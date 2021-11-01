THETFORD — Division III Craftsbury doubled down on its effort to become one of the region’s top teams Saturday, backing up the hype as “The Little Engine that Could” of Vermont.
The Chargers claimed their second straight state championship and placed fifth out of teams from every Division to qualify for the New England Championships. Craftsbury beat D-I schools like CVU that have more than 20 times as many students, and coach Mike LeVangie’s team did it with zero seniors on the roster. The Chargers are the first D-III team since Peoples Academy in 2002 to earn a spot at New England’s.
“We’re the underdog story, so we have to just make it work,” Craftsbury’s Cormac Leahy said.
The Chargers junior broke the tape with a winning time of 17 minutes, 7.64 seconds. He set the tone for the squad’s four-person winning score of 12 points. Runner-up Stowe finished with 65 points, while third-place Thetford had 78 points.
“We gave it our all,” Leahy said. “We were trying to go out quick and then just settle in and go. We got out a little bit too slow. But we clearly picked it up.”
The Chargers have been untouchable in D-III all season and will compete at New England’s along with U-32, St. Johnsbury, BFA-St. Albans, Essex and CVU. Charlie Krebs (second, 17:48.13), Matthew Califano (fourth, 18:22.47) and Charlie Kehler (fifth, 18:33.01) also scored points in the winning effort.
“Matt Califano is normally our No. 5 or 6 guy and he pulled it out of the bag today,” Leahy said.
Krebs has emerged as an ultra-reliable No. 2 runner, helping his team peak for the biggest events of the fall.
“All year (Krebs) just gets better and better and better,” Leahy said. “And I think it inspires everyone to get better and better and better. You can really see that the entire team has a linear trend upwards — for the entire year, every year.”
Leo Circosta (sixth, 18:41.28), Alex Califano (seventh, 18:49.88) and Alan Moody (eighth, 18:53.71) provided a strong safety net for the Chargers. All three could easily be in the scoring mix at New England’s, where results from each team’s top five runners count toward the team total.
“Alan was the pace-setter,” Leahy said. “He’s probably the best anchor in the state.”
Craftsbury claimed its first title in program history last year and earned a repeat crown this fall despite having a school population of less than 70 students. They’ll follow in the path of neighboring Peoples Academy with a rare trip to New England’s as a D-III program. The Wolves won 14 titles from 1985-2002 before moving up a division and winning the D-II state crown in 2003. The 2002 PA squad placed 22nd at New England’s, led by John Ostler (110th, 17:07.77), Tyler Ludington (155th, 17:33.36), Ben Hickory (162nd, 17:38.92), George Kiely (173rd, 17:46.13) and Ryan Edwards (217th, 18:54.97).
The Division I St. Johnsbury boys prevailed on a tiebreaker against BFA-St. Albans on Saturday to capture their first title since 1958. The Hilltoppers and Bobwhites both recorded five-person scores of 72 points, so the champ was decided by each team’s No. 6 runner. Nathaniel Bernier’s 46th-place finish in 19:32.73 gave St. Johnsbury the edge, ending the program’s 63-year title drought.
St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman won the race in 16:33.98 despite taking a tumble on one of the final downhills. He was followed by teammates Hale Boyden (fifth, 17:11.53), Andrew Thornton-Sherman (14th, 17:53.99), Nathan Lenzini (25th, 18:38.84) and Carson Eames (30th, 18:43.14). BFA’s top performers were Jacob Tremblay (third, 17:02.48), Ethan Mashtare (sixth, 17:26.38), Calvin Storms (seventh, 17:28.45), Porter Hurteau (16th, 18:04.51), Will Hughes (43rd, 19:18.91) and Teddy Tremblay (57th, 20:26.04).
Burlington snapped CVU’s string of 12 straight titles in the Division I girls race. The Seahorses snagged their first championship in 19 years. Burlington’s top runners were Rebecca Cunningham (second, 19:57.64), Gillian Fairfax (fourth, 20:26.03), Anya Goldstein (13th, 21:37.47), Greta Kilburn (16th, 21:47.95) and Maive Fairfax (21st, 22:01.44).
Leading the way for CVU were Alice Kredell (third, 20:04.23), Jasmine Nails (eighth, 21:22.45), Avery Murray (12th, 21:33.79), Corinna Hobbs (18th, 21:52.73) and Kate Silverman (20th, 21:55.95). BFA-St. Albans senior Loghan Hughes won the D-I girls race in 19:51.73.
The Thetford girls seized their first title since 1996. Scoring points for the Panthers were Madelyn Durkee (second, 20:29.21), Anna Hesser (eighth, 22:22.16), Ava Hayden (10th, 22:27.6) and Charlize Brown (21st, 24:46.42). North Branch’s Estella Laird claimed top individual D-III honors in 20:08.51.
DIVISION I BOYS TEAM SCORES
1. St. Johnsbury 72 2. BFA-St. Albans 72 3. Essex 82 4. CVU 90 5. South Burlington 91 6. Rutland 125 7. Mt. Mansfield 178 8. Colchester 203 9. Burlington 229 10. Mt. Anthony 306 11. Brattleboro 311
DIVISION I GIRLS TEAM SCORES
1. Burlington 56 2. CVU 61 3. Essex 75 4. Mt. Mansfield 5. South Burlington 142 7. St. Johnsbury 191 8. Rutland 209 9. North Country 256 10. Mt. Anthony 281 11. Colchester 331 12. Brattleboro 346
DIVISION III BOYS TEAM SCORES
1. Craftsbury 12 2. Stowe 65 3. Thetford 78 4. BFA-Fairfax 83 5. Lake Region 91 6. Randolph 92 7. Danville 140 8. Northfield 141 9. Richford 147 10. Oxbow 194 11. Rice 208 12. Peoples 213
DIVISION III GIRLS TEAM SCORES
1. Thetford 27 2. Bellows Falls 46 3. Craftsbury 46 4. Hazen 85 5. Enosburg 101 6. BFA-Fairfax 108 7. Stowe 117 8. Peoples 136 9. Rice 137 10. Mill River 141 11. Richford 163 12. Long Trail 194 13. Lake Region 216
