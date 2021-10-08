Overcast, cool with a touch of rain - also known as perfect cross country weather - greeted a field of nearly 2,000 athletes who raced in Thetford last Saturday.
The Dan Grossman Woods Trail at Thetford Academy is one of the hidden gems of Vermont sports and a destination race for runners across the northeast. The course is one of the best, and perhaps most challenging, of its kind in the country.
None of that bothered the U-32 boys, who rolled to a 67-point victory over New Hampshire powerhouse Bishop Guertin and 54 other teams. Led by the senior trio of Oliver Hansen, Austin Beard and twin brother Carson Beard, the Raiders showed off their depth with all seven runners finishing in the top 40.
The Raiders retain their top spot in the cross-country power rankings, while the Burlington and Harwood girls are still tied atop the girls list. A lot of heavy-hitters from all three divisions will travel to Duxbury on Saturday to compete at the Harwood Invitational. The event features "Kerrigan's Killer," a steep stretch of sustained climbing named after HU coach John Kerrigan. The Highlanders and most Central and Northern Vermont teams got a mid-week dose of hill running at Wednesday's Craftsbury Invitational.
"It was a beautiful day and and a super hard race," U-32 boys coach Andrew Tripp said. "It's harder than Thetford, which is rare. It's two laps up Screaming Mimi, which is brutal. This has to be the hardest course that they run all year. The varsity stayed home and they're training because I don't like to run them more than once in a week in a serious race. But it was a good day for the JV and I saw a lot of guys running really hard out there."
The majority of the Raiders will return to action at the Harwood Invitational. But the top U-32 boys will skip the local meet in order to race at the 49th Manhattan Invitational at Van Cortlandt Park.
"It's a 4K and people have been running there for the better part of a century," Tripp said. "It's the most historic, famous cross-country course in the country. Ten thousand kids will race (Saturday) and you'll get to see your times against teams from all over the country. Multiple teams that are top-20 in the country will be there."
Second-ranked BFA-St. Albans was defeated by No. 3 CVU at the Woods Trail Run, as the Bobwhites' fifth man had a rare off day. Both BFA and CVU are more than capable of beating U-32, as BFA has already done. Those three teams could give Vermont a formidable trio when Thetford hosts New England Championships on Nov. 13.
CVU top gun Matthew Servin placed second on Saturday. He makes the Redhawks even more dangerous in big meets where his elite times translate are more valuable.
Servin finished in 16 minutes, 28 seconds for one of the best Vermont times at Thetford in a decade. Unfortunately for him, St. Johnsbury's Evan Thorton-Sherman dropped a 16:11 for a commanding win. Only former Redhawk Tyler Marshall has run faster (16:09) in the last 10 years. These two are in a league of their own right now, as the next-best Vermont boys remain about 25 seconds or more back.
Fourth-ranked Essex beat both No. 5 South Burlington and No. 6 St. Johnsbury this week. These three have been going back and forth all season. The Hilltoppers were without their No. 2 runner, Hale Boyden, in Thetford. With his low score back in the lineup, the rankings would probably be different. The Division I state championship race at Thetford will be a shootout Oct. 30.
Seventh-ranked Craftsbury continues to fly the Division III flag in the top 10. Can the Chargers crack the top 6 overall in Vermont and make New Englands? Judging by the Woods Trail results, it will be close. Cormac Leahy and Charlier Krebs will lead the defending D-III champs at Saturday's Peoples Academy Invitational.
Eighth-ranked Rutland keeps southern Vermont in the top 10. Mount Mansfield and Harwood, tied for ninth, ran fast times in Belfast, Maine. The Montpelier and Middlebury boys round out the last two spots.
The Woods Trail Run didn’t disappoint on the girls' side. The site of the 2021 New England Championships drew some of the top teams from around New England. Burlington held strong, taking home third place in the team race behind two very solid teams from Connecticut.
The Seahorses were once again led by Rebecca Cunningham and Gillian Fairfax, both finishing inside the top 10. Harwood ran equally as strong at the Maine Festival of Champions, posting some very impressive times. The Highlanders had an average team time of 19:46.
The biggest move over the weekend was CVU finishing as the second Vermont team at the Woods Trail Run. Alice Kredel proved she is a force to be reckoned with by finishing fourth.
The Redhawks have been improving at a rapid rate with new runners stepping into scoring roles. With a month to go before the state meet, they will look to close the gap to Burlington in a fight for the Division I crown.
Essex holds the fourth position despite finishing behind Mount Mansfield at the Woods Trail Run. The Hornets' No. 1 runner did return after being under the weather and posted a great team performance at the Rice meet earlier this week.
Mount Mansfield, the fifth-ranked team, had its best team performance of the year on the most important course of the year. Finishing as the third Vermont team, the Cougars established themselves as one of the top teams in the state.
South Burlington continues to hold the sixth position after another strong team race. U-32 moves up the rankings into seventh. The Raiders will attempt to insert themselves into the top six for a New England berth. Middlebury, Thetford and BFA-St.Albans complete the top 10.
The fastest two individual runners were both impressiver in their races over the weekend. Harwood's Ava Thurston put down the fastest time in the state so far this season by placing third in 18:15.4. BFA-St. Albans senior Loghan Hughes ran a very strong time on the hills of Thetford, crossing the line in 19:36.85. Kredel, of CVU, joined the individual crown discussion by finishing four seconds behind Hughes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.