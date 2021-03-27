A couple who were burned out of their South Street home on Wednesday is hoping the community can help them to secure a new place to live.
Mea Bougor and her spouse Alan Roy, whose stepfather, Kevin Disorda, owns the home, lived at 156 South St., with their pets — two cats and a dog.
Bougor said she and Roy were in their bedroom when she smelled burning plastic. She said she got up and looked around, but didn’t see any flames, and Roy told her he didn’t smell smoke.
“Then a minute later he just stood up off the bed really fast and said he smelled it, and it was not good,” she said.
Roy saw smoke coming from under the bed so he picked it up and threw it, Bougor said. That’s when the couple saw the smoke was coming from their heating system.
They thought the problem was the furnace, but when Roy went out of the room to turn the heat off, he saw flames through their sliding glass doors.
“We ran outside, and that’s when we noticed that the side of the house was on fire,” Bougor said.
The couple filled the tub and used buckets and a garden hose to fight the flames while calling the police.
Bougor and Roy were already outside, and she said the members of the Rutland City Fire Department saved their pets from the home.
“They’re OK. One of the cats wasn’t OK because she was breathing a lot of smoke, but she’s doing better now,” she said.
Bougor said it was hard to describe the experience.
“It was just like any other normal day. We were just sitting in our bedroom. I was watching TV, and he was playing on his Nintendo Switch. We were just sitting there hanging out, and then all of a sudden, it’s like the fire happened, and we just kind of realized, everything was going to be completely different. Everything changed almost completely immediately,” she said.
Kevin, who works at the GE plant, and Julia Disorda, who own the home, were not there.
Bougor said Alan’s three children, ages 7, 9 and 11, had been at the home just hours before, but were picked up by their mother before the fire broke out.
Now Bougor, a cook who most recently worked at Chipoltle where she was the service manager, and Roy, who works for Westminster Cracker, are “pretty devastated,” she said.
They’re staying with her brother for a few days while Bougor is checking with Economic Services to see if they can provide emergency housing.
“Basically, what wasn’t damaged by fire was damaged by water from putting out the fire. My backseat is full with a couple bags of clothes, a couple boxes of food and that’s pretty much it,” she said.
Bougor said the couple considers themselves lucky they had the car and were stable before the fire.
She started a GoFundMe page, which had about $650 in donations as of 6 p.m. on Friday.
“We currently do not have anywhere to go and are working with the Red Cross to obtain other possible resources. We are truly devastated by this and unfortunately lost 90% of our belongings. We are lucky and very happy that nobody was physically harmed during this,” Bougor wrote.
According to Bougor, friends and family have already donated some items like food and clothing and the couple’s main concern for the future now is housing.
Visit bit.ly/0327FireRelief to find the couple’s GoFundMe page.
