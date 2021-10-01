The 41st Manchester Invitational brought together many of the best teams from across New England and made one thing clear: Vermont schools can more than hold their own against the larger and flatter neighboring states.
The Vermont girls stole the show, with Burlington winning the Large School Race and Harwood prevailing in the Small School Race.
These two are legitimate threats to win New England’s in November. Even more surprising was the strength of the Vermont boys teams. U-32 and BFA-St. Albans finished second and fourth, respectively, in the Large School Race. Runners from the Green Mountain State grabbed 13 of the top 25 individual spots. This represents the strongest Manchester Invitational performance for Vermont in at least 10 years.
On the boys' side, the New Hampshire race broke the season-long deadlock between U-32 and BFA. The Raiders had a good race, with their top five runners finishing within 33 seconds of each other. U-32 narrowly lost to nationally ranked Bishop Hendrickson from Rhode Island. The Bobwhites will not have to wait long for a chance to reclaim the top spot, with both teams slated to run at Saturday's Woods Trail Run in Thetford.
Led by Matthew Servin’s impressive third-place finish in Manchester, third-ranked CVU held on to its podium spot in the rankings in front of No. 4 St. Johnsbury. The Hilltoppers narrowly defeated the Redhawks last Saturday. In larger and deeper races like Manchester, St. Johnsbury's dynamite 1-2 punch of Evan Thorton-Sherman and Hale Boyden gives the NEK boys an advantage. Thornton-Sherman placed second in Manchester and will be the runner to beat at Vermont state championships.
It's one of the oddities of cross-country running that CVU would likely prevail in a dual meet, but St. Johnsbury's two stars can make the difference in a bigger race. The same dynamic is also true of No. 5 Essex and No. 6 South Burlington, who swapped places this week. Both of these teams have beaten St. Johnsbury in smaller fields. Whether or not any of these teams challenge BFA at Division I state championships remains an open question.
Seventh-ranked Craftsbury was idle, while No. 8 Rutland solidified its state ranking with a solid showing at Manchester. Two D-II teams - No. 9 Middlebury and No. 10 Montpelier - round out the top 10. All of the ranked teams will be racing at the Woods Trail Run.
On the individual side, Thornton-Sherman and Servin are the guys to beat. But with 11 other Green Mountain State boys finishing within a minute of these two and inside the top 30 at Manchester, it's clear 2021 is going to be a banner year for Vermont running. Saturday's race in Thetford will provide a picturesque and hilly setting for the next chapter in this story.
On the girls' side, it’s not very clear if the Manchester Invitational cleared up any of the uncertainty at the top of the rankings. In fact, it may have created more chaos - if that's possible.
The girls started what would end up being a great day for the Vermont harriers at Manchester. Most coaches rank Burlington and Harwood at the top of the poll, and they are so close that it would be like flipping a coin to decide a pecking order.
Burlington had a faster team average of 20 minutes, 28 seconds, compared to the Harwood team average of 20 minutes, 36 seconds. Burlington was paced by Rebecca Cunningham in fourth place and Gillian Fairfax in sixth. Burlington is also powered by a strong crew of No. 3-6 runners who were separated by only an eight-second gap.
Harwood was led by Ava Thurston, who won the Small School race in 19:03. Teammate Britta Zetterstrom finished in 13th place and then Harwood’s No. 3-5 runners all crossed the line with 12 seconds of each other. These tight gaps between the Burlington and Harwood pack runners is another similarity between the two teams.
Essex and CVU stayed at the No. 3 and 4 spots, but both had their own issues at Manchester. Essex finished 11th overall and was behind a number of other Vermont teams, but the Hornets competed without top runner Heidi Stewart. CVU didn’t have its compete roster, so the Redhawks didn’t show up in the team standings. But Alice Kredell showed once again that she is the real deal by finishing in fifth overall. Her low number should keep CVU in the top five when things get figured out with the rest of the team's top 7.
Mount Mansfield and South Burlington flip-flop this week after MMU finished ninth and the Wolves placed 10th at Manchester. The Cougars finished 10th as a team and were led by Tess Drury in 18th place. South Burlington was led by Sierra Fisher and her 10th-place performance. This is another instance where coaches could flip a coin because the two schools were separated by only two points in the team results.
In the 7-10 spots, there are two changes. Middlebury didn’t race but still leapfrogged BFA-St Albans for the seventh spot. BFA was led by another stellar performance by Loghan Hughes, who finished in second place in the Large School race in 19:03. If the race was another 25 meters, Hughes possibly could have won the race because she was very strong during the final stretch. U-32 jumps over Thetford based on the Raiders' seventh-place finish in the Small School race. Thetford closes out the top 10 after placing 10th at Manchester.
BOYS OVERALL TOP 10
1. U-32 2. BFA-St. Albans 3. CVU 4. St. Johnsbury 5. Essex 6. South Burlington 7. Craftsbury 8. Rutland 9. Middlebury 10. Montpelier
THE TOP FIVE
Division I
1. BFA-St. Albans 2. CVU 3. St. Johnsbury 4. Essex 5. South Burlington
Division II
1. U-32 2. Middlebury 3. Montpelier 4. Harwood 5. Mt. Abraham
Division III
1. Craftsbury 2. Thetford 3. Stowe 4. BFA Fairfax 5. Burr and Burton
GIRLS OVERALL TOP 10
1. Burlington 1. Harwood 3. Essex 4. CVU 5. Mt. Mansfield 6. South Burlington 7. Middlebury 8. BFA St Albans 9. U-32 10. Thetford
THE TOP FIVE
Division I
1. Burlington 2. Essex 3. CVU 4. Mt. Mansfield 5. South Burlington
Division II
1. Harwood 2. Middlebury 3. U-32 4. Lamoille 5. Burr & Burton
Division III
1. Bellows Falls 2. BFA Fairfax 3. Rice 4. Hazen 5. Thetford 5. Randolph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.