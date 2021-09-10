Spaulding girls soccer endured character-building playoff losses for nearly a decade before finally breaking through with a victory over Brattleboro last fall.
With the bulk of that 2020 team back this year, the sky’s the limit for coach Rob Moran and the Crimson Tide.
A promising performance in Wednesday’s season opener could be just the beginning of good things to come for the 2021 campaign. Four players found the back of the net in Wednesday’s 4-2 victory over 16-time champ Milton, and Moran hopes that scoring touch is contagious during the upcoming weeks. The Tide will be tested again Saturday when they return to action with a 10 a.m. match at defending Division III champ Stowe.
Entering last season, the Tide had not secured a home playoff game or earned a post-season victory since 2012. But all that changed when the Tide (5-3-2) locked up the No. 5 seed in Division I and shut out No. 12 Brattleboro, 1-0, in the playdowns.
Moran’s squad steadily made progress in the regular season, downing Lake Division rivals Milton, Middlebury, Vergennes and Mount Abraham. Even a 2-1 loss to eventual D-II runner-up Rice was a confidence-booster for a Granite City team that’s only made it past the quarterfinals three times in program history.
This year Moran has four seniors, eight juniors, five sophomores and two freshmen who are talented and hungry enough to take the team to the next level. Defenders Payton Lamberti and Emily Morris lead the senior class along with midfielder Chloe Mattson and forward Julia Fewer.
The massive group of juniors features defenders Madison Ashford, Molly Parker and Francesca Barney, midfielders Yvonne Roberge and Lily LaCroix and forwards Paige Allen, Ava Guarriello and Sage MacAuley. Roberge is a U-32 transfer who helped the Raiders claim their first title in program history 10 months ago.
Sophomore goalie Rebecca McKelvey is a co-captain along with Mattson. The other sophomores are defender Hallee Allen, midfielders Madelyn Hall and Lydia Murner and forward Portia Berard. Freshmen midfielders Mollie Moran and Isabella Moyes will also provide a key boost as Spaulding returns to a Capital Division schedule.
Here are a handful of questions for coach Moran, who enters his third year at the helm of the Tide girls team after coaching the Spaulding boys for 14 years:
TA: Were there a couple pleasant surprises or highlights from preseason?
Moran: “I was very happy with the talent to choose from the junior and sophomore class. There were a couple sophomores that made the team that are going to be a perfect fit with us. Lydia Murner — she’s a sophomore. And I see her being a big part of this team as we grow and in the future. Halllee Allen, Portia Berard and Madelyn Hall — those are the sophomores that made the tryouts. They stood out in the tryouts, and that was a really pleasant thing to have. We also had two freshmen that made the team. My daughter, Molly Moran, and Isabella Moyes both made the team as freshmen. And I wasn’t as much surprised because I coached both of them when they were younger in club. They both have a really good knowledge of the game and technical ability. So keeping them as freshmen is going to really help this team grow in the next couple years.”
TA: Was Yvonne coming there a surprise, or did you know she was going to transfer ahead of time?
Moran: “I didn’t know we would have Yvonne until a couple days before our first scrimmage. So it was a very good surprise for us. She’s a strong midfielder and she fits right in with the system that we play. And just her positive attitude. I’d like to think as the coach and observing the transition that she fit in pretty quickly. The team really welcomed her. And I think she was a strong player in our game (vs. Milton) in midfield. She was one of the players who had the most minutes and she was just solid. So having her come to our school was a huge surprise and it was definitely a benefit for us.”
TA: Were there a few takeaways from the first match in terms of things you still need to work on during the next few weeks?
Moran: “Just being a little more aggressive on the field. I think the girls know that right now and that’s something that we’re talking about in training. Their positioning and knowing what to do on the field has just been getting so much better — and you can see it when they play. Being a little hesitant is something we have to work on. But I only have four seniors, and the senior leadership on the team is great. Emily Morris has the starting role as outside back right now and she is playing so good. Chloe and Julia — I already expected those two to be dominant players on this team. And Payton Lamberti is playing great. The four seniors are all going to be productive members — not only on the field, but off the field. They’re all positive members of the team.”
TA: Aside from the shorter bus rides, do you have any thoughts about getting back to the Capital Division and what you expect there?
Moran: “I’m really excited to be playing back in the Capital. I know a lot of the local coaches and the local players, so there’s a different comfort level for me here. On the boys’ side, we played in the Capital for a long time until we moved into the Metro and then into the Lake. I honestly think our team fits really well. The Capital is a strong group of teams. And it’s not just one level of play: You’ve got D-III, D-II and D-I. And if you look at the state champions from D-II and D-III, they’re in this league. So there’s never going to be an easy game. And I know most of the coaches. So after the game, win or lose, I know that my team is going to be respected, the teams that we play are going to be respected and it’s just going to be fun.”
TA: If you had to single out a couple opponents, are there a few teams that you think will be the biggest challenge for the regular season?
Moran: “You always have to put Harwood there. We play Harwood our last game, so we’ll have the most time to get ready for that game. I definitely think that’s going to be a tough one. Montpelier always puts together a team that’s solid. U-32 is always solid. We play Stowe on Saturday, so that’s going to be a really tough game. They’re coming off putting the ball in the net (during a 9-0 victory) and that’s going to show when they come to play us. Randolph just had a good win. Northfield-Williamstown has a few wins. I don’t look at this (schedule) and think, ‘Alright, we’ve got a letup. Here we go.’ Thetford is strong. It’s definitely a tough league. And once we get into playoffs, we’re going up to play in Division I. I think that playing Harwood last is lucky for us. Because that game will prepare us for what we’re going to see once we hit the playoffs.”
TA: Flashing back to that Brattleboro game last year, how do you think ending that eight-year drought in the postseason changes the mentality for the girls this year?
Moran: “It was really exciting. It had been awhile to have a playoff win for me as the boys coach as well. The girls really did a lot of work last year. With all the difficulties of dealing with Covid and remote learning and playing with masks on, there could not have been a better way for these girls to finish their season by getting that win. It was huge for the program. And this year we had the most girls come to tryouts that we’ve had for awhile. I kept 19 and the JV team has 24. I’d like think that the win last year helped with the mentality. And I know from returning girls that it was huge. They still talk about it. There are wins that have an impact, and I definitely believe that playoff win had a positive impact for us. And hopefully we can go a little further this year.”
