BARRE - Hometown racer Jason Corliss left NASCAR’s Ryan Preece and everyone else behind on the way to his second straight Essex Equipment Vermont Governor’s Cup victory at Thunder Road.
Corliss took the lead from three-time track champion Derrick O’Donnell on lap 41 of the 150-lap event and dusted the 27-car field en route to a statement victory.
It was the third Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Model victory for Corliss this season and the 23rd of his career. The triumph moved Corliss into sole possession of second place on the track’s all-time Late Model wins list in front of a huge crowd.
Former Governor’s Cup winner Brooks Clark earned the pole and led the first 34 laps. Behind him, the only early drama came on lap 11 when Marcel J. Gravel cut a tire and slid into the turn-one tire barriers, ending his race.
Clark pulled away at first on the restart but came back to the field as O’Donnell and Corliss were making their moves. O’Donnell swung to the outside of Clark and took the lead on lap 35, with Corliss close behind. The reigning champion made the former champion’s stay at the front short-lived. Corliss, who started seventh, blasted around O’Donnell on the high line to take the lead with 41 circuits complete.
The final caution on lap 45 for Andy Hill’s encounter with the turn-three wall was the only thing that slowed Corliss. When the green flag came back out, the Twinfield graduate was gone - showing why he is one of the most accomplished racers in Thunder Road’s modern area. O’Donnell fell behind Clark for a stretch. But even after retaking the second spot on lap 92, he had trouble making much happen at the end.
The action was fierce for the rest of the pack. Kyle Pembroke and Scott Dragon battled from deep in the field, while Preece, Chip Grenier, Tyler Cahoon and Matthew Smith were part of a huge group battling for every position and point they could get.
But Corliss was so dominant that he caught the pack during the closing laps. With a straightaway and four lapped cars between himself and O’Donnell, Corliss chose not to force the issue. He cruised to earn the top prize, which was presented by Governor Phil Scott and Preece after they climbed out of their race cars.
O’Donnell was second, followed by Clark in third. Pembroke came from 20th on the starting grid to record a fourth-place result after passing Grenier during the final laps. Scott Dragon, Trampas Demers, Brendan Moodie, Bobby Therrien and Preece rounded out the top-10.
Bryan Wall Jr. recorded his second victory of the year in the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers. Wall started third for the 40-lap feature due to a recent stretch of bad luck. After the race’s only caution on lap seven for Colin Cornell’s spin, Mike MacAskill pushed a little high out of turn two. Wall dove underneath him for second as Barre’s Cameron Ouellette seized the lead.
Wall shadowed Ouellette for a few laps before swinging to the high groove. The pair dueled side-by-side for more than a dozen laps, swapping the lead three times before Wall finally cleared him with 12 laps to go. Derrick Calkins and Brandon Gray quickly challenged Ouellette for the second spot, which gave Wall some breathing room to earn his fourth career Flying Tiger victory.
Ouellette eventually escaped the pressure to earn a runner-up trophy. Gray finished a career-best third in the Flying Tigers division. Calkins faded in the closing circuits. Robert Gordon, Kelsea Woodard, Calkins, Mike Martin, Keegan Lamson, Tanner Woodard and Jason Woodard were fourth through 10th.
Berlin’s Christopher Davis celebrated his 50th birthday by winning a RK Miles Street Stock thriller. Davis started second in the 25-lap feature and quickly stole the lead from pole-sitter Jared Rouleau. He was comfortably up front when a trio of cautions flew at lap 10. The calamitous lap began when point leader Tommy Smith tangled with Tyler Whittemore. It ended with a seven-car pile-up after Rouleau lost control of his car while coming off turn four.
Shelburne’s Kaiden Fisher avoided the carnage. And after two separate crashes on lap 15, Fisher lined up alongside Davis for the restart. Davis fended him off at first before Fisher made a move to the outside with five laps to go. The 13-year-old led laps 21-24 by a bumper, while Smith thundered back into the picture. Davis beat Fisher by two-hundreths of a second to claim the victory.
Smith retained his points lead with a third-place effort. James Dopp, Jamie Davis, Jeffrey Martin, Kyle MacAskill, Justin Blakely, Gary Mullen and Michael Gay completed the top-10. The Thunder Road season will hit its halfway point July 22 at 7 p.m. with the Times Argus Midseason Championships.
Added distance, double points and double prize money will be on the line for all four Thunder Road divisions. The annual driver autograph session will also return at intermission.
