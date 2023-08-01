At the beginning of the summer, Tyler Cox would have freely admitted that he's not the sharpest tool in the shed when it comes to pitching IQ.
As it turns out, the Vermont Mountaineers standout has been the ultimate Swiss army knife on the mound and in the field.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound middle infielder has done a little bit of everything for his NECBL club, showing up to Recreation Field with a can-do attitude on a daily basis and bringing the heat during several clutch pitching appearances. That positivity and versatility are matched by Cox's dedication to the team, and for the second straight year's he's still suiting up in the playoffs after arriving on Day 1 in early June.
Sticking it out for the long haul isn't always easy during an eight-week regular season that includes only a handful of days off. But Cox never considered bolting early and heading 60 miles back down I-89 to Dartmouth College, where he hit .321 last spring and was named the 2022 Ivy League Rookie of the Year.
Cox scored one of his team's two runs Monday during a quarterfinal loss to the Danbury Westerners in the first of a best-of-three quarterfinal series. He is batting .244 after going 21 for 86 at the plate during 29 games. He's reached base a team-high 22 times on walks and scored 17 runs.
Last year he hit .286 for the Mountaineers, going 40 for 140 at the plate with five doubles and leading the team with 37 game appearances. Cox finished the 2022 regular season with 22 RBIs and 27 runs scored.
On the mound, he has a 1.03 ERA this year after pitching eight-plus innings. He struck out five batters, issued one walk and allowed five hits during a total of four games.
Cox pitched two innings of hitless ball during Sunday's 3-1 victory over the Upper Valley Nighthawks, helping Vermont clinch the Governor's Cup Series against its in-state rival. He also limited the Valley Blue Sox to zero hits during one-plus inning of work at the beginning of july. He threw three-plus innings last week during a 3-2 loss to Sanford, allowing two hits, issuing one walk and recording two strikeouts. At the end of June he threw two scoreless innings against he Mainers, recording one strikeout and issuing no walks.
With most teams across the league short on numbers at this point the summer, the need for position players to fill in on the mound is a common trend in late July and early August. Vermont catcher Nathan Waugh and infielders Santino Rosso and Andre Martinez and Connor Bersch rose to the occasion last Friday, throwing a combined five scoreless and hitless innings of relief during a loss to Sanford.
While Cox is most familiar with the shortstop position, he's also been happy to fill in as a reliever whenever necessary for Vermont manager Mitchell Holmes. The right-handed batter and thrower knows that his team's back is against the wall after losing Game 1 to Danbury, but he's relied on a fighting spirit all season and is confident that Vermont can advance to the championship series for the second straight year.
Here are a variety of questions for the utility player as the Mountaineers attempt to bounce back and eliminate the Westerners:
TA: Not many people stick it out for two full seasons with the same team in the NECBL. So do you feel like kind of a dinosaur?
Cox: "A little bit. You've got your fair share of summer ball guys who have played on the same team for awhile. But it was just a no-brainer coming back here. It was very comfortable and I loved the vibe here in Vermont. And with the town showing up every single night, it's just a really good environment. And it's good baseball too, so I just figured, 'Why not come back?' It feels good and hopefully we're going to make another push here - and come out on top this time."
TA: Do you have any first thoughts that pop up when you're comparing this year to last year?
Cox: "Immediately, you go to the new playoff format. Last year there were six teams that made it and we were fortunate to get a bye in the first round as the No. 1 overall seed. And we still found ourselves playing two three-game series and we ultimately lost the latter in two, but we were kind of thin on pitching toward the end. It's just one extra series this year, so that's nine potential game you've got to be ready for. And I think that especially pitching and defense are really going to be the X-factors here for all these teams."
TA: What's your pitching background and was that a big selling point, especially in a league like this?
Cox: "I didn't really pitch in high school a ton, but I've always just fooled around with it during free time when we get to the field after these long bus trips. I hadn't really thrown competitively in games since before high school, but I just have fun with it and go compete out there."
TA: Four other position players pitched during last Friday's game. Looking ahead, do you see that as a realistic possibility in the playoffs?
Cox: "You'd really hate to get to the point where you're dumping out the kitchen sink with position players. But that ended up happening last year after we had a lot of guys leave toward the end. I think we're stocked up a lot more on pitching this year, so hopefully we don't get to that point. It's always fun to see some position guys go compete every once in awhile. But we should be in a much better spot this year. There are potentially nine games in nine days, so that could be a tough test and we might have to get creative. But I think we're a good amount ahead on pitching than we were last year."
TA: With the handful of new guys, does it feel like the cavalry has arrived at the perfect time late in the season here?
Cox: "Yeah, absolutely. We just feel like we've got more weapons. And that's kind of what we did last year too: You lose guys, you get guys. Sometimes you get guys that have been in other leagues competing at very high levels, or even some guys that live 40 minutes away from here locally in Vermont that are just competitors out here. Mitch does a good job of getting a lot of gritty guys that work really hard, from mid-majors to the best D-II or the best D-III players. And we just all come together as bandits and compete and try to get the win every day."
TA: What do you think about the psychological toll last week had on everyone? You were 4.5 games up in the division with less than a week to go and then it came down to the wire - and the rainouts didn't help things.
Cox: "We did have a little bit more of a comfy cushion going into that last day. But it ended up working out. And even though North Adams won that game right before our game and we knew we secured the division, it was really fun (Sunday) to play for that coveted Governor's Cup and be king of the state. So hopefully that will give us some momentum going into this series to come."
TA: If the seeds do hold, what would you say about making trips to Danbury, Valley and Newport on short rest?
Cox: "It's nice being the No. 2 (seed) because the only team that we'd play and have to travel twice potentially is Newport. And Newport beat us twice this year the two times we played them and they're obviously the heavy favorites. They've got a lot of dudes on their team and they go clean up some teams. So it will be fun to go see them hopefully in the championship. As far as Bristol and Valley, we played them each three times. We lost two tough games to Valley at their place during a doubleheader. But we came back when they came here on a doubleheader day as well and took care of business on a walk-off, so that was good to see. And then Bristol, we've had some tight wins against them. But it all comes down to being valid at the end."
TA: What would you say to people that think the league is too much of a grind by packing in so many games? And how do you keep things fresh?
Cox: "I don't know. A fun thing I find about summer ball is being able to use playing six or seven games a week as momentum and really building on things. With cutting it short, some people obviously need to go home for innings limits and stuff like that. But just stick it out and go compete. The best way you can get better at baseball is seeing live (at-bats), so you might as well be here for as long as you can."
TA: Are there any pitchers or positions players who have been really hot and who you think could tip the scales in your favor in playoffs.
Cox: "Lately, Nate Stocum has been on fire. He has a sweet left-handed swing and he's been putting balls in the gap. And we have a locked and loaded pen and we're ready to go."
TA: Do you think you could pull a couple pitchers early so they could get back for the next series?
Cox: "Potentially. I think we're going to read things and, if we have an early lead, we might try to get them back on shorter rest if we feel like we're going to win the game. But, if not, we'll just let them ride and let them do their thing. …And it could be nine games in nine days, so we're going to have to have some guys that are throwing back-to-back days. But it will be a crap shoot and we'll see what we can get done here."