MANCHESTER — The Craftsbury Academy boys and White River Valley girls took home team titles at the Division IV state championships on Friday.
Craftsbury is no stranger to success, having won back-to-back boys cross country state championships.
The Chargers scored 111 points, edging Green Mountain by six points. Northfield was fifth and West Rutland was 11th.
The Wildcat girls comfortably won the girls title with 123 points. GM was second with 84 points, the Marauders were third with 65 and Craftsbury was fourth with 63. West Rutland and Hazen were seventh and eighth respectively.
Green Mountain's Everett Mosher grabbed the state title in the boys 400 meters, setting a Division IV record, finishing in 51.13 seconds. Mosher wasn't finished. He also won the 800 in 1:59.96 and the 1500 meters in 4:12.73.
Richford's Andres Martin won the 100 meters in 11.91 seconds, edging second place Jaxon Nichols by 0.01 seconds. Sharon's Nichols got his win in the 200, finishing in 23.95 seconds. Nichols also won the 110m hurdles.
Craftsbury's Noah McKibben won the 300m hurdles in 44.23 seconds and teammate Cormac Leahy was the lone runner finishing sub-10 minutes in the 3000, winning a state title in 9:50.69.
The Craftsbury boys took home the win in the 4x800 relay, finishing in 9:17.31, beating out second-place Northfield, who finished in 9:34.46.
Richford won the boys 4x100 relay in 47.22 seconds with Northfield third and West Rutland fourth. Sharon grabbed the win in the 4x400, edging the Chargers.
In field events, the Chieftains' Ben Munukka won the high jump with a height of 1.88 meters, edging teammate Eben Mosher.
Eben Mosher made sure his older brother Everett wasn't the only three-time state champion at the dinner table on Friday. He took home the state title in the long jump (6.03 meters), the triple jump (11.97 meters) and javelin (42.66 meters).
White River Valley's Zachary Armstrong won the pole vault with a height of 2.89 meters. Richford's Luc Viens won the shot put with a toss of 12.38 meters and discus with a throw of 36.81 meters.
On the girls side, Green Mountain's Grace Tyrrell set a Division IV record in the 200 meters, finishing in 26.59 seconds. She set another record in the 300m hurdles, finishing in 49.09 seconds and won by nearly a second in the 100m hurdles, finishing in 17.03 seconds.
Northfield's Rebecca Dupere took home the state title in the 400, finishing in 1:01.71, winning by more than three seconds.
Craftsbury's Anika Leahy won the 800 in 2:30.25 and Winooski's Ruby Ly won the 100 in 13.47 seconds.
White River Valley's Anita Miller won the 1500 in 5:04.03 and 3000 in 11:48.86.
Green Mountain's team of Tyrrell, Kyra Burbela, Berkley Hutchins and Eva Svec won the 4x100 relay in 53.84 seconds, setting a D-IV state record in the process.
The Chargers won the 4x400 in 4:29.86, setting a D-IV record as well. The Wildcats won the 4x800.
West Rutland's Isabell Lanfear earned a state championship in the shot put with a toss of 9.67 meters, and the javelin with a throw of 29.05 meters. Arlington's Denita Moore won the other throwing event, the discus.
GM's Burbela won the high jump with a height of 1.47 meters.
White River Valley's Jillian Barry took tops in the long jump with a jump of 4.96 meters. Barry also won the long jump and triple jump. Teammate Wynter Simack won the pole vault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.