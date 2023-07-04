A light rain and a heavy dose of Raider Blue were two ingredients that helped turn Monday’s Montpelier Mile into another classic in front of thousands of fans in the Capital City.
Some nerves at the start line amid muggy, 78-degree conditions were eased when Mother Nature helped cool off the field of 240 runners with a brief shower prior the race. Although the road was slick, the finishing times were fast as runners sprinted up State Street, turned left onto Main Street and hit the halfway point at the roundabout before heading back toward the finish line.
There was no shortage of individual battles near the front of the pack, but by the home stretch Andrew Crompton and Amy Felice fought through the pain cave and easily locked up comfy victories. Crompton crossed the line in 4 minutes, 23.9 seconds to prevail by nine seconds over runner-up Andrew Thornton-Sherman (4:33). Crompton was a U-32 Raiders standout who graduated from the East Montpelier school in 2019 before excelling as a record-breaking runner for the University of Vermont.
Felice completed the U-32 sweep by recording a 25-second margin of victory. The rising high school senior finished in 5:50.9 and was followed by Burlington’s Charlotte Crum (second, 6:16.3). East Montpelier’s Olivia Serrano, another U-32 star, placed third in 6:17.9.
“I wasn’t even thinking about this race, but then our coach Andrew (Tripp) was like, ‘Hey, get the girls to do it,’” Felice said. “Not many of us showed up, but the ones who did crushed. He just said to stay with him at 6-minute (pace). And I’m so used to looking at my watch all the time, but I didn’t do it this time. And I think I did OK.”
A month ago Felice guided the U-32 girls track and field team to its third straight championship, and last fall she led the Raiders to victory at the cross country state meet. Even though the East Calais athlete hadn’t trained specifically for the Montpelier Mile, she relied on her year-round fitness base to steadily pull away from her competitors.
“Previously, I’ve been really stressed out for races: I think I had super anxiety,” Felice said. “But my junior year I got a lot better at it. And the start line is something that I don’t get super nervous about any more — which I’m really grateful for and I think happened today. I was pretty chill.”
Felice was bunched in a pack of nine runners who all finished within a 17-second window of each other, resulting in some mid-race congestion. But she maintained her composure and put on a show in front of a thick wall of fans on both sides of the street.
“At the turnaround, I was great,” Felice said. “That’s when a lot of the dad’s started to chill out and get super, super tired. So I was like, ‘Boop.’ The roundabout was definitely where you see where you’re at.”
Felice hadn’t raced the Montpelier Mile since she was 12 years old and has recently spent more time biking than running. She wound up charging toward the finish area alongside Habiboullah Ould Meiloud, and Felice used a late burst to edge her Raiders teammate by a half-second.
“I actually think I hit a runner’s high in the streak back in the last 100 or 200 (meters) because everyone was cheering and I had my teammate Habib in front of me,” Felice said. “It was cool just to see him and it made me feel better about where I was at, so I tried to get there.”
Crompton wound up recording the fifth-fastest time in the history of the race, trailing only Nathan Brigham (2007, 4:22), Kameron Ulmer (2017, 4:20), Culin Burdett (2019, 4:21) and Evan Thornton-Sherman (2022, 4:18). He was more than 10 seconds faster than third-place finisher Ben Szuhaj (4:34.2), while recent Montpelier High School graduate Avery Smart finished fourth in 4:45.4.
“It hurt, but it wasn’t like peak-shape mile hurt,” Crompton said. “I can’t turn over that fast right now, so the legs are kind of stuck in one gear. But by the end you’re definitely just trying to keep your head up and keep in good form and ignore (the pain) until you get across the line. …I looked back after I turned back onto State (Street) and saw that I didn’t have anybody there, so I just tried to drive from there to seal the deal.”
Crompton led U-32 to three consecutive state championships in track and field, laying the foundation for a dynasty that has now captured seven straight crows. He was also a star for a track and field program that claimed its sixth championship in a row during the 2018 season.
The Raiders’ dogged focus on off-season training led to big turnouts for the Montpelier Mile each summer, and this year was no exception. Additional top finishers from the U-32 school district were Wyatt Malloy (sixth, 4:58.6), Taggart Schrader (seventh, 4:59.8), Wilder Brown (ninth, 5:01.9), Cole Page (10th, 5:05.2), Oren Winters (11th, 5:06.2), Luke Page (15th, 5:11.8), Benjamin Warfield (19th, 5:22.2), Enzo Delena (22nd, 5:23.5), Nico Delena (29th, 5:33.2) and Gregory Hayward (31st, 5:34).
“It’s great to keep having that every year,” Crompton said. “That’s how I got into this race and I think the U-32 Raider atmosphere is what has made me and everyone else at the school as successful as they are. So just seeing how that culture is being continued by the current guys is awesome.”
The $100 winner’s check was an extra bonus for Crompton after he’d been in contention for the victory multiple times during previous years. He placed fifth in 2017 in 4:49.6 and then finished in 4:27.6 in 2019, good enough for runner-up honors behind Burdett. After the race was cancelled in 2020 and 2021, Crompton crossed the line in 4:33.3 last year and placed second behind course record-holder Evan Thornton Sherman.
“I was second a few times, but this is my first win at the Montpelier Mile,” Crompton said. “This has been the goal for the past five years and it was one of my favorite races to do all year just because of the atmosphere, so I just keep coming back as long as I can.”
Crompton accidentally crossed the start line a split-second before the race director kicked off the competition, resulting in an impromptu reset. But he wasn’t fazed by the herky-jerky movements and immediately took off with the lead group.
“We hit the end of State Street in right around 59 or 60 (seconds),” Crompton said. “I knew (Luke Page) was going out a little bit quick, but I just wanted to get out and go from the front. And he was just doing the Dash for Cash, so he kind of peeled off a little bit after that. And I’d passed a pack of four other guys about two-thirds down State Street. So then I just held the lead from there.”
Last winter Crompton set a new University of Vermont record for the indoor 5,000-meter race. His time of 14:17.45 was nearly 10 seconds faster than the previous mark set by Dan Moroney in 2015. A week later Crompton laid down a 3,000-meter time of 8:12.54, eclipsing the the previous UVM record established in 2020 by John Benner (8:13.47). This past spring Crompton continued his hot streak as one of the the Catamount’s top distance runners for the outdoor track and field season.
“This was my final collegiate season,” Crompton said. “Indoor went really well time-wise and I threw down some good times. Outdoor was OK, but just not quite what I was hoping for. But now I’m just transitioning with my mileage for he summer. And I’m moving down to Boston, so I’m trying to join a post-collegiate running club. I’m just getting the miles up right now and trying to put in some good work. …My focus was 5k and 3k outdoors and it doesn’t translate into foot speed, which is what the mile is. But this feels more like a strength-based mile anyway, so it’s not about turning over that quickly. And I was able to not be supper, super tired by the end. I was just trying to drive and keep good form.”
Crum is Crompton’s girlfriend and also a recent graduate of UVM, where she emerged as a middle-distance standout. Last winter she placed third in the conference championships in the 800 and was eighth in the 500.
“Andrew has been telling me about doing the Montpelier Mile for four years now,” Crum said. “So I wanted to come out and see what it was like — and it was so much fun.”
Although Crum has competed in major national-caliber events, none of her previous races featured the same type of fan support as the Montpelier Mile.
“I’ve never run in front of this many fans before,” Crum said. “So it was really fun to have people cheering — especially for the Dash for Cash. Because you can still hear individual people saying stuff, so the crowd makes it so much fun.”
Crum is a Virginia native who now calls Vermont her second home. She collected her first post-collegiate prize money Monday, taking home a $125 check after winning the $50 Dash for Cash award in addition to the $75 runner-up award.
“I was going for the Dash for Cash,” Crum said. “I thought that was a fun way to sprint out and get ahead and then kind of suffer the rest of the way. But I still had fun doing it. …It was a little slick, but everyone who was at the start had the same goal and nobody wanted to be in each other’s way. So once we got past the first 20 meters, it was all in good spirits and everyone had their space. …I’ve been running a couple times a week, but I haven’t been doing a lot of training. So that’s why the mile was kind of out of reach. I don’t have that aerobic capacity still worked up and all of a sudden all these high school kids were just flying by me.”
The Dash for Cash premie was awarded to the top male and female to reach the 400-meter mark at the corner of State Street and Main Street. Luke Page was the fastest male racer to reach the intersection, continuing the trend of Raider dominance. Page relaxed a little the rest of the way after accomplishing his mission, and he still had enough energy to finish in front of some elite distance runners.
“I ran for the 50 bucks and then I still felt pretty good,” Page said. “The mile runners started passing passing me around the Skinny Pancake, but I got top 20.”
Page was eventually overtaken by his younger brother Cole, while their father Todd finished 35th in 5:43.4. Luke Page is also a standout soccer and basketball player for U-32 and led the U-32 boys to a second-place finish at track and field state championships this year.
“Running is enjoyable when you can do well at it, so that’s why I do track,” Page said. “And being on U-32, it’s a pretty good running-culture school.”
Hardwick’s Thomas Hogeboom was one of the top 70-plus runners, crossing the line in 7:39.4. He was joined in the senior category by Dick Ferno, Roger Cranse and Lowell Vanderlip. The field also included dozens of first-time milers and one father who easily broke the 6-minute mark while pushing a baby stroller packed with two children.
MONTPELIER MILE CHAMPIONS
2023
Andrew Crompton (4:23) and Amy Felice (5:50)
2022
Evan Thornton-Sherman (4:18) and Erin McGill (5:16)
2019
Culin Burdett (4:21) and Ali Dunn (5:22)
2018
Thomas O’Leary (4:27) and Laura Dissly (5:40)
2017
Kameron Ulmer (4:20) and Emma Bates (4:50)
2016
Steven Magnan (4:32) and Meagan Boucher (5:09)
2015
Matt Cheney (4:33) and Christina Supino (5:05)
2014
Peter Maksimow (4:41) and Sophie Smith (5:26)
2013
Cullin Burdett (4:29) and Allie Yanikoski (5:39)
2012
Peter Najem (4:24) and Sophie Smith (5:45)
2011
Francis Burdett (4:34) and Rose Kent (6:08)
2010
George Deane (4:36) and Heidi Westerling (4:59)
2009
Francis Burdett (4:33) and Liz Gottleib (5:31)
2008
John Ostler (4:30) and Heidi Westerling (5:10)
2007
Nathan Brigham (4:22) and Heidi Westerling (5:00)
2006
Nathan Brigham (4:28) and Caroline Zeilenga (5:37)