Barre’s Jason Corliss simply could not be stopped en route to victory another victory at Thunder Raod.
Corliss roared from 17th on the Late Model starting grid to take the lead from Wolcott’s Brendan Moodie with seven laps remaining in the 50-lap feature. The Twinfield High School graduate sailed away for the win to build more early-season momentum.
It was the 22nd Late Model victory of Corliss’s career at Thunder Road, moving him into a tie with Nick Sweet for second all-time. His second win of the season extended his points lead as he pursues a rare three-peat as “King of the Road”.
Moodie started on the pole and set the tone for most of the main event. The action was fierce behind him, as the 23-car field forced the top point drivers to hustle in order to get to the front. Corliss was the first racer to finally break the gridlock, swinging to the outside groove on lap 24 and rocketing from 10th to fourth in just three laps.
With 20 laps to go, the first caution flew when the lapped car of Scott Coburn got turned around as a huge pack attempted make a pass. Graniteville’s Stephen Donahue got a great jump over Moodie on the restart, but a spin in the back of the pack by Connor Martell brought the caution back out and negated Donahue’s edge.
On the second restart attempt, Corliss passed Chip Grenier for third and dropped down behind Moodie. Donahue led the next two circuits before Moodie slowly inched back past him. During that time, Corliss waited for the hole to open in order to make a move
Corliss cleared Donahue for second with nine laps remaining. He immediately went back to the high groove and needed only two laps to pass Moodie for the lead. One final caution came out with five laps remaining as Brandon Lanphear found trouble in turn two. Once the green flag was displayed, Corliss was off like a phantom in the night for the statement victory.
Milton’s Scott Dragon passed Moodie for second on the last restart but was subsequently disqualified in post-race technical inspection for a tread-width violation. That gave the runner-up spot back to Moodie, with Donahue third. Grenier, Brooks Clark, Marcel J. Gravel, Tyler Cahoon, Christopher Pelkey, Matthew Smith and Trampas Demers rounded out the top-10.
Williamstown’s Tommy Smith did it again for his 34th career victory in the first of twin Street Stock features. Smith rolled off eighth in the first 25-lap feature, which had been rained out from the Memorial Day Classic two weeks ago.
After the lone caution on lap seven for a multi-car front-stretch tangle, Smith put the hammer down and snatched the lead away from pole-sitter Kyle MacAskill on lap 11. Williamstown’s MacAskill kept pace with Smith the rest of the race but could not mount a counterattack as Smith grabbed his second straight win.
Tunbridge’s Gary Mullen finished third in a comeback season following a 2020 racing hiatus. Berlin’s Kyler Davis ended up fourth after Dean Switser Jr. and Luke Peters crashed in turn two on the final lap, which significantly jumbled the results. Scott Weston, Justin Blakely, rookie Trevor Jaques, Jamie Davis, Kaiden Fisher and Peters completed the top-10.
In the second 25-lap feature, Williamstown’s Josh Lovely outdueled fellow veteran William Hennequin of Hardwick for his third career RK Miles Street Stock victory. Hennequin inherited the lead on lap 13 when Tom Campbell and rookie Jared Rouleau tangled during a battle for the top spot.
Lovely moved into the second spot from the incident. The second-generation racer then spent lap after lap attempting to set up a slingshot move on the leader.
With two laps to go, Lovely finally made it work. He darted to the inside of Hennequin coming off turn two and Hennequin didn’t have time to stop him. Lovely had the race in hand from there and grabbed the win, with Hennequin on his bumper.
Right behind Hennequin, MacAskill and James Dopp spun across the line while fighting for third. MacAskill earned his second podium finish of the night. Fisher, Blakely, Jamie Davis, Jaques, Peters and Haidyn Pearce came fifth through 10th, respectively.
Grand Isle’s Mike Billado took everything Craftsbury Common’s Stephen Martin could throw at him and came up smelling like roses with his 11th career Flying Tiger win. Billado spent the first half of the 40-lap feature stalking South Hero’s Rich Lowrey. When Jaden Perry crashed to bring out the caution at lap 20, Billado took advantage and caught Lowrey napping on the restart for the lead.
Martin passed Lowrey for second following another yellow flag three laps later and immediately went to work on Billado. After Justin Prescott spun on lap 27 for the third and final caution, Martin put his nose out front for three circuits. Billado took the lead back by using the short way around on the inside. He wasn’t fazed by any of Martin’s attempts to get underneath him over the final 10 laps.
Martin settled for second, with Milton’s Robert Gordon placing third. Sam Caron, Cameron Ouellette, Logan Powers, Lowrey, Jason Pelkey, Tanner Woodard and Jason Woodard completed the top-10.
Williamstown’s Nate Brien needed all 20 laps of the Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warrior feature to earn his third career win. Brien inherited the third spot with four laps remaining when Bert Duffy and Taylor Sayers came to blows over the position. The resulting crash and caution, which also collected Josh Vilbrin, erased a big lead for the front two of Fred Fleury and Rodney Campbell.
After Jacob Hall-Larson and Jamie York tangled on the restart, Brien moved inside Campbell for second. With two laps to go, Brien went for broke on the outside and stole the win from Fleury by a narrow margin.
Frank Putney came in third and was followed by Campbell, Duffy, Neal Foster and Jason Kirby. They were the only seven drivers to finish the feature on a night that started with 23 Road Warriors.
Thunder Road will host Community College of Vermont Night on Thursday.
THUNDER ROAD RESULTS
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS NIGHT
LATE MODELS
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown
1. Jason Corliss ( 66VT) Barre, VT 2. Brendan Moodie ( 94VT) Wolcott, VT 3. Stephen Donahue ( 2VT) Graniteville, VT 4. Chip Grenier ( 62VT) Orange, VT 5. Brooks Clark ( 68VT) Waitsfield, VT 6. Marcel J. Gravel ( 86VT) Wolcott, VT 7. Tyler Cahoon ( 38VT) Danville, VT 8. Christopher Pelkey ( 64VT) Graniteville, VT 9. Matthew Smith ( 04VT) Fairfax, VT 10. Trampas Demers ( 85VT) Shelburne, VT 11. Matt White ( 42VT) Northfield, VT 12. Bobby Therrien ( 5VT) Hinesburg, VT 13. Nick Sweet ( 40VT) Barre, VT 14. Darrell Morin ( 17VT) Westford, VT 15. #Cooper Bouchard ( 7MA) Hinesburg, VT 16. Connor Martel ( 21MT) Williston, VT 17. Anthony Hill ( 8VT) Waterford, VT 18. Scott Coburn ( 72VT) Barre, VT 19. Kyle Pembroke ( 27VT) Montpelier, VT 20. #Brandon Lanphear ( 16VT) Morrisville, VT 21. Boomer Morris ( 13VT) Barre, VT 22. Chris Roberts ( 3ME) Washington, VT DSQ Scott Dragon ( 0VT) Milton, VT DNS Trevor Lyman ( 25VT) Hinesburg, VT
STREET STOCKS
MAKE-UP FEATURE
1. Thomas Smith ( 22) Williamstown, VT 2. Kyle MacAskill ( 7) Williamstown, VT 3. Gary Mullen ( 29) Tunbridge, VT 4. Kylar Davis ( 68) Berlin, VT 5. Scott Weston ( 04) Berlin, VT 6. Justin Blakey ( 17) Graniteville, VT 7. #Trevor Jaques ( 57) Milton, VT 8. Jamie Davis ( 43) Wolcott, VT 9. Kaiden Fisher ( 18) Shelburne, VT 10. Luke Peters ( 26) Groton, VT 11. #Haidyn Pearce ( 2) Chelsea, VT 12. Eric MacLaughlin ( 6) Milton, VT 13. Josh Lovely ( 54) Williamstown, VT 14. William Hennequin ( 47) Morrisville, VT 15. #Jared Rouleau ( 60) Warren, VT 16. #Todd Raymo ( 24) Swanton, VT 17. Thomas Peck ( 96) Waterbury, VT 18. Michael Gay ( 3) So. Burlington, VT 19. Dean Switser Jr. ( 16) Waterford, VT 20. Derek Farnham ( 5) S. Royalton, VT 21. Patrick Tibbetts ( 84) Barre, VT 22. James Dopp ( 0) Northfield, VT 23. Tom Campbell ( 85) Middlesex, VT 24. #Taylor Hoar ( 48) South Hero, VT 25. Jeffrey Martin ( 8) Barre, VT
STREET STOCKS FEATURE
1. Josh Lovely ( 54) Williamstown, VT
2. William Hennequin ( 47) Morrisville, VT 3. Kyle MacAskill ( 7) Williamstown, VT 4. James Dopp ( 0) Northfield, VT 5. Kaiden Fisher ( 18) Shelburne, VT 6. Justin Blakey ( 17) Graniteville, VT 7. Jamie Davis ( 43) Wolcott, VT 8. #Trevor Jaques ( 57) Milton, VT 9. Luke Peters ( 26) Groton, VT 10. #Haidyn Pearce ( 2) Chelsea, VT 11. Thomas Smith ( 22) Williamstown, VT 12. Dean Switser Jr. ( 16) Waterford, VT 13. Kylar Davis ( 68) Berlin, VT 14. Thomas Peck ( 96) Waterbury, VT 15. Eric MacLaughlin ( 6) Milton, VT 16. Gary Mullen ( 29) Tunbridge, VT 17. Scott Weston ( 04) Berlin, VT 18. #Todd Raymo ( 24) Swanton, VT 19. #Taylor Hoar ( 48) South Hero, VT 20. Mekaylah Bowen ( 12) Morrisville, VT 21. Tom Campbell ( 85) Middlesex, VT 22. Trevor Rossi ( 94) Washington, VT 23. #Jared Rouleau ( 60) Warren, VT
FLYING TIGERS
1. Mike Billado ( 8VT) Grand Isle, VT 2. Stephen Martin ( 9VT) Craftsbury Common, VT 3. Robert Gordon ( 20VT) Milton, VT 4. Sam Caron ( 07VT) Milton, VT 5. Cameron Ouellette ( 90VT) Barre, VT 6. Logan Powers ( 31VT) Middlesex, VT 7. Rich Lowrey ( 8NH) South Hero, VT 8. Jason Pelkey ( 64VT) Barre, VT 9. #Tanner Woodard ( 68NH) Waterbury Ctr., VT 10. Jason Woodard ( 68VT) Waterbury Ctr., VT 11. Derrick Calkins ( 15VT) Hinesburg, VT 12. Kevin Boutin Jr. ( 25NH) Fairfax, VT 13. Michael Martin ( 01VT) Craftsbury Common, VT 14. Chris Laforest ( 56VT) Barre, VT 15. Kelsea Woodard ( 55VT) Waterbury Ctr., VT 16. Jaden Perry ( 92VT) Hardwick, VT 17. Adam Maynard ( 45VT) Milton, VT 18. Bryan Wall Jr. ( 77NH) East Kingston, NH 19. Brandon Gray ( 00VT) E. Thetford, VT 20. Colin Cornell ( 54VT) E. Burke, VT 21. #JT Blanchard ( 66VT) Graniteville, VT 22. #Justin Prescott ( 44VT) Williston, VT 23. Chris Chanbers ( 20CT) Chelsea, VT 24. Danny Doyle ( 55NH) Northfield, VT 25. Michael MacAskill ( 33VT) Williamstown, VT
ROAD WARRIORS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.