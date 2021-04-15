Auto racing teams and fans are ready for a fresh start at Thunder Road, which is quickly closing in on its 62nd season opener.
The Community Bank N.A. 150 on May 2 will feature a full card of action to kick off a busy 2021 campaign. Health and safety guidelines will still be in effect for at least the first part of the season, but it hasn’t affected the enthusiasm among the Vermont racing community. Local stars such as Jason Corliss, Trampas Demers, Jason Woodard and Jamie Davis have been champing at the bit to finally get back on the high banks.
“I’m really excited about it,” said Corliss, who’s the defending King of the Road. “Obviously, our 2020 season went quite well for us, so we’re definitely excited to get back to the race track and hopefully see if we’ve got some of that same mojo going into this upcoming season. With the start of a new year, everything kind of resets. And no success is guaranteed. So we’ve been working hard in the shop. And we’re prepared to roll up our sleeves and go to work once we get to the track.”
Early registrations in all four of Thunder Road’s weekly divisions are outpacing numbers from this time a year ago. The l Late Models are expected to see noticeable growth in their ranks.
Nearly all of last year’s weekly competitors have already signed up to return, including two-time defending champion Corliss, Demers, Tyler Cahoon, Marcel J. Gravel and Matt White. They’re joined by Late Model rookies Brandon Lanphear and Cooper Bouchard, both of whom were impressive in the Flying Tiger ranks. Andy Hill is joining the Thunder Road Late Models after winning Rookie of the Year at New Hampshire’s White Mountain Motorsports Park. Mike Foster and Trevor Lyman are returning for at least partial schedules.
When the Late Model championship battle begins, many drivers will also be chasing the New England Late Model Challenge Cup. Thunder Road is one of nine tracks participating in the program, which counts the 10 best results of registered drivers. Corliss, Gravel, Cahoon, Brendan Moodie and Kyle Pembroke are among those aiming for an additional $3,000 Challenge Cup top prize on top of the $7,500 for winning the Thunder Road title.
The Community Bank N.A. 150 will feature the ACT Late Model Tour plus many weekly competitors who want an early tune-up before their first points-counting event. Therrien, Demers, Bouchard and Brooks Clark have already filed their entries. They’ll join talented touring stars such as defending ACT champion Jimmy Hebert, multi-time Pro All Stars Series champions Ben Rowe and D.J. Shaw and ACT Rookie of the Year Derek Gluchacki. This will be the first race for most drivers on the new Hoosier tire for the Late Models.
The Flying Tigers nearly have 50 registered drivers between Thunder Road and White Mountain. Last year there were an average of 30 Flying Tigers a week at Thunder Road. The division currently has a streak of four straight years with rising car counts.
Apart from those who have moved up to the Late Models, most of the 2020 Flying Tiger class is already registered for another season. Jason Woodard, Jaden Perry, Cameron Ouellette, Bryan P. Wall and Stephen Martin are excited for another year of door-to-door action. The incoming class includes Street Stock/Road Warrior graduates Brandon Gray, Justin Prescott, Tanner Woodard and J.T. Blanchard.
Despite the moves up the ladder system, the Street Stock and Road Warrior rosters are still strong. The Street Stocks are just shy of 30 registered names, with more expected by opening day. The ranks are buoyed by the presence of at least nine first-year Street Stock drivers. Many new racers have also signed up for the Road Warriors, joining veterans such as Sean McCarthy, Fred Fleury, Nate Brien and Dan Garrett Jr.
This surging interest has carried over to the sponsorship ranks, with multiple new event partners now on board. Essex Equipment is the latest associate with an agreement to present the 42nd Vermont Governor’s Cup on July 15. Efficiency Vermont is helping to crown the Thunder Road championship at a special Friday night show Sept. 17. Longtime partner The Times Argus is returning after a two-year hiatus to sponsor the Mid-Season Championship, which this year will have both double-points and double-purse incentives.
All the action at Thunder Road will be broadcast live on FloRacing this year. The new live-streaming partnership is just one more sign of the excitement that’s been building for months after a long winter and a 2020 season filled with challenges due to COVID.
“I think the FloRacing deal is great,” Corliss said. “It’s really cool to be able to bring the excitement of ‘The Road’ to people who can’t necessarily make it to Thunder Road. I know personally, I have family for whom it’s just too much of a task to travel all the way to Vermont to catch a race. And if they did, they’d only be able to catch so many. Now, (the live streaming) provides a unique opportunity for them to stay engaged and be able to watch every lap. It’s meant a lot to members of my family to keep up with my racing, and I know it’s the same for others.”
The stars of the ACT Late Model Tour will compete with the track’s top weekly races for 150 laps at the Community Bank N.A. 150. The Flying Tigers, Street Stocks and Road Warriors also have a full card of racing. Information about ticket sales and attendance guidelines will be announced next week.
The annual Car Show will be held at the track May 1 from 9 a.m. to noon. An open practice will take place later that day and will be followed by the 2020 ACT and Thunder Road Banquet of Champions.
