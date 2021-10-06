HIGH SCHOOL CROSS-COUNTRY

RUNNING RESULTS

CRAFTSBURY, VT

OCT. 6, 2021

GIRLS RESULTS

1. Sofia Nikitina, North Country, 22:59.5
2. McKenna Knapp, Northfield, 23:03.3
3. Anika Leahy, Craftsbury, 23:20.3
4. Adele Bernier, St Johnsbury, 23:27.2
5. Hazel Fay, St Johnsbury, 23:38.1
6. Emersen Mitchell, Lyndon, 23:49.4
7. Kiera Marcotte, North Country, 23:49.8
8. Emily Poulin, Spaulding, 23:52.0
9. Ava Purdy, Craftsbury, 23:57.0
10. Amy Felice, U-32, 23:58.9
11. Cassandra Royer, Hazen, 23:59.7
12. Sara McGill, Montpelier, 24:01.3
13. Erica Thaler, Lake Region, 24:18.2
14 Maisie Franke, Harwood, 24:25.9
15. Heidi Haroldsen, Harwood, 24:41.8
16. Ruth Krebs, Craftsbury, 24:45.1
17. Siri Jolliffe, St Johnsbury, 24:49.7
18 Esther Macke, U-32, 24:50.2
19. Isabelle Serrano, U-32, 24:50.9
20. Addy Budliger, U-32, 24:54.8
21. Wisteria Franklin, St Johnsbury, 25:17.8
22. Lydia Matson, Stowe, 25:23.8
23 Amari Trott, St Johnsbury, 25:37.0
24. Madison Beaudoin, U-32, 25:41.4
25. Elizabeth Spina, Harwood, 25:51.4
26. Ayla Bodach-Turner, U-32, 26:16.2
27. Paige Allen, Randolph, 26:16.6
28. Rachel Bjerke, Craftsbury, 26:35.7
29. Una Colby, Lyndon, 26:40.6
30. Lisa Velten, Hazen, 26:58.4
31. Emma Korrow, Northfield, 27:04.2
32. Thankful Cilwik, North Country, 27:04.6
33. Mae Searles, Lamoille, 27:05.9
34. Ella Cisz, Harwood, 27:08.1
35. Charlotte Young, Spaulding, 27:08.9
36. Adrianna Webster, Lyndon, 27:13.1
37 Macey Mawhinney, Lyndon, 27:21.9
38. Mira Pompei, Montpelier, 27:30.8
39. Lilley Anderson, Danville, 27:34.6
40. Rachael Wilson, Northfield, 27:38.0
41. Piper Flaherty, Stowe, 27:41.2
42. Harmony Bradshaw, Randolph, 27:48.7
43. Rosalyn Trowbridge, Stowe, 27:49.2
44. Nevaeh McCaffrey, Lake Region, 28:21.6
45. Abagail Carson, Oxbow, 28:39.7
46. Natalie Webster , Lyndon, 28:42.7
47. Lena Donofrio, Montpelier, 28:43.3
48. Olivia Serrano, U-32, 28:43.6
49. Madalyn Sickles, Spaulding, 28:56.9
50. Zoe Ayres, Montpelier, 29:08.5
51. Ksenia Benoit, Montpelier, 29:19.5
52. Josephine Haley, U-32, 29:27.1
53. Ella Considine, Hazen, 29:36.7
54. Isabelle Chen, Oxbow, 29:37.2
55. Nora Fahey, Oxbow, 29:50.2
56. Hadley Andersen, Harwood, 29:58.0
57. Elizabeth Toborg, Spaulding, 30:17.3
58. Olivia St Francis, Richford, 30:29.3
59. Daisy Roianov, Craftsbury, 31:17.3
60. Alexis Derouchie, North Country, 31:21.4
61 Alizabeth Vis, Lamoille, 31:24.2
62. Anna Gale, Lamoille, 31:36.7
63. Clare Pritchard, Montpelier, 31:52.5
64. Briona McAlister, North Country, 31:54.5
65. Ellie Duprey, Montpelier, 31:55.0
66. Piper Floyd, Harwood, 32:06.9
67. Phoebe Gingold , Montpelier, 32:10.9
68. Willa Hart, Montpelier, 32:38.2
69. Alice Zanotto, Lake Region, 32:42.8
70. Naomi Farley, Stowe, 32:51.4
71. Charlie Edlund, Lake Region, 32:57.6
72. Morgan Barrup, Lake Region, 33:06.1
73. Mackenzie Carle, Blue Mountain, 33:41.8
74. Edie McKenzie, Hazen. 33:46.1
75. Deycy Mendez, Randolph, 34:54.0
76. Kimberly Grant, Blue Mountain, 35:18.7
77. Ava Lambert , Lamoille, 35:19.1
78. Natalie Start, Lamoille, 35:42.6
79. Charlotte Brault, Spaulding, 35:59.5
80. Katelyn Kikrpatrick, Richford, 36:38.3
81. Laci Sandvil, Danville, 37:39.8
82. Hannah Desrochers, Blue Mountain, 38:26.5
83. Averie Lange , Northfield, 39:06.4
84. Sara Bastianel, Lake Region, 39:16.9

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1. St. Johnsbury 61
2. U-32 81
3. Craftsbury 90
4. Harwood 115
5. North Country 123
6. Lyndon 125
7. Montpelier 154
8. Spaulding 169
9. Lake Region 197
10. Lamoille 223

BOYS RESULTS

1. Cormac Leahy, Craftsbury, 17:29.9
2. James Cilwik, North Country, 17:39.9
3. John Viens, Richford, 17:43.1
4. Charlie Krebs, Craftsbury, 17:58.4
5. Leo Circosta, Craftsbury, 18:27.9
6. Charlie Kehler, Craftsbury, 18:37.0
7. Gabriel Cole, Lyndon, 18:57.6
8. Wilder Brown, U-32, 19:02.8
9. Alan Moody, Craftsbury, 19:29.1
10. Matthew Toborg, Spaulding, 19:36.1
11. Cole Alexander, Lake Region, 19:49.5
12. Ezra Merrill-Triplett, Montpelier, 19:55.3
13. Camden Pierce, Spaulding, 20:18.4
14. Jay Borland, Montpelier, 20:19.9
15. Tennessee Lamb, U-32, 20:23.0
16. Mason Porter, Lamoille, 20:26.5
17. Hayden Ross, Spaulding, 20:30.2
18. Luke Murphy, Montpelier, 20:36.3
19. Andrew Mckinstry, U-32, 20:50.0
20. Chase Ehrlich, Montpelier, 20:52.3
21. Adam Gawrys, Lamoille, 20:57.8
22. Ian Kramer, Northfield, 21:11.1
23. Linden Stelma-Leonard, Craftsbury, 21:27.3
24. Wyatt Malloy, U-32, 21:30.6
25. Liam Beatty, North Country, 21:38.9
26. Ethan Parrish, Twinfield, 21:41.9
27. Wyatt Popowicz, Harwood, 22:03.1
28. Colin Snyder, Northfield, 22:15.0
29. Tanner Hackett, Harwood, 22:16.4
30. Brady Gervais, Lyndon, 22:21.2
31. Liam Jurkiewicz, Hazen, 22:22.2
32. Pablo Mendez, Randolph, 22:25.6
33. Chandler Anderson, Randolph, 22:31.9
34. Caleb Rockcastle, Montpelier, 22:34.7
35. Sage Grossi, Montpelier, 22:35.2
36. Garrett Manosh, Lamoille, 22:39.6
37. Cameron Kennedy, Randolph, 22:47.0
38. Nicholas Jumisko-Amidon, Randolph, 22:48.1
39. Alexander Maurice, Spaulding , 22:50.1
40. Owen Motyka, Northfield, 23:23.9
41. Jacob Rockwood, Lamoille, 23:29.3
42. Elliot Rowe, Lamoille, 23:35.2
43. Silas Martin, Richford, 23:38.8
44. Noah Mckibben, Craftsbury, 23:42.2
45. Cooper Hansel, Harwood, 23:46.5
46. Joseph Orost, Lamoille, 23:48.7
47. Cadence Centers, Montpelier, 23:54.9
48. Jasper Turner, Montpelier, 23:55.9
49. Ethan Borland, Montpelier, 23:56.2
50. William Thomas, Lake Region, 24:01.0
51. Braden Harris, North Country, 24:03.4
52. Davian Coy, Richford, 24:13.2
53. Chase Sweet, Harwood, 24:21.5
54. Aiden Forsyth, Montpelier, 24:21.9
55. Hayden Palmer, Oxbow, 24:28.0
56. Noah Rubel, Spaulding, 24:34.3
57. Talan Carpenter , Lyndon, 24:43.0
58. Owen Mongeon, Montpelier, 24:44.5
59. Travis Talbot, Lyndon, 24:46.1
60. Sam Sainz, Twinfield, 24:51.4
61. Jacob Halecky, Montpelier, 24:54.0
62. Merrick Modun, Montpelier, 25:00.9
63. Otis Loga, U-32, 25:15.2
64. Governor Robb, Lake Region, 25:23.2
65. Gavin Magill, Montpelier, 25:28.3
66. Isaac Stebbins, Lamoille, 25:31.5
67. Gabriel LeGrand, Lamoille, 25:31.9
68. Gabe Hall, Montpelier, 25:33.4
69. Elijah Myer, Northfield, 25:36.5
70. Caide Covey, Oxbow, 25:39.8
71. Conor Dunne, Stowe, 25:43.2
72. Carter Hill, Hazen, 26:00.9
73. Aiden Stillson, Danville, 26:06.0
74. Nuri Maher, Lake Region, 26:10.5
75. Taurin Bethel , Harwood, 26:11.1
76. Samuel Brondyke, Montpelier, 26:32.0
77. Aidan Morse, Oxbow, 26:36.4
78. Moses Andrews, Oxbow, 26:47.0
79. Coilin Becker, Randolph, 26:49.6
80. Jordan Sartwell, Lamoille, 26:55.5
81. Dillon Cox, Craftsbury, 27:02.2
82. Victor Fowler , Harwood, 27:09.0
83. Samuel Corti, Oxbow, 27:41.1
84. Noah Roos, Danville 27:49.6
85. John Lugo, Richford 28:54.1
86. Gregory Hayward, U-32, 29:02.0
87. Charles Daniel, Richford, 29:03.9
88. Aden Cushman, Spaulding, 29:22.0
89. Brodey Priddy, Spaulding, 29:22.6
90. Thomas Edgar, Danville, 29:32.7
91. Cooper Anderson, Danville, 30:03.7
92. Miles Mitchell, Stowe, 30:13.0
93. Christian Dessureau, Northfield, 32:10.7
94. Matrix Gwozdz, Lamoille, 32:19.5
95. Michael Sargent , Lamoille, 32:29.0
96. Ethan Kikrpatrick, Richford, 35:54.1
97. Jacob Peake, U-32, 35:57.4
98. Donnie St. Pierre, Richford, 37:09.9

BOYS TEAM SCORES

1. Craftsbury 20
2. Montpelier 79
3. U-32 100
4. Spaulding 108
5. Lamoille 129
6. Randolph 164
7. Harwood 175
8. Northfield 182
9. Richford 191
10. Oxbow 246

