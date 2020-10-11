lamb

U-32 cross-country running standout May Lamb competes during the Division II state championships last year in Thetford. Lamb placed third during Saturday's race in Danville, crossing the finish line with a 5-kilometer time of 21 minutes, 51 seconds.

 By KURT BUDLIGER

CROSS-COUNTRY RUNNING RESULTS

Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020

Danville, VT

GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1.Merrick Hemond, 21:30, St Johnsbury
2. Isabella Bostic, 21:51, St Johnsbury
3. May Lamb, 21:51, U-32
4. Jane Miller-Arsenault, 21:52.5 , U-32
5. Amy Felice, 22:07, U-32
6. Peggy Fischer, 22:37, St Johnsbury
7. Shams Ferver, 23:06, U-32
8. Lana Page, 23:18, U-32
9. Addy Budliger, 23:27, U-32
10. Aine Fannon, 23:30, St Johnsbury
11 Siri Jolliffe, 23:43, St Johnsbury
12. Mckenna Crance, 23:55, St Johnsbury
13. Esther Macke, 24:03, U-32
14. Cassandra Royer, 24:13, Hazen
15. Adele Bernier, 24:22, St Johnsbury
16. Ayla Bodach-Turner, 24:25, U-32
17. Katie McAlenney, 24:34, Danville
18. Peyton Qualter, 24:42, St Johnsbury
19. Anna Knauss, 24:56, U-32
20. Morgan Pettee, 25:00, St Johnsbury
21. Molly Brennan, 25:32, St Johnsbury
22. Jessica Royer, 26:05, Hazen
23 Nina Young, 26:31, U-32
24. Ella Bradley, 26:32, U-32
25. Olivia Serrano, 28:16, U-32
26. Ella Considine, 29:59, Hazen
27. Lilley Anderson, 32:02, Danville
28. Laci Sandvil , 32:46, Danville
29. Zoe Corey, 32:49, Danville
30. Mackenzie Carle, 33:30, Blue Mt.
31. Kimberly Grant, 34:28, Blue Mt.
32. Jada Longmoore, 37:59, Blue Mt.
33. Miranda Hardbarger, 38:44, Danville

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1. U-32 27; 2. St. Johnsbury 30; 3. Danville 85.

BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1. Evan Thornton-Sherman, 17:23, St Johnsbury
2. Jacob Miller-Arsenault, 18:08, U-32
3. Braden Anthes, 18:16 , St Johnsbury
4. Austin Beard, 18:17, U-32
5 Jed Kurts, 18:21, U-32
6. Carson Beard, 18:22, U-32
7. Hale Boyden, 18:25, St Johnsbury
8. Patrick Cioffi, 18:28, U-32
9. Sarge Burns, 18:34, U-32
10. Sam Clark, 18:43, U-32
11. Gabriel Hatch, 18:44 , St Johnsbury
12. Leo Cioffi, 18:46 , U-32
13. Ollie Hansen, 18:48, U-32
14. Alex Saunders, 19:08, U-32
15. Luke Chadderdon, 19:28, St Johnsbury
16. Nathan Lenzini, 19:50, St Johnsbury
17. Carter Little, 20:12, U-32
18. Taggart Schrader, 20:24, U-32
19. Pascal Deppisch, 20:45, Danville
20. Peter Searls, 21:09, Danville
21. William Heywood, 21:18, Blue Mt.
22. Cameron Thompson, 21:37, U-32
23. Carson Eames, 22:10, St Johnsbury
24. Dominik Gray, 22:13, St Johnsbury
25. Nathaniel Bernier, 22:26, St Johnsbury
26. Mason Davis, 22:35, St Johnsbury
27. Joseph Scott, 23:22, St Johnsbury
28. Ryan Callaghan, 23:59, St Johnsbury
29. Hayden Carle, 25:20, Blue Mt.
30. Aiden Stillson, 25:22, Danville
31. Noah Roos, 25:47, Danville
32. Jacob Schilke, 26:05, Blue Mt.
33. Gavin Maney, 27:00. St Johnsbury
34. Lukas Morris, 27:33, St Johnsbury
35. Otis Loga, 27:58, U-32
36. Benjamin Morse, 29:07, St Johnsbury
37. Cooper Anderson, 30:27, Danville
38. Andrew Hoang, 30:47, Blue Mt.
39. Holden Ste. Croix, 31:30 , Danville

BOYS TEAM SCORES

1. U-32 25; 2. St. Johnsbury 34. 3. Danville 83.

