BOSTON — Former U-32 endurance star Andrew Crompton received America East All-Academic honors Thursday after excelling for the University of Vermont indoor track and field team.
Crompton has a perfect 4.00 GPA as a microbiology major, matching three other athletes as the top GPA on the men’s All-Academic Team. The junior garners his third All-Academic honor and second of the season. Crompton was also named to the Cross Country All-Academic Team this past fall.
The UVM captain has also been a consistent member of the America East Commissioner’s Honor Roll. Crompton ran the fastest mile and 3000-meter run for the Catamounts this season. At the Boston University Scarlet & White Invitational, the junior logged the second-fastest 3000-meter time in program history with a time of 8 minutes, 17.4 seconds. It was a personal best for Crompton, who was a four-year standout for coach Mark Chaplin and the Raiders.
During his junior year at U-32, Crompton teamed up with Stephen Looke, Nathan Smoller and Trevor Patterson to record a 4x800 relay time of 7:59.8 seconds. The effort established a new state record for all divisions and was good enough to qualify for nationals.
UVM women’s track and field standout Jane Leighton was also named to the league’s All-Academic Team. Leighton carries a 3.99 GPA – the highest among the America East Women’s All-Academic Team. Majoring in Professional Nursing, the senior receives All-Academic honors for the second time this academic year and third time in her career.
Leighton was named to the Cross Country All-Academic Team in the fall and earned the America East Elite 18 honor. On the track, the Vermont captain raced to All-Conference honors in the 3000-meter run with a third-place finish at the America East Indoor Championships. The New Hampshire native logged the second-fastest 1000-meter time (2:55.67) and third-fastest 3000-meter time (9:34.13) in program history this season.
Leighton, Crompton and the Vermont track & field quad begin the outdoor season on Saturday with a trip to UMass-Lowell. The meet starts at 10:30 a.m. with the field events. Track events begin at 11:30 a.m. Fans can visit LancerTiming.com for live results.
