VERMONT CORPORATE CUP

TOP 200 FINISHERS

5-KILOMETER ROAD RACE

MAY 19, 2022

MONTPELIER, VT

Place Name Age Gender Town of Team Time 1. Avery Smart 17 M Montpelier 16:07 2. Brian Mongeon 38 M Montpelier 16:46 3. Morgan Periman 25 M Waterbury 16:59 4. Ezra Merrill-Triplett 16 M Montpelier 17:15 5. Duncan Campbell 28 M Richmond 17:22 6. Chris Coffey 43 M Burlington 17:25 7. Silas Talbot 29 M Burlington 17:35 8. Jeremy Huckins 39 M Burlington 17:42 9. Chris Thompson 38 M Berlin 17:42 10. Mike Grady 39 M Berlin 18:11 11. Malcolm Piper 33 M Waitsfield 18:12 12. John-Paul Krol 37 M Montpelier 18:13 13. Ben Lozier 27 M Montpelier 18:17 14. Charlie Maitland 25 M Montpelier 18:42 15. James Marren 40 M Montpelier 18:57 16. Alex McHenry 56 M South Burlington 19:02 17. Quinn Lacasse 26 M Berlin 19:08 18. Joey Dorwart Crane 39 M Montpelier 19:17 19. Lee Peters 35 M Burlington 19:20 20. Brad Miller 36 M Hinesburg 19:25 21. Chris Leforce 43 M South Burlington 19:28 22. Terry Collins Burlington 19:29 23. Seth Kutikoff 33 M South Burlington 19:30 24. Patrick Hamel 48 M Burlington 19:32 25. Brent Towne 35 M Burlington 19:32 26. Daniel Burke 38 M Montpelier 19:33 27. Justin Magill 20 M Berlin 19:35 28. Nick Persampieri 62 M Montpelier 19:40 29. Seth Morgan 20 M Websterville 19:43 30. Michael Snyder 31 M South Burlington 19:46 31. Tracy MacNicoll 29 M Waterbury 19:48 32. Hugh Pritchard 54 M Montpelier 19:53 33. Teddy Marshall 27 M Montpelier 19:55 34. Sara Graves 39 F Stowe 19:56 35. Christopher Keller 29 M Burlington 20:01 36. Alex Hango 31 M South Burlington 20:06 37. Ryan Moore 30 M Montpelier 20:15 38. Lorenzo Labrusciano 26 M Williston 20:17 39. Thomas Firlik 42 M Burlington 20:18 40. Seth Woodnorth 33 M Shelburne 20:19 41. Ross Wade 17 M Waitsfield 20:19 42. Chris Bean 59 M Montpelier 20:19 43. Michael Griffith 40 M Montpelier 20:29 44. Erin Fisher 36 F Winooski 20:30 45. Mark Elmore 56 M Randolph 20:30 46. Conner Gilbert 25 M Montpelier 20:38 47. Michael Calascibetta 25 M Williston 20:39 48. Andrew Gribbin 25 M Williston 20:39 49. Isaac Padberg 23 M Montpelier 20:55 50. Ben Hardie 41 M Vergennes 20:55 51. Devin Porter 37 M Montpelier 20:58 52. Steve Crafts 50 M Burlington 21:00 53. Andy Decelles 29 M Morrisville 21:00 54. Tucker Anderson 33 M Montpelier 21:00 55. Mark Isselhardt 45 M Burlington 21:03 56. Sadik Abdullahi 22 M Essex Jct. 21:06 57. Jake Peterson 31 M Montpelier 21:21 58. Eric Hill 34 M Waitsfield 21:25 59. Amy Kretz 51 F Montpelier 21:28 60. John Begly 36 M Berlin 21:30 61. Rima Carlson 47 F Berlin 21:31 62. Dylan Woodrow 38 M Berlin 21:39 63. Tyler Sweisford 31 M Montpelier 64. Carlos Dominguez 24 M Johnson 21:50 65. Scott Acus 58 M Richmond 21:51 66. Angie Defillippi 45 F South Burlington 21:52 67. Hans De Boer 38 M Waterbury 21:57 68. Cory Beard 38 M Montpelier 22:10 69. Jackson Berman 27 M Winooski 22:10 70. David Rose 28 M Winooski 22:11 71. Colin Serra 24 M Montpelier 22:13 72. Joel Rhodes 31 M Warren 22:13 73. Kyle Landis-Mannallo 42 M Montpelier 22:18 74. Clare Salerno 25 F Johnson 22:18 75. Rose Modry 42 F Danville 22:19 76. Joe Giallanella 41 M Burlington 22:20 77. Lauren Wardwell 30 F Berlin 22:24 78. Alex Duling 44 M Shelburne 22:24 79. Dave Levasseaur 42 M Williston 22:28 80. Jean Marie Matungimana 23 F Essex Jct. 22:29 81. Tanner Burt 25 M South Burlington 23:31 82. Devyn Lafrance 30 F Montpelier 22:32 83. Andy Morse 41 M Montpelier 22:33 84. Emily Davis 30 F Burlington 22:38 85. Robin Jackson 31 F Montpelier 22:42 86. David Speed 44 M Winooski 22:45 87. Tamara Haywood 32 F Berlin 22:49 88. Derek Zwegust 32 M Waitsfield 22:51 89. Luke Hughes 40 M Montpelier 22:51 90. Dillon Bissell 29 M Essex Jct. 22:56 91. Ryan Colorusso 26 M South Burlington 22:58 92. Jonathan Armstrong 48 M Montpelier 23:06 93. Maia Buckingham 29 F Burlington 94. Jerry MacNer 53 M Williston 23:06 95. Gordon Merrick 30 M Montpelier 23:07 96. Elizabeth O’Casey 35 F Waitsfield 23:09 97. Alexis Malcom 38 F Berlin 23:09 98. Kurtis Brown 43 M Montpelier 23:10 99. Ben Kelty 23 M Montpelier 23:14 100. Eric Fanning 32 M Burlington 23:14 101. Steve Cash 39 M Montpelier 23:15 102. John Carney 46 M South Burlington 23:17 103. Emily Mitchell 29 F Morrisville 23:19 104. Abraham Berman 45 M South Burlington 23:21 105. Adam Crary 43 M South Burlington 23:21 106. James Anderson 28 M Stowe 23:26 107. Nick Whites 28 Danville 23:27 108. Scott Luck 56 M South Burlington 23:28 109. Aaron Rice 31. M Montpelier 23:30 110. Randy Rathburn 44 M Danville 23:31 111. Gabe Drown 27 M Berlin 23:32 112. Rob McDougall 47 M Montpelier 23:33 113. Ezra Tautfest 34 M Berlin 23:33 114. Matthew Clay 34 M South Burlington 23:35 115. Matthew Clay 34 M South Burlington 23:35 116. Lily Clark 23 F Berlin 23:41 117. Daniel Meeden 29 M Williston 23:43 118. Joseph Hayes 59 M Montpelier 23:45 119. Bill Ahlers 55 M Montpelier 23:48 120. Ann Bushey 63 F Northfield 23:49 121. Mark Doehla 52 M Montpelier 23:51 122. Michael O’Neil 36 M Williston 23:52 123. Jennifer Wright 40 F Berlin 23:54 124. Tamm Russell 45 F Danville 23:56 125. Doug Hartwell 48 M Vergennes 23:59 126. John Landis 50 M Montpelier 24:01 127. Kristina Ushakova 26 F Williston 24:02 128. Shaun Roberts 25 M Williston 24:03 129. Ansley Bloomer 43 F Montpelier 24:04 130. Rich Weinisch 39 M Burlington 24:04 131. Donald Messier 52 M Montpelier 24:05 132. Noah Futterman 30 M Montpelier 24:08 133. Joe Robertston 25 M Montpelier 24:09 134. Meredith Breiland 44 F Morrisville 24:14 135. Tristan Pierce 26 M Berlin 24:16 136. Gavin Sicard 20 M Williston 24:17 137. Rob Goodwin 35 M South Burlington 24:18 138. Hannah Reid 40 F Montpelier 24:20 139. Jane Lazorchak 44 F Waitsfield 24:24 140. Bob Elmergreen 39 M Winooski 24:27 141. Robert Haggerty 26 M Burlington 24:29 142. Marian Wolz 29 F Waitsfield 24:32 143. Jordan Duffy 28 M South Burlington 24:32 144. Brad Ketterling 53 M South Burlington 24:32 145. Derek Rodriguez 56 M Williston 24:33 146. Alicia Franklin 31 F Burlington 24:34 147. Michael Wilcox 48 M Waterbury 24:35 148. Meredith White 43 F Burlington 24:35 149. Rick Bowers 34 M Montpelier 24:40 150. Zach Midura 24 M Vergennes 24:46 151. Stacy Pelletier 38 F Randolph 24:47 152. Melyssa Sweet 29 F Burlington 24:47 153. Steve Hilfiker 33 M South Burlington 24:47 154. Brian Lapierre 53 M Barre 24:47 155. Jay Nunn 40 M Burlington 24:47 156. Justin Stinnett-Donnelly 42 M Berlin 24:48 157. Jim Severance 61 M Berlin 24:48 158. Ian Gehlbach 29 M Montpelier 24:51 159. Hannah Morrison 31 F Hinesburg 24:52 160. Chris Mack 38 M Vergennes 24:56 161. Lori Hennessey 58 F Williston 24:56 162. Steve Kiloran 59 M Montpelier 24:59 163. Neil Grant 35 M Berlin 25:01 164. Tim Rapczynski 28 M Montpelier 25:01 165. Susie Brooks 40 F South Burlington 25:03 166. Ava Whitcomb 51 F Northfield 25:03 167. Matt Gebhardt 43 M Burlington 25:08 168. Brian Sweeney 39 M South Burlington 25:10 169. David Bussman 37 M Montpelier 25:11 170. Mindy Bero 43 F Burlington 25:15 171. Sarah Kessler 38 F South Burlington 25:18 172. Paul Sisson 62 M South Burlington 25:24 173. Anthony Stevens 47 M St. Albans 25:25 174. Patrick Frawley 62 M St. Albans 25:25 175. James Dunne 43 M South Burlington 25:26 176. Robert Patterson 57 M Berlin 25:28 177. Anthony Provoncha 33 M Vergnnes 25:29 178. Omar Pulido 23 M Montpelier 25:34 179. Keri Piatek-Crafts 47 F Burlington 25:34 180. Linda Mayer 45 F Vergennes 25:36 181. Robert Wannop 40 M Waterbury 25:37 182. Caroline Lawlor 27 F Johnson 25:40 183. David Woolaver 23 M South Burlington 25:41 184. Molly Tonino 41 F Hinesburg 25:41 185. Robert Zaino 41 M Montpelier 25:41 186. Erik Hoekstra 44 M Burlington 25:42 187. Ivan Mojica-Lopez 24 M Montpelier 25:43 188. Julia Hamill 30 F Burlington 25:43 189. Colleen Leonard 49 F Montpelier 25:43 190. Adam Gero 32 M South Burlington 25:45 191. Molly Day 25 F Vergennes 25:48 192. James Fisher 48 M Burlington 25:51 193. Carter Peck 38 M Berlin 25:53 194. Meaghan Hickey 25 F Montpelier 25:53 195. Robert Popp 70 M Montpelier 25:53 196. Jordan Litner 34 M Burlington 25:54 197. Jamie Sponas 34 F Burlington 25:54 198. Will Eberle 40 M Montpelier 25:58 199. Jim Deshler 43 M Montpelier 26:00 200. Eric Kucinskas 41 M Montpelier 26:01

