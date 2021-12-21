NORDIC SKIING
FREESTYLE RESULTS
DEC. 21, 2021
CRAFTSBURY, VT
VARSITY GIRLS 5K
1. Ava Thurston Harwood 13:15.4 2. Julia Thurston Harwood 14:30.7 3. Isabelle Serrano U-32 15:44.8 4. Maggie McGee Lamoille 16:19.3 5. Maisie Franke Harwood 16:19.8 6. Ayla Bodach-Turner U-32 16:21.3 7. Esther Macke U-32 16:45.3 8. Adelle MacDowell Lamoille 17:02 9. Gabbie Schaffer Peoples 17:31.5 10. Amy Felice U-32 17:49.6 11. Avery Knauss U-32 18:11.4 12. Ava Purdy Craftsbury 18:17.9 13. Norah Wilcox U-32 18:34.6 14. Phoenix Masten Peoples 19:02.7 15. Sadie Skorstad Craftsbury 19:05.9 16. Anna Isselhardt Peoples 19:08.3 17. Anja Rand Montpelier 19:14.7 18. Siri Jolliffe St. Johnsbury 19:29.1 19. Mary Fowler St. Johnsbury 19:39 20. Maren Giese St. Johnsbury 19:39.2 21. Tessa Jernigan Harwood 19:48.8 22. Delaney Rankin 20:17.3 23. Nina Young U-32 20:19 24. Arya Degeorge Lyndon 20:25.1 25. Rowan Clough Harwood 20:36.9 26. Addy Budliger U-32 21:16.7 27. Olivia Serrano U-32 21:23.8 28. Alice Lindsay Harwood 20:07.5 29. Grace Martin Lyndon 22:56.8 30. Natalie Start Lamoille 23:08.3 31. Adleigh Franke Harwood 23:34.7 32. Anna Leigh Kayhart Lamoille 28:42.6 33. Summer Guilmette Lyndon 29:16.9 34. Una Colby Lyndon 29:49
VARSITY BOYS 5K
1. Carson Beard U-32 12:47.9 2. Austin Beard U-32 12:49.2 3. Rye MacCurtain Harwood 13:25.4 4. Alan Moody Craftsbury 13:57.6 5. Oliver Hansen U-32 14:07.3 6. Samuel Clark U-32 14:45.1 7. Tzevi Schwartz U-32 14:45.1 8. Wilder Brown U-32 14:57.4 9. Ben Wetherell Montpelier 14:59 10. Hugh Johnson Lamoille 15:00 11. Indy Metcalf Harwood 15:12.8 12. Ezra Merrill-Triplett Montpelier 15:20.1 13. Cyrus Hansen U-32 15:24.2 14. Zander Waskuch Peoples 15:31.2 15. George Sullivan Lamoille 15:36.1 16. Samuel Brondyke Montpelier 15:38.4 17. Sisu Lange St. Johnsbury15:44.5 18. Bennett Clark U-32 15:52.3 19. Nathan Lenzini St. Johnsbury 15:54.8 20. Linden Stelma-Leonard Craftsbury 15:56.5 21. Luke Murphy Montpelier 15:59.7 22. Ryan Callaghan St. Johnsbury 16:12.3 23. Even Reichelt Stowe 16:15.2 24. Noah McKibben Craftsbury 16:16.8 25. Maddox Gregory Stowe 16:23.9 26. Calvin James Stowe 16:27.3 27. Zeb Whitlock Lamoille 16:32.2 28. Max McClure Lyndon 16:35 29. Aidan Moffat Craftsbury 16:44.6 30. Callum MacCurtain Harwood 17:12.3 31. Steven Supan Montpelier 17:13 32. Krane Davis St. Johnsbury 17:16.1 33. Caedin Bodach-Turner U-32 17:19.2 34. Jason Wang Peoples 17:31.3 35. Ben Larson Harwood 17:43.9 36. Christopher Cummiskey Harwood 18:01.8 37. Alex Mitchell Stowe 18:11.9 38. Chase Ehrlich Montpelier 18:23.5 39. Tristin Williams Peoples 18:36.3 40. Kaiden Boissoneault Lamoille 18:41.7 41. Tyler Bacon Montpelier 19:17.5 42. Eric Grover Peoples 19:18.4 43. Hayden Cheever Lamoille 19:47.8 44. Ben Gale Lamoille 20:27.9 45. Nathaniel Bernier St. Johnsbury 21:55.5 46. Fletcher Turner Montpelier 21:56.1 47. Jonah Busker Harwood 24:02.7
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
1. Harwood 23 2. U-32 25 3. St. Johnsbury 55 4. St. Johnsbury 55 5. Lamoille 60 6. Lyndon 93
BOYS TEAM SCORES
1. U-32 14 2. Montpelier 58 3. Harwood 76 3. Craftsbury 76 5. St. Johnsbury 89 6. Lamoille 90 7. Stowe 109 8. Peoples 123
