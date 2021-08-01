NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. — Late Model standout Jason Corliss got the upper hand for one of the most memorable finishes in recent American-Canadian Tour history at the Midsummer Classic 250.
The Barre racer drove the final four laps with almost no frontal vision after the hood flew up on his No. 66VT Burnett Motorsports Ford vehicle. Corliss still beat D.J. Shaw and Tom Carey III off the final corner to win the $10,000 top prize by 0.065 seconds at White Mountain Motorsports Park.
It was the fifth ACT Late Model Tour win for Corliss. It was also the first time he prevailed on the ACT circuit outside his home track of Thunder Road. Corliss became the seventh winner in seven points-counting ACT Tour events this year after an unforgettable home stretch in the year’s longest, highest-paying event.
The eventual winner spent the first half of the event hanging around the top-five as other ACT standouts took turns at the front. Ryan Kuhn and Barre’s Nick Sweet swapped the lead back and forth early before Sweet took command. Sweet paced the field through several cautions, including one at lap 78 that became the race’s mandatory fuel stop.
The excitement hit overdrive on lap 123 when the sixth yellow flag flew after Wayne Helliwell Jr. came to a halt with a flat tire. Most of the contenders used the extra time to put at least two fresh tires on their cars, including Shaw, Corliss, Kuhn, Ben Rowe, Chris Pelkey and pole-sitter Mark Jenison. Sweet, Jeff Marshall, Ryan Olsen and Tom Carey III were the only drivers on the lead lap who stayed out on the track.
Marshall grabbed the lead from Sweet on a lap-127 restart while Shaw quickly proved the value of new rubber, slicing from mid-pack to take the lead nine laps later - with Corliss not far behind. At the ninth caution on lap 139, Sweet, Carey, and Olsen finally headed to the pits. Marshall stubbornly remained out and regained the lead from Shaw on two separate restarts. The White Mountain regular could not hold on, though, as Shaw opened things up over a long green-flag run from laps 168 to 220.
The next twist came with 30 laps to go after Bryan Mason and Shawn Swallow tangled in turn one for caution No. 13. Shaw, Corliss, and Sweet lined up nose-to-tail on the inside with lapped cars to their outside. Corliss surged on the restart, quickly clearing Pelkey and sticking his nose slightly past Shaw. Sweet then joined the party, going inside both as they came to complete lap 222. The trio completed nearly an entire lap three-wide before Sweet ran out of real estate and spun coming off turn four.
Sweet was able to get his car going as Corliss cleared Shaw for the lead. Corliss was starting to edge away as they came up on Sweet, but had trouble getting around his fellow Barre driver. That allowed Shaw to take the top spot back with 18 laps remaining.
The 14th and final caution on lap 236 for Ben Rowe’s flat tire set up the final act. Corliss got the break on the restart, and after Shaw stayed with him for several circuits, the Thunder Road champion opened up a small gap. But with four laps to go, the hood pins broke on the Corliss car, sending the hood flying up and almost completely blocking the driver’s view of the track.
Corliss understandably hesitated slightly, which allowed Shaw to jump to the outside and lead laps 248 and 249 by a nose. Carey also raced into the picture, with the three taking the white flag under a blanket. Despite his lack of sight, Corliss kept digging. As they came into turn three for the final time, Corliss and Shaw made slight contact, sending both sliding up the track. Carey attempted to get to the inside but was unable to make it happen. Corliss put the pedal to the metal, beating Shaw by about 2 feet.
Shaw’s runner-up result was still enough to unofficially give him the points lead by a single point over Carey, who finished third after starting 30th. Kuhn was strong the whole night and ended up fourth. Marshall finally changed right-side tires at the lap-220 caution but was only able to get to fifth, the final car on the lead lap. Pelkey, Derek Gluchacki, Rowe, Swallow and Jenison rounded out the top-10.
After knocking on the door for the entire season, Ryan Ware finally broke through to earn his first career Wells River Chevrolet Flying Tiger victory. Marshfield driver Matthew Potter drove out to an early lead in the 35-lap feature, while Ware and Tanner Woodard attempted to get around Matthew’s uncle Michael. Ware made it work first, going to Mike Potter’s outside to take the second spot on lap eight.
Ware then ran down the younger Potter and went to his inside at the halfway point. As the duo entered turn one with 18 laps complete, they made contact and both got sideways. Ware recovered first and made his way to the lead. Points leader Jason Woodard followed Ware around Potter and chased him the rest of the way, but Ware could not be swayed and earned the win in a caution-free race.
Jason Woodard finished second, keeping his perfect streak of podium finishes this season alive. East Thetford’s Brandon Gray beat out Grand Isle’s Mike Billado for third after a late battle. Shane Sicard, Stephen Martin, Michael Martin, Michael Clark, Colin Cornell and Tanner Woodard completed the top-10.
The ACT goes to Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway on Aug. 28. The 125-lap event is part of the “Night Before the Oxford 250” program.
