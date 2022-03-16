The girls basketball season wrapped up last week and the awards are already starting to pour in for a resurgent Spaulding program.
Tanya MacAuley was named Capital Division Coach of the Year during her third season at the helm of the Crimson Tide program. Juniors Yvonne Roberge and Sage MacAuley earned spots on the First Team to follow up their recent selections as members of the Dream Dozen roster that honors Vermont’s top underclassmen. Senior sharp-shooter Sam Donahue collected Second Team accolades after leading her team’s post-season charge to the Division II championship game.
“It’s an amazing award and I share it 100% with my assistant coaches, because we really are one unit,” coach MacAuley said. “Judy (Abbiati) focuses a lot of defense and she really makes sure we’re doing all the basics and doing them correctly. And Lori (Shepard) is the one I bounce things off a lot. If I have an offense, I run it by her and then we look at it. And Lori also does the subbing for me. It’s a collective group and we really work very well together.”
The Tide players and coaching staff spearheaded a massive turnaround after the program struggled to produce victories for many years. This season’s 18-5 mark was the first time since 2010 that Spaulding wound up with a winning record. The Granite City squad won a combined three games from 2016-19 before coach MacAuley helped the team go 10-12 during her first year on the job. The Tide secured a home post-season contest for the first time in seven years that season. A 45-38 playdown win over U-32 gave Spaulding its first playoff victory since 2013.
Last year Spaulding kicked off the Division II playoffs with a 62-29 victory over Lamoille and a 51-32 win against Lyndon. The Tide finished at 6-6 during the Covid-shortened season after suffering a 56-45 semifinal loss at Fair Haven.
“After last year, teams stopped taking us lightly,” coach MacAuley said. “My first year when Spaulding hadn’t won at all the season before, we starting playing teams and they thought it would be a shoe-in to win against us. And we started beating them and I think we shocked some teams. And last year we had a fantastic team and made it to the semis and then we fell short. But teams started noticing us. And we started climbing out of the depths and starting clawing our way up. And this year we were looked at as one of the top teams going into it.”
The Crimson Tide opened the 2021-22 season with a 51-38 loss to St. Johnsbury, a 39-28 loss at South Burlington and a 53-47 defeat against Burlington. Despite the setbacks, members of the team persevered and bounced back with four straight victories.
“After the first three games, we had a D-I schedule at that time and I think the spirits got a little low,” coach MacAuley said. “But looking at who we had later, Lori and Judy and I knew we would climb out of it. It took us a little bit as we had new players coming in. Sam came back, Yvonne was new to the team and Sage took on a different role — going from point guard to power forward. It took us a little bit to work the kinks out. And then we did with the 14-game winning streak.”
A mid-season 56-51 loss at Lyndon kept the Tide grounded, but the close score also proved coach MacAuley’s team deserved to be in the title conversation. Spaulding faced two of its toughest tests during back-to-back games against U-32, rallying to a 32-29 victory in East Montpelier and a 31-27 win in Barre. Spaulding closed out the regular season with a 50-45 win over Lake Region, which was the two-time defending champ in D-III.
“I think it all clicked after the loss to Lyndon,” coach MacAuley said. “It lit a fire in their bellies and it was something that they knew that they didn’t want to do again. And winning against Lake Region was huge. That really just propelled us into playoffs. We played some great teams this season. And every time that we played, we became better and more jelled.”
Spaulding kicked off playoffs with a 54-33 playdown victory over No. 13 Burr & Burton before defeating No. 5 North Country, 50-26, in the quarterfinals. The Crimson Tide eliminated top-seeded Lyndon, 64-54, during the semifinals to extend their winning streak to 14 games. Spaulding suffered a 36-33 championship loss to No. 6 Mount Abraham.
“The fact that we didn’t have one stud — we had many — was great,” coach MacAuley said. “And we talked about it all season, because there were some teams that had one star that did it all for them. There were many times that Sage was double-teamed, and they left Emily (Poulin) and Sage and Yvonne open. And the same thing with Yvonne, where other girls were left open. And everyone really stepped up to the plate.”
A lot of Vermont teams struggled to maintain a consistent lineup due to Covid-related absences, but the Tide enjoyed solid continuity from start to finish. When a late-season injury briefly sidelined Sage MacAuley, the rest of the squad quickly rose to the occasion.
“The Covid bug didn’t really affect us,” coach MacAuley said. “We had a couple players out here and there, but it didn’t affect us because we could turn things around and put different players in and they fit really well. Sage getting injured, as much as it hurt us, it didn’t because we had players like Sam and Autumn (Lewis) who stepped up. The team as a whole really worked well playing off each others’ strengths. And when one was off, the others would pick it up for them.”
Lake Region junior guard Sakoya Sweeney was named Capital Division Player of the Year. She help the Rangers (14-7) spoil Williamstown’s perfect season in the semifinals.
Brooke’lyn Robinson and Kadienne Whitcomb were both First Team selections for Lyndon (17-3). Oxbow’s Emma Parkin also earned a spot on the First Team.
Donahue was joined on the Second Team by Harwood’s Emma Ravelin and Quinn Nelson, Lamoille’s Heidi Tinker and Peoples Academy’s Shelby Wells.
The Honorable Mention list featured Thetford’s Madi Mousley, U-32’s Olivia Hogan, Montpelier’s Ireland Donahue, Lyndon’s Emma Redaudette and Peoples Academy’s Mychaela Watson.
“No matter what league you play in, there’s great coaches all over Vermont,” coach MacAuley said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s D-I, D-II, D-III or D-IV — there are great coaches in every single division. Coaching is not an easy thing to do. And we don’t do it for the money — we do it because we love what we’re doing. And the best part is we do pick each others’ brains throughout the year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.