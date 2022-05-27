BARRE — Jason Corliss will seek his his third consecutive Mekkelsen RV Memorial Day Classic victory Sunday during the 59th running of the event.
The Barre driver is gunning for his fourth overall victory and will be among the pre-race favorites at Thunder Road.
“Memorial Day has been a really good race for us over the years and I’m really excited to get back to the track and try to continue that trend,” Corliss said.
Pulling off the feat will be no easy task for the defending King of the Road champion. Past winner and Thunder Road three-peat champion Derrick O’Donnell is sure to put the pressure on the rest of the field in the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Model action. Driers will attempt to start the 2022 points season with a bang by etching their names in granite for the all-time winners list.
“We’ve been working hard on the car and we feel like we will be 10% better than we were at the opener,” O’Donnell said. “If we continue to chase that 10%, we’ll be on top again soon.”
Other top Late Model drivers such as Stephen Donahue, Brandon Lanphear and Marcel Gravel will also be hungry for a victory.
And for the Monaco Modified Tri-Track stars, a chance to win $10,000 will serve as plenty of motivation as the division returns to Vermont for the first time in 12 years. Twenty-five Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series teams placed their tire orders for the event, marking the final step in their preparations to invade the Barre high banks. Some of the Northeast’s top open-wheel competitors in the mix include Matt Hirschman, Chase Dowling, Chris Pasteryak and Ronnie Williams.
Max Zachem is one of the few Modified drivers with experience at Thunder Road and he’s ready to pick up where he left off during Sunday’s event.
“I’m excited to get back to Thunder Road this weekend,” Zachem said. “I really believe our cars and tire compound will make an excellent race with the great entry list we have heading into the weekend. Cris Michaud and company have done an excellent job revamping the track and we’re excited to return for Memorial Day weekend.”
Along with the 125-lap event for the Late Models, the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, rk Miles Street Stocks and Burnetts Scrap Metals Road Warriors continue their 2022 season Sunday.
The cost for general admission is $30 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-12. There is no charge for children 5-and-under. Front gates will open at 10 a.m. and post time is 1:30 p.m.
