports Network.
