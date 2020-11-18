CROSS-COUNTRY RUNNING

BOYS ALL-STATE TEAM

Brady Martisus, Essex Senior
Evan Thornton-Sherman, St. Johnsbury Junior
Caleb Nye, CVU Senior
Cormac Leahy, Craftsbury Sophomore
Jacob Miller-Arsenault, U-32 Senior
Ollie Hansen, U-32 Junior
Patrick Cioffi, U-32 Senior
Austin Beard, U-32 Senior
Ethan Mashtare, BFA St. Albans Junior
Carson Beard, U-32 Junior
Hale Boyden St. Johnsbury Junior
Leo Cioffi, U-32 Senior'
Jed Kurts, U-32 Senior
Declan Kervick, Burlington Senior
James Cilwik, North Country Junior
Matthew Ireland, CVU Senior
Thomas Buckley, Colchester Junior
Taite Magoon, Spaulding Senior
Calvin Storms, BFA St. Albans Junior
Gabe Praamsma, Vergennes Senior
Carlton Cummiskey, Harwood Senior
Jack Christner, Middlebury Senior
Kai Hillier, CVU Junior'
Matthew Servin, CVU Sophomore
Ben Huston, Vergennes Senior

GIRLS ALL-STATE TEAM

Ava Thruston, Harwood Junior
Abby Broadley, Bellows Falls Junior
Emily Bloom, Rice Senior
Alicia Veronneau, CVU Senior
Rebecca Cunningham, Burlington Junior
Scarlet Stimson, Essex Sophomore
Madelyn Durkee, Thetford Sophomore
Merrick Hemond, St. Johnsbury Senior
Maggie McGee, Lamoille Junior
Jasmine Nails, CVU Junior
May Lamb, U-32 Senior
Anitia Miller, White River Freshman
Natalie Preston, Essex Senior
Holly Margulius, South Burlington Senior
Alice Larson, CVU Senior
Isabella Bostic, St. Johnsbury Senior
Loghan Hughes, BFA St. Albans Junior
Camille Bolduc, Craftsbury Senior
Julia Thurston, Harwood Freshman
Stephanie Ager, Bellows Falls Junior
Amy Felice U-32 Freshman
Finnegan Mittelstadt, CVU Junior
Shams Ferver,U-32 Senior
Addy Budliger, U-32 Sophomore
Lana Page, U-32 Senior

